Brazos County Jury Convicts And The Trial Judge Sentences A Plantersville Man For Continuous Violence Against Family Members

wtaw.com
Bryan Man Heading To Prison Again After Admitting To Crimes Related To A Standoff With College Station Police
A 31 year old Bryan man is headed to prison for the third time. The Brazos County district attorney’s office announced a plea agreement with Jonathan Bridges that includes a 45 year sentence. Bridges has been in jail since his arrest in February of last year. He admitted to...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SPLENDORA POLICE ARREST ONE FOR HUMAN SMUGGLING-ICE SAYS RELEASE THE ILLEGALS
On Wednesday, Splendora’s Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 59 near Fostoria Rd for a traffic violation. During the investigation, it was learned the driver was smuggling 7 illegal immigrants across state lines. The driver was placed in custody for Human Smuggling of Persons and transported to the Montgomery County Jail without incident.
Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for February 2021 standoff with police
BRYAN, Texas — A man who was at the center of a standoff against College Station PD in February 2021 has been sentenced to 45 years in prison, according to a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney. Jonatan Bridges, the man in question, was reported to College...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SPLENDORA PURSUIT ENDS WITH SUSPECT SHOOTING AT OFFICER
At 4:47 am Splendora Officer Culberth was patrolling along FM 2090 when he attempted to stop a Honda Accord. The vehicle accelerated and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle traveled east on FM 2090 to Tram then north to Country Colony. It continued east to County Road 3704 and south at which point, with the vehicle still rolling the driver and passenger, jumped out. As the officer exited his vehicle the driver opened fire with an automatic pistol, jumped a fence, and fled into the woods. The passenger who was armed with an AR-15 dropped it as he tried to scale the fence and was quickly taken into custody. Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Precinct 4, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and DPS assisted in setting a perimeter. The DPS Air Unit was alerted and responded to the scene with the helicopter. The search went several hours with no luck. Just as the perimeter was about to be broken and the helicopter was leaving, a resident on County Road 3704B spotted the suspect which the description had been put out on. He approached the male and told him to get on the ground. The suspect jumped up and went over the fence. A new perimeter was set and K-9 was put back on the ground. A short time later deputies were flagged down on County Road 3704B that the suspect was in the resident’s truck. As officers approached the suspect tried to flee but was quickly taken into custody. The pistol was located in the truck he had been hiding in.
Click2Houston.com
Man accused of robbing 3 banks in SW Houston was originally serving 25-year sentence for previous robbery case, police say
WEST UNIVERSITY – Authorities have arrested a man who they say has robbed multiple businesses in West University area. According to West University police, officers received a call about a robbery in the 4000 block of Bellaire Boulevard at around 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 10. Police say the suspect...
A closer look at Wednesday's Rockdale officer-involved shooting
KRHD speaks with a colleague who helped build Deputy Sam Ferguson's position in the Milam County Sheriff's Office.
Click2Houston.com
More than $50K worth of meth, gun, and thousands of dollars seized during raid in Baytown; 3 suspects arrested, charged
BAYTOWN, Texas – Harris County authorities say three men were arrested after an investigation revealed the manufacture and distribution of drugs. Deputies with the Baytown Police Department Special Investigations Division and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration-Houston Division say the residence used to make these drugs was located in the 1000 block of Northwood Drive in Baytown.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED THURSDAY MORNING
A Brenham man was arrested Thursday after apparently trying to break into a home. Brenham Police report that Thursday morning at 10:25, Cpl. Jose Perez, was dispatched to 700 block of Park View Street in reference to a Burglary in progress. Upon arrival, Investigation revealed that the Suspect, William Vail, 56 of Brenham, was attempting to force his way into the victim’s residence. Vail was placed in custody for Attempted Burglary and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
Click2Houston.com
WANTED: Deputies say man kidnapped girlfriend, brutally assaulted her in wooded area following argument in NW Harris County
HOUSTON – A man is wanted for the kidnapping and assault of his girlfriend on Oct. 15 after an argument in northwest Harris County, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office. Tyler Douglas Clark has been charged with aggravated kidnapping. The assault happened in a wooded area...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Arrest Bryan Man On Charges Of Committing Four Residential Burglaries
A Bryan man is arrested by College Station police on charges of four apartment burglaries in the last five weeks. In two of the burglaries, 33 year old Emanuel Twitty Jr. is also accused of intending to commit sexual assault. CSPD released arrest reports Tuesday, two weeks after Twitty was...
mocomotive.com
UPDATE: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Found Human Remains in Willis
WILLIS, TX — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at about 10:00 AM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. The identity of the human remains…
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (6) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Deputy shot in Milam County during mental health call, suspect killed
The sheriff's office said the deputy is currently being treated, and the suspect who shot him is dead. It's unclear how the suspect died.
kwhi.com
TWO ARRESTED TUESDAY ON DRUG CHARGES
Two people were arrested in separate incidents Tuesday on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 11:30, Officer Bryan Morong effected a traffic stop in the 2200 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for a license plate violation. Officer Morong performed a consensual search of the vehicle and located suspected methamphetamines. Michael Tucker, 32 of Georgetown, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance and was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
Click2Houston.com
2 umpires, 2 juveniles found doing drug deal at baseball game in Waller Co.; Methamphetamine later discovered in ump’s car, deputies say
WALLER COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with the Waller County Sheriff’s Office say two men and two juveniles were arrested following a drug deal at a baseball park on Saturday. According to Waller Co. officials, both parents and off-duty officers working at the ballpark watched as the minors and the umpires allegedly exchanged drugs, believed to be THC vape pens.
Wife may have been living with husband's remains for months, sheriff says
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted the details involving a family's welfare check at a relative's home that turned grim.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY SETS UP FORMER KEEFER CROSSING MIDDLE SCHOOL AS STATEWIDE ACTIVE SHOOTING TRAINING CENTER FOR POLICE
The former Keefer Crossing Middle School which was sold last year by New Caney ISD to an investment company has been leased by Montgomery County. The county is setting it up as a statewide active shooter training facility for law enforcement across the state. Inquiries from as far away as Wisconsin have already come in asking about availability. The school closed last year. After the closing, much of the furniture and equipment was left behind. The kitchen still had all the appliances, desks in offices and classrooms, and even musical instruments. After the district closed the school thieves came in and stripped it of wiring and plumbing. The county is using some of its Emergency Management equipment such as air handlers and generators to handle the stagnant air and power issues. Also, some equipment has been rented. State Representative Steve Toth said he hopes to get funding to assist the county with the $23,500 monthly price tag. Toth said prior to Columbine it was to wait until the shooting stopped then move in. That has been changed, even though it wasn’t followed through in Uvalde. The building of over 100,000 square feet can actually run several scenarios at one time. Montgomery County SWAT has already utilized it on several occasions as evidenced by the training cartridges around the building and shot marks on the walls etc. Montgomery County Judge Keough hopes multiple agencies will utilize the facility. Representative Toth hopes other schools closed around the state can also be utilized in the same manner. Due to the fact thieves entered the building prior extra precautions have been taken to prevent further damage. The school camera system has been tied to MCSO and deputies will now walk the perimeter of the building looking for suspicious activity.
kwhi.com
HIT AND RUN LEADS TO ARREST TUESDAY
A hit and run in the HEB parking lot lead to the arrest of a Sealy man Tuesday. Brenham Police report that Tuesday evening at 7:10, Officer Crystal Buckner was notified of a possible hit and run in the parking lot of the HEB Grocery. Officer Buckner was able to locate the Suspect vehicle and made contact with the driver, Joshua Steffens, 18 of Sealy, who showed signs of intoxication. Officer Buckner had Steffens perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed. Steffens was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container and Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle greater than $200.
Click2Houston.com
Reward increased to $8K for fugitive wanted in man’s February murder in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division is currently looking for a man who was reportedly involved in a deadly shooting in north Houston in February. According to police, 19-year-old John Marcos Araniva shot and killed the victim in the 300 block of Rosamond Street on Wednesday, Feb. 23, The suspect then fled the location traveling west on Rosamond, HPD said.
KWTX
Drugs, weapons seized during law enforcement operation in Milam County
CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - Three people were arrested and drugs, weapons, and a military explosive device container were seized during a joint operation involving the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the Milam County Sheriff’s Office and The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division. The seizure was...
