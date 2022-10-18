Read full article on original website
LeBron James Delivers Major Lakers Criticism That Rob Pelinka Needs To Hear
LeBron James didn’t hold back when speaking about the Lakers roster. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers lost their opening night game to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. It was a very disappointing game for the Lakers who went 10-40 from beyond the arc. It was a bad shooting performance that just goes to show that this Lakers roster is not constructed properly.
Nike LeBron 20 “Metallic Gold” Coming Soon: Photos
LeBron’s latest signature shoe is getting a regal color scheme. LeBron James has released a ton of amazing sneakers throughout his career. In his 20th NBA season, LeBron has come through with the Nike LeBron 20, and fans are already big fans of these. If you are someone who prefers low-top silhouettes, then there is no doubt that these will be your jam. Luckily enough, new colorways continue to be produced.
Charles Barkley Believes The Lakers Have Ruined Russell Westbrook
Charles Barkley had some strong words about Russell Westbrook last night. Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers haven’t exactly been the best fit for one another. At this point, the whole league knows that the Lakers would be better off trading Russ and getting some shooters on the roster. It is ultimately why the Buddy Hield rumors have been so potent as of late.
Patrick Beverley Takes A Shot At His Lakers
The battle of Los Angeles continues tonight. Patrick Beverley has played for a few teams throughout his NBA journey. The best stint of his career was actually spent playing for the Los Angeles Clippers where he got to experience life alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Now, however, Beverley plays...
Ja Morant scores 49 points in Grizzlies' win over Rockets
Ja Morant scored 49 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Kawhi Leonard Takes Obvious Shot At The Spurs
Kawhi Leonard is playing regular season basketball tonight. Kawhi Leonard has been out for a full season due to an ACL injury. Thankfully, Leonard will be returning to the floor on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. Leonard has worked incredibly hard during the offseason, and his rehab has led him to this point. While he may engage in load management, there is no denying that the Clippers are about to be a better team.
NBA YoungBoy Negotiates Deal With Druski For Coulda Been Records
The fictional label attempted to recruit YB. NBA YoungBoy doesn’t usually play around on the Internet. When it comes to posting on social media, the Baton Rouge rapper is all about his music, his money and his children. On Tuesday, comedian Druski got YoungBoy to join him during an Instagram Live session for his fictional label Coulda Been Records.
Damian Lillard Unveils Affordable Sneaker Line
Damian Lillard wants everyone to afford his shoes. Damian Lillard is easily one of the best point guards in the entire NBA. He is someone who has made great strides on the court, and he has amassed a huge fanbase that looks up to him and his achievements. Over the...
Ben Simmons Hit With Big-Time Slander After Weak Nets Debut
It was a rough night for Ben Simmons. Ben Simmons could have made a huge impression on the league last night as the Brooklyn Nets took on the New Orleans Pelicans. In the end, however, he was awful. The man fouled out of the game having only scored four points. He also managed to get five rebounds, and five assists, which is fine, but his -26 is a key reason why his team got blown out.
Donovan Mitchell Claims He Was On The Knicks Before Trade Fell Apart
Knicks fans are going to lose sleep over this one. Donovan Mitchell was acquired by the Cleveland Cavaliers back in September after a blockbuster trade. No one had the Cavaliers on their radar when it came to Mitchell, as most people thought he would go to the Miami Heat or perhaps even the New York Knicks.
Bronny James Jr. Looked Like Steph Curry In Front Of Quavo & Swae Lee
Bronny has been finding his rhythm from beyond the arc. Bronny James Jr. is someone that many in the basketball world are paying attention to. LeBron’s eldest son is currently 18 years old and this year, he will be in his Senior season with Sierra Canyon. As it turns out, he is also going to be playing in the Overtime Elite league as part of the California Basketball Club.
NLE Choppa Claims He’s The First Rapper To Walk An NBA Team Out Of The Tunnel, Soulja Boy Disagrees
NLE Choppa was front and center at the Memphis Grizzlies’ home opener. Just a couple of nights ago, the Memphis Grizzlies played their first game of the NBA season. They went up against the New York Knicks in Memphis and ended up taking home the W. It was a very solid win for the Grizzlies, who boast the talents of Ja Morant and a whole host of young stars.
Brittney Griner Delivers Message To Her Fans
Griner’s 32nd birthday took place on Tuesday. Brittney Griner has been inside a Russian prison since February. The WNBA superstar was caught at the airport with weed cartridges, which eventually led to her arrest. She was then convicted of drug possession and smuggling, which came with a lengthy 9-year sentence.
Von Miller Believes OBJ Is Coming To The Bills
Odell Beckham Jr. is still looking for a team. Ever since winning a Super Bowl title nine months ago, Odell Beckham Jr. has been looking for a new NFL home. Of course, the wide receiver is still in the midst of coming back from his ACL injury, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the free agent doesn’t have a team yet.
