Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: The CBD Curators
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT The CBD...
WCSU’s 12th annual ‘Election Connection’ show streams live on Nov. 8, students present election night coverage of races and key issues
A dedicated student crew at Western Connecticut State University is taking full advantage of their technological tools and social media expertise to present WCSU’s 12th annual “Election Connection” news production providing local coverage of Connecticut races as well as weather updates and exploration of important issues. Since...
Day Pitney Expands Environmental Practice with Partner Kirstin M. Etela
Stamford, CT - Kirstin M. Etela, a resident of Fairfield, has joined Day Pitney as a partner in its Environmental practice. She was previously the U.S. General Counsel of Tradebe Environmental Services LLC, an environmental services and hazardous waste management company. Etela is based in the firm's Stamford office. "Particularly...
No Swatting Calls Reported at Ridgefield Public Schools
Several schools in Connecticut were on high emergency alert this morning (even on a brief lockdown according to multiple sources including NBC) after receiving threatening calls - all were fake. In her daily e-newsletter, Dr. Susie DaSilva, RPS Superintendent explained, "The intention of swatting is to deceive emergency responders by...
Patriot Bank Awards Multiple Grants Supporting Housatonic Community College Students
Bridgeport, CT - The Housatonic Community College Foundation (HCCF) announced that Patriot Bank has awarded a $15,000 grant to support student scholarships. The Patriot Bank Scholarship Award will aid students with proven academic performance and demonstrated financial need as they strive to reach their educational goals. Additionally, upon learning about...
Town of Greenwich Annual Fall Leaf Collection Program Begins November 7, 2022
Town of Greenwich Department of Public Works will begin the annual Leaf Collection Program on November 7, 2022, to half-acre or less residential properties (building zone R-20) on public streets. The Leaf Collection Program is conducted for a 6 to 8-week period from November to mid-December and weather permitting the...
Paint Recycling in NY State
The New York State Postconsumer Paint Collection Program began on May 1, 2022. The program is operated by PaintCare, a non-profit organization established by the paint industry to manage unwanted architectural coating products and provide for their recycling or proper disposal. The program accepts leftover latex and oil-based paints and...
Why Small Businesses Matter in New Canaan and Greenwich: Forme Barre Fitness
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Forme Barre...
Miss Confident Celebrates Three Years in Ridgefield on November 5!
Miss Confident, a Boutique for Tweens and Teens, is thrilled to invite the community to its upcoming Third Anniversary Celebration on November 5 from 11AM to 5PM at the Ridgefield shop, located at 17 Danbury Road. Miss Confident features a wide selection of apparel and gifts for Tweens & Teens selected to inspire confidence in growing girls.
Governor Lamont Encourages High School Students To Participate in Connecticut’s Annual Teen Safe Driving Video Contest
Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and Travelers are teaming up to co-sponsor Connecticut’s 14th annual Teen Safe Driving Video Contest, which engages high school students on the importance of making responsible decisions behind the wheel. The governor announced the launch of...
Plastics Recycling in NY State
When it comes to recycling plastics, you may think to yourself ”it’s made of plastic, so it must be recyclable!”. But, if your local recycling service cannot easily sort a plastic item because of its size or shape, or if there are no buyers for the type of plastic that an item is made from, then it may not be accepted for recycling. However, that does not mean all hope is lost.
New Campaign Aims to Get Out the Vote in Fairfield County
With Election Day less than a month away, Fairfield County’s Community Foundation launched a Get Out the Vote campaign to encourage voters to head to the polls on Nov. 8. The nonpartisan, bilingual campaign features a blend of radio, print and digital advertising as well as media outreach to inform voters from every sector of the community. The effort also will partner with local organizations to reach individuals whose voices have traditionally been underrepresented in the political process.
DART to The Finish Charity Walk Raises $175,000 for Rare Childhood Disease Niemann-Pick type C
The fifth annual DART to The Finish charity walk benefitting Dana’s Angels Research Trust (DART), took place Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Greenwich Point Park in Old Greenwich, and virtually across the country. More than 300 participated and helpedraised more than $175,000, which will go towards supporting crucial research into better treatments, clinical trials and genetic testing for Niemann Pick type C disease (NPC), a very rare childhood disease that is often referred to as Childhood Alzheimer’s.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: The Parent Collective
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT The Parent...
SHU Promotes Peter Ward to VP Finance
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University has promoted Peter Ward to vice president for finance. In Ward’s new role, he will serve as a member of the University’s leadership team, working closely with the president, provost and senior leaders. His primary role is to provide strategic and operational direction, ensuring the University’s long-term financial stability. Additionally, he will manage the finance division and take responsibility for all financial and compliance reporting.
Ridgefield Main Street Project projected to be complete by November 21
Main Street Project - Working Towards the Finish Line - Project to be Completed During the Next Several Weeks. The Main Street Project continues to move forward with an anticipated completion date of November 21. Construction crews will be working day and night, as necessary, to ensure that the project is completed on time.
The Greenwich Department of Human Services Has a New Logo!
The Greenwich Department of Human Services (GDHS), which supports Greenwich residents in need,has a brand new logo - and it was designed by local students! The winning logo, which is a royal blue circle, has heart icons that represent compassion and empathy and a person embedded in the S that speaks to the core purpose of the department. The logo also features the name and initials of the department, which are meant to assist the community in being able to identify and associate the logo with the essential services the department provides.
This Week in the City, Danbury Neighborhood Assistance
In this episode of "This Week in the City", Mayor Esposito speaks with Shawn Stillman, UNIT Coordinator about the Unified Neighborhood Inspection Team. Preserving the quality and character of Danbury’s neighborhoods, as well as improving and maintaining the quality of life for all of its residents, is the primary goal for the Office of Neighborhood Assistance, also known as the UNIT (Unified Neighborhood Inspection Team).
CFJ Shares Message of Hope Following Bristol Violence
BRIDGEPORT,CT—For the first time ever at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater, The Center for Family Justice held a 6-town regional Domestic Violence Awareness Vigil. Lit up in purple, the event remembered the 32 lives lost as a result of domestic violence last year in Connecticut. For each of the lives, a memory box honored them highlighting their likes, hopes, and dreams, all cut short because someone who said they loved them ended their lives. From the youngest victim, a one-month-old baby, to the oldest, a seventy-five-year-old woman, each life was precious and mattered.
Ridgefield BOS Approves Affordable Housing Plan, Declaration of Open Space, and More
October 19th Board of Selectmen and Special Town Meeting Votes. The Board of Selectmen approved the Affordable Housing Plan in a 3-2 vote. The Affordable Housing Plan can be viewed here. The following were voted on and approved at the Special Town Meeting:. A request to Purchase from the Town...
