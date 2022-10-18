ChargeNet Stations has opened its first DC fast-charging station in an expanding network of electric vehicle (EV) chargers at quick-serve restaurants across California. The DC fast charging network developer is celebrating its first operational station at a South San Francisco Taco Bell location. ChargeNet Stations has a partnership with Diversified Restaurant Group, one of the largest Taco Bell franchisees, to install DC fast chargers at 100 locations throughout the state, with many additional stations planned. The agreement includes the installation of primarily 75 kW and 100 kW chargers, with plans to roll out 150 kW stations as well.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO