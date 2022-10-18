Free Thanksgiving dinners to be served hosted by Open Heart Ministries

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — On Saturday, November 19, 2022, Thanksgiving dinners, which will be ready, hot, and free will be served by Hessed International Ministries of Bluefield.

The dining hall doors at the Open Heart Ministries’ Community Resource Center will open at noon, and will be closing at 6:00 P.M. The Resource Center, the former Grace Methodist Church of Bluefield, is located at 206 Thomas Street, which is “above” Captain D’s on Bluefield Avenue.

This is a full-course dinner with all the trimmings and sides made possible by contributions and donations by local merchants, Hessed International Ministries, and by the board and volunteers of Open Heart Ministries.

“This is a guest-oriented event and we’re really glad to have them because it’s the people who make the occasion. If anyone were to be alone for Thanksgiving, they can join us instead, and there are friends at every table,” said Open Heart President Paula Newbill-Mlynczak.

Paula Newbill-Mlynczak generously added, “Jesus Christ told us to do this, just as He does anyone else. What we’re doing is what He would do here today, so shouldn’t we?”

This is a free event open to the public and all are welcomed and encouraged to come.

