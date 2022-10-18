It was a rough night for Ben Simmons. Ben Simmons could have made a huge impression on the league last night as the Brooklyn Nets took on the New Orleans Pelicans. In the end, however, he was awful. The man fouled out of the game having only scored four points. He also managed to get five rebounds, and five assists, which is fine, but his -26 is a key reason why his team got blown out.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO