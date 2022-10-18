Read full article on original website
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers have reportedly given ‘internal consideration’ to signing Moe Harkless
The opening two games of the Lakers season have revealed a number of obvious holes in the roster. The two most apparent flaws are the team’s lack of shooting and lack of wings. There’s a very obvious potential solution to the shooting issues if the Lakers want to go...
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James and Juan Toscano-Anderson have Russell Westbrook’s back after a tough shooting night
It’s oftentimes forgotten in the moment the human element of sports. With all the talk of fit and playstyle and trades, how everything impacts the player itself is often shoved to the backseat. In the last year, that aspect of sports has moved more to the forefront for Lakers...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers lose to Clippers despite good games from LeBron and Anthony Davis
The Lakers lost to the Clippers 103-97 in their home opener to start the season off 0-2 once again. The Lakers started the game with back-to-back threes from Lonnie Walker IV and LeBron James. Patrick Beverly was engaged and effective, blocking a Paul George jumper while Kawhi Leonard watched from the bench, already on a minutes restriction. After that, things went downhill quickly. Starting 2-of-2 from three, the Lakers ended the first quarter 3-of-13 from beyond the arc. John Wall was literally perfect coming off the bench, going 4-of-4 and dropping 8 points. After one, the Lakers trailed 35-23 despite LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing nine minutes in the quarter.
silverscreenandroll.com
Can Anthony Davis build off his strong start to the 2022-23 season?
On Tuesday, we took a risk in hoping that Anthony Davis’ strong preseason and Darvin Ham’s new-look offense both would play in his favor, helping him overcome a bogey opponent in Draymond Green. The result was AD clearing his points over/under and giving some solace on a night...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers reportedly bring in Moe Harkless for workout, meeting
In search of answers on the perimeter, the Lakers have reportedly brought in Moe Harkless for a workout and a meeting with the franchise, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Harkless was released by the Rockets in the preseason after spending last season with the Kings. Earlier on Friday,...
silverscreenandroll.com
The Lakers will keep the same starting lineup against the Clippers
Darvin Ham said he didn’t want the Lakers to be a team with a situational starting lineup that reacted to its opponent. It comes as little surprise, then, that the Lakers plan to roll out the same starting group in their second game as they did in their season opener.
silverscreenandroll.com
It’s time for the Lakers to either trade Russell Westbrook or send him home
Almost everyone deserves credit for how they’ve handled the Russell Westbrook situation. Darvin Ham has tried to stay positive despite the flawed roster he’s been told to make work. LeBron James extended his Lakers tenure, thus strengthening their position in trying to undo the mistake they made together. Hell, even Westbrook has been mostly professional despite what has to be an incredibly painful spot to be stuck in.
silverscreenandroll.com
The Lakers had their first ‘kill’ vs. Clippers, a stat Darvin Ham talked about before the season
The Los Angeles Lakers aren’t really in the “moral victory” business considering they have LeBron James and Anthony Davis, a superstar duo that should rule out any pursuits other than winning every game possible. But, if we’re going to allow ourselves to be positive about anything after...
silverscreenandroll.com
Are the Lakers playing too small?
The Los Angeles Lakers opened their season with a loss on the road against the Golden State Warriors. The team had to wait patiently as the 2022 champions received their rings in a lengthy ceremony. A game not very indicative of the close final score raised a lot of questions about the process and lineups the team decided on.
silverscreenandroll.com
Russell Westbrook’s defense underscores Lakers optimism
LOS ANGELES — Through six preseason games and a pair of regular season contests, the 2022-23 Lakers have won just once (against the Warriors on October 9). And after an opening night roasting by the defending champs, the Lakers and their fans seemed pressed to avoid a repeat performance of the debacle that was last season.
silverscreenandroll.com
Russell Westbrook apparently physically can’t come off the bench in an NBA game
Russell Westbrook has been a lightning rod of criticism since he came to the Lakers. An underwhelming performance on the court paired with his general attitude is not conducive to winning over fans when things are not going well. In his defense, he has become a rather easy target because...
silverscreenandroll.com
Anthony Davis says he’ll ‘be alright’ after hard fall in third quarter
Anthony Davis publicly stated that his goal was to play 82 games this season, something he’s never done in his career. In the third quarter, that goal faced a significant test. Davis rotated over to help on Kawhi Leonard after the Clippers star spun past Patrick Beverley. Leonard caught...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers reportedly turned down a trade for Bogdanović, Gay, and Conley
Rob Pelinka had all summer to make a trade that would reshape the Lakers' roster by sending away Russell Westbrook and bringing back multiple players. He obviously didn’t find one to his liking and has made it clear since that the front office has to be careful with such a deal because they only have one chance to get it done.
silverscreenandroll.com
Rob Pelinka is reportedly expected to wait 20 games before making any trades
Patience is a virtue and is something Rob Pelinka has a wonderful fable about that he may share randomly one day in a press conference. But that press conference is not one that is in the near future as the Lakers. Despite a loss to open the season and a...
silverscreenandroll.com
Darvin Ham is already following LeBron’s lead with breakfast analogies
There were many distinctions on display when the Lakers faced off against the Warriors in the season opener, but the most glaring one was seeing a team with nine newcomers facing off against a group whose three-man core has been together for a decade. Sure, Golden State was working in...
