snntv.com
Two people airlifted to hospital after a crash on I-75 in North Port
NORTH PORT (WSNN) - A major crash on I-75 in North Port sends two people to the hospital. A dump truck and a white Toyota Corolla sedan collided on the Northbound entrance ramp to I-75 at Sumter Blvd around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning. FHP says the driver of the sedan,...
WINKNEWS.com
18-year-old motorcyclist killed in a crash in Desoto County
An 18-year-old woman was hit and killed while riding her motorcycle near S.E Airport Road and County Road 760A on Friday. According to FHP, at around 3 p.m. the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on County Road 760A and made a left turn onto S.E Airport Road directly in front of a semi-truck that was traveling westbound on County Road 760A.
WINKNEWS.com
Man killed in rollover crash on I-75 in south Fort Myers
A man was killed in a Thursday morning rollover crash on southbound I-75 between Colonial Boulevard and Daniels Parkway. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash involved only one vehicle. Troopers say a 64-year-old man from Temple Terrace died in the crash. He was the only person in the car, and troopers say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.
Mysuncoast.com
Single mother loses home, family heirloom to North Port flooding
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - In the days following Hurricane Ian’s destructive path, Brittany Creech couldn’t believe her eyes. Her mother and son sent her videos of her neighborhood in North Port that was hardly recognizable. Street after street of homes were underwater as small boats glided through in search of anything worth saving. The Creech household didn’t fare any better, with flood waters welling up inside the building, then receding to leave behind their belongings drenched in filth.
FHP investigating fatal crash on I-75
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on I-75 southbound near mile marker 132 in Fort Myers.
Stranded boats from Fort Myers marina due to Hurricane Ian can't be removed
The City of Fort Myers' process of clearing out the many boats Hurricane Ian scattered across downtown Fort Myers involves insurance negotiations.
Mysuncoast.com
Missing woman found safe, North Port Police confirm
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are searching for a woman last seen Tuesday night at 9 p.m. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ann Joseph, 25, please contact the North Port Police Department. Ann was last seen leaving her home on Targee Avenue on...
WINKNEWS.com
Port Charlotte woman dies after exiting moving pickup truck in Highlands County
A woman from Port Charlotte was killed Sunday night after exiting a moving pickup truck on Sparta Road in Highlands County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a 43-year-old man from Wauchula was traveling south on Sparta Road, west of Orday Road and just outside Sebring, at around 8 p.m. The rear left passenger, a 38-year-old woman from Port Charlotte, exited the truck through the open rear left window while it was in motion.
WINKNEWS.com
Map for Cape Coral debris pickup
The City of Cape Coral has an interactive online map on its website for identifying which debris pickup zone you may live in. Visit the city website to check the map for when you can expect your hurricane debris to be disposed of.
Men arrested for stealing more than $1,000 from Fort Myers Beach restaurant
Three men have been arrested after they were caught stealing from a Fort Myers Beach restaurant that was damaged by Hurricane Ian.
Mysuncoast.com
More businesses in Englewood starting to reopen, many still shut down following Hurricane Ian
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s not quite business as usual yet in Englewood, but there are some very positive signs. Farlow’s on the Water was open just days after Hurricane Ian. “We have about 148 employees, the day after the hurricane hit us, we had at least 35...
Mysuncoast.com
FDOT shares photos showing extent of Ian’s damage to Sanibel Causeway
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sanibel Causeway reopened Wednesday, following 21 days of repair after Hurricane Ian caused parts of the structure to collapse. On Thursday, the Florida Department of Transportation posted a photo of Ian’s aftermath. “The scope of damage seen along the Sanibel Causeway made it...
Two condominiums catch fire in Punta Gorda
Charlotte County Fire confirms there was a working fire at Emerald Pointe Condominiums on Friday morning.
WINKNEWS.com
2 people hospitalized after motorcycle crash on CR-78 in Hendry County
Two people from Cape Coral were seriously injured in a Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash on CR-78 in Hendry County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a motorcycle driven by a 66-year-old man with a woman of the same age as his passenger was traveling north on CR-78 around 5 p.m. While negotiating a curve, the driver lost control of the motorcycle, which overturned and traveled off the roadway.
Florida woman dies after jumping out of window of moving truck, troopers say
A Florida woman died after jumping out of a moving vehicle in Highlands County Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Florida woman arrested for speeding through hurricane relief checkpoint
A woman's been arrested after she sped through a Southwest Florida hurricane relief checkpoint while driving under the influence.
usf.edu
Ian savages trailer park hit by a tornado in January and leaves unexpected freedom for one resident
On any given day before Hurricane Ian neighbors parked their golf carts in front of Douglas Loria’s trailer at the Tropicana 55-plus mobile home community. The days were often sunny. The breeze often light. The conversations would go on and on. “It’s a wonderful community if you like talking...
usf.edu
Charlotte County faces a long road to recovery after Hurricane Ian
The long road to recovery continues after Hurricane Ian in Charlotte County. Three weeks after the storm hit, power's on, most schools are back, and parks are reopening. But getting the internet and cell phone service fully restored has been a challenge, and 70 residents continue to live in an emergency shelter.
Lee County tourism comes to 'screeching halt' after Hurricane Ian
Latest tourism numbers from the Lee County Tourism Development Council show 2022 was a record-breaking year for tourism, smashing records set pre-pandemic. All of that momentum is gone.
WINKNEWS.com
Tuesday’s Child, a boat a couple called home, sank after Ian
A Vietnam veteran and his wife are putting the pieces of their lives back together after Hurricane Ian. They lived full-time on a boat docked at the Legacy Harbour Marina in Fort Myers, which Ian destroyed. People who live on their boats no longer have a place to call home.
