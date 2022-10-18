ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers lose to Clippers despite good games from LeBron and Anthony Davis

The Lakers lost to the Clippers 103-97 in their home opener to start the season off 0-2 once again. The Lakers started the game with back-to-back threes from Lonnie Walker IV and LeBron James. Patrick Beverly was engaged and effective, blocking a Paul George jumper while Kawhi Leonard watched from the bench, already on a minutes restriction. After that, things went downhill quickly. Starting 2-of-2 from three, the Lakers ended the first quarter 3-of-13 from beyond the arc. John Wall was literally perfect coming off the bench, going 4-of-4 and dropping 8 points. After one, the Lakers trailed 35-23 despite LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing nine minutes in the quarter.
silverscreenandroll.com

Can Anthony Davis build off his strong start to the 2022-23 season?

On Tuesday, we took a risk in hoping that Anthony Davis’ strong preseason and Darvin Ham’s new-look offense both would play in his favor, helping him overcome a bogey opponent in Draymond Green. The result was AD clearing his points over/under and giving some solace on a night...
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers reportedly bring in Moe Harkless for workout, meeting

In search of answers on the perimeter, the Lakers have reportedly brought in Moe Harkless for a workout and a meeting with the franchise, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Harkless was released by the Rockets in the preseason after spending last season with the Kings. Earlier on Friday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

It’s time for the Lakers to either trade Russell Westbrook or send him home

Almost everyone deserves credit for how they’ve handled the Russell Westbrook situation. Darvin Ham has tried to stay positive despite the flawed roster he’s been told to make work. LeBron James extended his Lakers tenure, thus strengthening their position in trying to undo the mistake they made together. Hell, even Westbrook has been mostly professional despite what has to be an incredibly painful spot to be stuck in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Are the Lakers playing too small?

The Los Angeles Lakers opened their season with a loss on the road against the Golden State Warriors. The team had to wait patiently as the 2022 champions received their rings in a lengthy ceremony. A game not very indicative of the close final score raised a lot of questions about the process and lineups the team decided on.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Russell Westbrook’s defense underscores Lakers optimism

LOS ANGELES — Through six preseason games and a pair of regular season contests, the 2022-23 Lakers have won just once (against the Warriors on October 9). And after an opening night roasting by the defending champs, the Lakers and their fans seemed pressed to avoid a repeat performance of the debacle that was last season.
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers reportedly turned down a trade for Bogdanović, Gay, and Conley

Rob Pelinka had all summer to make a trade that would reshape the Lakers' roster by sending away Russell Westbrook and bringing back multiple players. He obviously didn’t find one to his liking and has made it clear since that the front office has to be careful with such a deal because they only have one chance to get it done.
LOS ANGELES, CA

