Georgia's Most Dangerous Highways
Georgia is a state with many highways. Some of these roadways are more dangerous than others. Interstate 16 road sign.By Blanding Cassatt Posted in Intertropolis & Routeville WikiInterstate. Copyright Fair Use.
WALB 10
Georgia BOLO: Man absconds from Valdosta Transitional Center
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Corrections has issued a statewide BOLO, or be on the lookout, order for a man that absconded from the Valdosta Transitional Center. Anthony Moret, of Valdosta, is described as weighing 239 lbs and being 6 feet tall. If you see him, you...
AccessAtlanta
7 of the spookiest abandoned places in Georgia
Spooky season is in full swing, and did you know that the peach state is home to a number of eerie abandoned locations? From hospitals and college stadiums to old prisons and bridges, there are several unique spots that have been left to decay as shells of their former selves.
Tests find ‘forever chemicals’ in Chattahoochee, other Georgia rivers
So-called “forever chemicals” have been detected in several Georgia rivers, including the Chattahoochee River, which serves as the primary source of drinking water for the city of Atlanta, according to a new report.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Firearms Deer Season Opens Saturday, Remember “ACTT”: Four Simple Firearms Safety Rules
The opening day of deer firearms season is highly anticipated by Georgia hunters. That wait is almost over, because the statewide deer firearms season opens Sat., Oct. 22 and continues through Jan. 8, 2023. “We are shaping up for an excellent deer season. Last season, the buck harvest dipped a...
‘Most of these people in here are going to lose their homes’: Residents of Georgia trailer park outraged over living conditions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The residents in the Sea Breeze Mobile Home Park are outraged by their living conditions which includes dirty water, unstable trees and rising rent. They are asking for a change and many are threatening to not pay rent until there is one. David Shoemaker has been a resident for over a […]
WXIA 11 Alive
One winning ticket for $50,000 in Georgia in latest Powerball drawing
ATLANTA — There were no new millionaires minted in Georgia with last night's Powerball drawing, but one lucky person did pull in $50,000. Wednesday's $508 million Powerball winning numbers were: 6, 8, 15, 27, 42, with a red Powerball 10 and the power play tripling winnings. Saturday's jackpot is an estimated $550 million, with a cash option of $277.5 Million.
Warmer, drier than normal winter expected across much of Georgia
A warmer and drier than normal winter is likely in store for most of Georgia, a new federal forecast released Thursday shows.
southgatv.com
Walker stumps Cordele
CORDELE, GA – Georgia football legend and GOP nominee for Georgia’s U.S. Senate Herschel Walker and his “Unite Georgia” bus tour rolled into Train Town Thursday. After his standard pre-speech prayer, Walker quickly began chastising his opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock as well as President Biden, Democrats and cancel culture.
Officials searching for man who never resurfaced after boat overturned in Georgia lake
MONROE COUNTY, Ga — Monroe County officials responded to a possible drowning with a man currently missing. Richard Mercer of Monroe County was on a small boat at Lake Juliette with a woman when the boat capsized just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of National Resources.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 10/19/22
Crews continue their search for a missing man on Lake Juliette. A boat capsized and went into the water according to Fire Chief Matt Jackson.
'It's totally destroyed': New York artist visiting Georgia has camper stolen, vandalized
BYRON, Ga. — A New York woman says she came to Central Georgia for an art show, but now, she'll be leaving with a police report. She says what the thieves left behind was no work of art. For years, Nancy Sutton called her camper home. "I put my...
WRDW-TV
Ga. early voting breaking records – and numbers here are impressive
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continue to hit record-breaking turnout in early voting for the midterm elections, according to state officials. As of Thursday morning, just under 400,000 Georgia voters had cast their ballot during in-person early voting, with 126,918 showing up on Wednesday. LOCAL NUMBERS. • In Richmond County,...
WXIA 11 Alive
Reminder: Double-check your printed ballot before casting in Georgia midterms
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says it can ease hacking concerns. Yet voters often don't do it.
Mayor Van Johnson participates in ‘Building A Better Georgia’ White House event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday, Mayor Van R. Johnson, participated in the Communities in Action: Building a Better Georgia event hosted by the White House. The event highlighted major ways communities in Georgia have utilized federal funds to better their communities. “I am proud to represent Georgia’s Mother City in our nation’s capital as we […]
WTVM
Hyundai cuts ties with two East Alabama companies
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hyundai, an automotive company, is cutting ties with two local Alabama companies after the Department of Labor fined them for child labor violations. Last week, three minors, 15 and younger, were working at SL Alabama in Alexander City. They were employed by the temp agency JK USA in Opelika.
Americus, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 15-year-old girl last seen Monday
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Jamelia Jaye Weprekdob, 15, was last seen Monday in Jones County. She is described as 5 feet 10 and 240 pounds. If you have any information...
WTVM
Stacey Abrams’ campaign stops in the Fountain City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Election Day is less than three weeks away, and early voting is already underway in Georgia. Candidates are hitting the campaign trails across the Peach State. Democrat Stacey Abrams is encouraging Georgians to vote early. She’s going up against Incumbent Brian Kemp for the second election...
Lima News
Dr. Jessica Johnson: Looking into Herschel Walker’s soul
The Georgia Senate race between GOP nominee Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock has a belligerent nature of combativeness that will go down to the wire on Nov. 8. When Walker first announced his candidacy in August of last year, I, like many native Georgians, was intrigued by his...
