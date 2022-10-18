ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

WINKNEWS.com

18-year-old motorcyclist killed in a crash in Desoto County

An 18-year-old woman was hit and killed while riding her motorcycle near S.E Airport Road and County Road 760A on Friday. According to FHP, at around 3 p.m. the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on County Road 760A and made a left turn onto S.E Airport Road directly in front of a semi-truck that was traveling westbound on County Road 760A.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man killed in rollover crash on I-75 in south Fort Myers

A man was killed in a Thursday morning rollover crash on southbound I-75 between Colonial Boulevard and Daniels Parkway. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash involved only one vehicle. Troopers say a 64-year-old man from Temple Terrace died in the crash. He was the only person in the car, and troopers say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Single mother loses home, family heirloom to North Port flooding

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - In the days following Hurricane Ian’s destructive path, Brittany Creech couldn’t believe her eyes. Her mother and son sent her videos of her neighborhood in North Port that was hardly recognizable. Street after street of homes were underwater as small boats glided through in search of anything worth saving. The Creech household didn’t fare any better, with flood waters welling up inside the building, then receding to leave behind their belongings drenched in filth.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Missing woman found safe, North Port Police confirm

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are searching for a woman last seen Tuesday night at 9 p.m. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ann Joseph, 25, please contact the North Port Police Department. Ann was last seen leaving her home on Targee Avenue on...
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Port Charlotte woman dies after exiting moving pickup truck in Highlands County

A woman from Port Charlotte was killed Sunday night after exiting a moving pickup truck on Sparta Road in Highlands County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a 43-year-old man from Wauchula was traveling south on Sparta Road, west of Orday Road and just outside Sebring, at around 8 p.m. The rear left passenger, a 38-year-old woman from Port Charlotte, exited the truck through the open rear left window while it was in motion.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Map for Cape Coral debris pickup

The City of Cape Coral has an interactive online map on its website for identifying which debris pickup zone you may live in. Visit the city website to check the map for when you can expect your hurricane debris to be disposed of.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FDOT shares photos showing extent of Ian’s damage to Sanibel Causeway

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sanibel Causeway reopened Wednesday, following 21 days of repair after Hurricane Ian caused parts of the structure to collapse. On Thursday, the Florida Department of Transportation posted a photo of Ian’s aftermath. “The scope of damage seen along the Sanibel Causeway made it...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 people hospitalized after motorcycle crash on CR-78 in Hendry County

Two people from Cape Coral were seriously injured in a Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash on CR-78 in Hendry County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a motorcycle driven by a 66-year-old man with a woman of the same age as his passenger was traveling north on CR-78 around 5 p.m. While negotiating a curve, the driver lost control of the motorcycle, which overturned and traveled off the roadway.
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tuesday’s Child, a boat a couple called home, sank after Ian

A Vietnam veteran and his wife are putting the pieces of their lives back together after Hurricane Ian. They lived full-time on a boat docked at the Legacy Harbour Marina in Fort Myers, which Ian destroyed. People who live on their boats no longer have a place to call home.
FORT MYERS, FL

