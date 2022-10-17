ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ullin, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Psychiatric Times

Alternative Approaches to Mental Health and Wellbeing

Here’s how complementary and alternative medicine modalities can help patients with a variety of mental health problems. “Psychiatry, as conventionally practiced, is being influenced by increasing openness to non-Western healing traditions in the context of accumulating research evidence for select complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) modalities and growing demands for more personalized care.”
healio.com

‘Take the extra time’: Assess mental health at every cardiology visit

Recent data from the American Heart Association show social isolation and loneliness are associated with a 29% increased risk for MI and/or CV death and a 32% increased risk for stroke and stroke death. Isolation and loneliness are often closely linked to mental health disorders such as anxiety or depression,...
Grice Connect

988 offers lifeline in mental health crises

Mental health is a serious issue that many Americans face. But unfortunately, many are unaware of the resources at their disposal. Resources like the new 988 hotline are specifically designed to help those suffering from mental health issues get in contact with the right people to talk to. “It’s essentially...
psychologytoday.com

Learn More About CBT-E

A form of CBT called enhanced cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT-E) is an adaptation of CBT designed to treat eating disorders. CBT-E moves through four distinct stages of treatment over the course of 20 to 40 weeks via regular outpatient therapy sessions. Enhanced CBT is different from CBT. It’s important to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy