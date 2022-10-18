Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news9.com
Tulsa Theatres Seeing Higher Attendance Post-COVID Lockdowns
Theatres faced a long struggle during the pandemic, forcing doors to be closed for the safety of cast members and the public. Now, seats are being filled, but actors and volunteers are still needed. "It has been interesting trying to get casts together. I think it's gotten harder,” Tulsa Performing...
news9.com
Fourth Annual Challenge Air Fly Day At Tulsa Riverside Airport
A group of special needs kids had some fun in airplanes on Saturday. This was at the fourth annual "Challenge Air Fly Day." It's an event that recruits pilots to donate their time and aircraft to fly kids with special needs. Unfortunately, it was too windy to fly in the...
news9.com
HallowZOOeen Underway At Tulsa Zoo With Several Activities
The Tulsa Zoo's HallowZOOeen has different activities for the day or the night. Some of the fun things to do include a pumpkin patch, haunted train ride, a pirate ship, and of course, trick-or-treating. Craig and Lori handed out candy at the News On 6 booth on Friday. Tatum, Stacia...
news9.com
Oktoberfest Back In Full Swing In Tulsa
Tulsa's Oktoberfest is in full swing this weekend celebrating Bavarian culture with music, food, drinks, and games. The festival is named one of the top events of its kind in the country. Organizers said the goal is to make it as authentic to Bavarian culture as possible. Modeled after the...
news9.com
Osage Nation Sesquicentennial Celebration
Osage Nation is celebrating 150 years, of a sesquicentennial, since the Osage Removal from Kansas to the present-day Osage Reservation. The Sesquicentennial Planning committee chose Oct. 22, 2022, as the commemoration date. The celebration is happening Saturday evening at Osage Nation Campus in Pawhuska, where there are food vendors, special...
news9.com
Theatre Tulsa To Put On Popular Musical 'Little Shop Of Horrors'
TULSA, Okla. - Theatre Tulsa is just a few days away from debuting a new version of the popular musical "Little Shop of Horrors." Two cast members, Graceson Todd and Majeste Pearson, were here with us to talk more about what makes this show unique.
news9.com
Tree Crashes Into Tulsa Home
A tree crashed into a Tulsa home Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded to a call at around noon at a home near South Pittsburg Avenue and East 15th Street. The tree caused damage to the AC unit, electrical system and garage, according to...
news9.com
Cabin Boys Brewery Expands To New Locations
A new business is coming to the building that once housed the Prairie Brewpub downtown, and it's a familiar name for many people in Tulsa. The owners of the Cabin Boys Brewery bought the space and are excited to serve lunch and dinner along with their signature beers. Cabin Boys,...
news9.com
New Sign Celebrates Tulsa's 8 Sister Cities Around The World
Tulsa is celebrating its eight international sister cities. The Tulsa Global Alliance installed a new monument at 68th and Riverside. It's a directional sign, with arrows pointing in the direction of each sister city with the distance from Tulsa. "It's to show how globally connected we are. And we continue...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Patrolling Oktoberfest As Large Crowds Expected
Oktoberfest is underway in Tulsa at River West Festival Park. Tulsa Police will have officers patrolling both the inside and outside of the festival. Organizers are anticipating thousands of people to come out and enjoy the event. Outside of the festival, dozens of officers will be helping with traffic and...
news9.com
Therapy Thursday: Grieving Loved Ones, Relationship Roadblocks & More
TULSA, Okla. - From grieving the loss of a loved one, to overcoming roadblocks in relationships; it's Therapy Thursday. Doctor Brenda Lloyd Jones from OU-Tulsa was here to answer your questions.
news9.com
Tulsa Oilers Football Hold First Open Try-Outs
Tulsa Oilers Football held its first open try-outs on Saturday. The try-outs allowed aspiring players to work out with the new team and showcase their skills. Those workouts focused on speed, skill and team drills. The Oilers are looking for players to fill all positions.
news9.com
Tulsa WWII Veteran Honored With France's Highest Award
A WWII veteran in Tulsa received one of France's most prestigious awards. He was one of the first soldiers to hit Omaha Beach on D-Day. The French government presented Bill Parker with the Legion of Honor on Thursday. News On 6's Lex Rodriguez shared his story.
news9.com
Sand Springs Couple Celebrates 80 Years Of Marriage
A couple in Sand Springs is celebrating 80 years of marriage. Orvel and Virginia Sherrill got married on July 3, 1942. Green Tree Assisted Living held a celebration for them Friday and they shared their secret to a long, happy marriage.
news9.com
Wagoner To Host McLain Football Game, Serve Dinner After
Tulsa’s McLain football team will travel to Wagoner for their game Friday, after a shooting last month outside McLain's stadium ended one student’s life. The Wagoner football team usually eats dinner together at a church before each home game. But this Friday, they are serving dinner for McLain too, after the game.
news9.com
Pryor Teacher Is Finalist For Oklahoma Teacher Of The Year
Twelve teachers were recently named finalists for Oklahoma's Teacher of the Year. One of the finalists, Julie Osburn, is a second grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary in Pryor. Every morning as Osburn is setting up her classroom, she is greeted by her second-grade students who are excited to get to learning. It's one of the reasons Osburn continues teaching after 28 years.
news9.com
Tulsa Man Convicted Following Shootout With Tulsa Police In 2021
A man has been convicted on multiple counts in connection to a shooting involving Tulsa Police at an apartment complex in 2021. On May 16, Edward Madden, 29, pointed a gun at a stranger and chased the stranger through an apartment complex. A contractor was working at the Savanna Landing...
news9.com
13-Year-Old Injured In Tulsa Crash
A 13-year-old was injured in a crash early Sunday morning in Tulsa, according to authorities. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:55 a.m. near South Garnett Road and East Admiral Place. The 13-year-old driver was heading northbound on South Garnett Road when they tried to elude officers,...
news9.com
City Of Collinsville In Need Of Sponsors For Wreaths Across America
The City of Collinsville is looking for help from the public to get enough wreaths to honor more than 900 fallen veterans. The city says it is struggling to get people to sponsor wreaths to be placed here at Ridgelawn Cemetery for Wreaths Across America Day. This year is the 4th year Collinsville will participate in the ceremony to honor the brave men and women who served our country.
news9.com
100-Year-Old Bristow Farmer Still Growing Pecans After 70 Years
The record-breaking cold snap this week destroyed pecan crops across Oklahoma. But even losing nearly all his crop, won't stop a 100-year-old farmer from doing what he loves. In the southeast corner of Creek County, just a few miles outside Bristow, sits a paradise of pecan trees on Joe Ihle's land.
Comments / 0