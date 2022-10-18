Read full article on original website
Related
Is Kyle Rudolph ready to finally help Bucs offense?
TAMPA — One of the splash signings of July has remained submerged a few fathoms below relevance. Kyle Rudolph made only a fleeting appearance in the Bucs locker room when it was open to reporters Wednesday and Thursday, and perhaps that’s fitting. To this point, the two-time Pro Bowl tight end barely has been visible in the offense, making brief cameos in lieu of contributions.
Jets’ Quinnen Williams rewarded for huge performance vs. Packers
Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was the most dominant player on the field Sunday in his team’s win over the Packers. As it turns out, Williams wasn’t just the best defensive player on the field in Green Bay on Sunday. He was one of the very best in the league: Williams was named the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday morning.
The Ringer
The Secret to the Giants’ 5-1 Record? Chaos.
The quickest way to win in the NFL is to be better than the other team. Get a good quarterback, put him behind a good offensive line (one that is better than the opposing defensive line, of course), let him throw to good receivers (who put the opposing cornerbacks to shame, naturally) and hand off to good running backs (to whom opposing linebackers could not hope to hold a candle), and you’ll probably score some points. Then trot your defense onto the field, taking care to ensure that all 11 players are better than the ones the opposing offense deploys, and you’ll probably win the game.
Jared Goff Eagerly Awaiting Debut of WR Jameson Williams
Detroit Lions wideout Jameson Williams is still on track to play in the NFL in 2022.
FOX Sports
Dolphins host Steelers in Brian Flores' return to Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Brian Flores hasn't spoken much about the Miami Dolphins since joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in February. But when he has, he's insisted on leaving the past in the past. That might be difficult this weekend. Sunday night’s game between the Steelers and Dolphins marks...
Yardbarker
NFL Insider Advises Jets to Make These Two Trades
As much as these first six weeks showed a significant step forward, New York still has plenty of room for improvement (and several tough games remaining on their schedule) in 2022. The upset over the Packers showed that they have what it takes to truly beat every team in any...
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots sign WR/special teamer off Ravens' practice squad
The New England Patriots have found their Cody Davis replacement, it appears. The Patriots are signing wide receiver/special teamer Raleigh Webb to their 53-man roster off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday. News of Webb's signing comes after the Patriots placed Davis -- one of the...
Why NY Jets should swap Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson’s roles
A role reversal is in order for New York Jets wideouts Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson. The New York Jets are rolling. They are tied for the second-best record in the AFC at 4-2 and are 3-0 since the return of quarterback Zach Wilson. But that doesn’t mean they should...
Yardbarker
Giants' Daniel Jones 'would be lying' to say he never thinks about contract
The New York Giants are the NFL's most surprising 5-1 team under the leadership of quarterback Daniel Jones, who is in the final year of his rookie contract after the club declined the fifth-year option attached to his deal this past spring. Jones said during a recent edition of the...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 7 of 2022
Welcome to our weekly picks. We’re really happy you’re here. The NFL in 2022 remains one of the least-predictable, wildest seasons in recent memory where so many teams are overperforming, underperforming, or swinging wildly from week-to-week that it’s become near impossible to predict. The majority of our...
lastwordonsports.com
Kenyan Drake Fantasy Football Outlook
Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake came out of nowhere to put up one of the strongest fantasy football performances of Week 6. Following an injury to starter J.K. Dobbins, the longtime NFL veteran had one of the best games of his recent career. Drake should definitely be rostered in every league, but can you actually trust him in your lineup?
numberfire.com
Jets' Denzel Mims will be active versus Broncos
New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims will be active for the first time this season in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Mims will replace the disgruntled Elijah Moore on the active roster. He will compete with Braxton Berrios (back) and Jeff Sims for opportunities behind Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis. Last year, Mims caught 8 passes on 23 targets for 133 yards in 11 games.
Yardbarker
'Family reunion!': Saquon Barkley tweet hints at OBJ-Giants reunion
Beckham, who started his career with the Giants in 2014, has found success during stops with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams, including a Super Bowl with LA last season. Although injuries have slowed him, Beckham is still a capable receiver who could help a team make a playoff run.
SB Nation
The New York Jets don’t need a get back coach, they need a get back staff
One of the more interesting jobs in football, at any level, is that of the “get back” coach. Often a strength and conditioning coordinator, this coach is responsible for keeping players, and sometimes head coaches, from encroaching onto the field and potentially drawing a penalty. From the looks...
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Coverage Map Week 7: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts
The NFL coverage maps have been released for Week 6. The NFL schedule isn’t overly exciting this week in terms of matchups, but we could have a much better idea of who’ll be ready to make a playoff push come the second half of the season. This week’s doubleheader can be found on FOX.
Yardbarker
'We're Not Satisfied': Jets Hungry to Keep Winning After Surprising Start
Looking at the Jets' schedule before the 2022 season began, there was a legitimate possibility that New York would struggle to get into the win column all the way through their bye week. The Jets were schedule to open their campaign with a trip through the AFC North. Then, they...
numberfire.com
Elijah Moore will not play for Jets in Week 7
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore will not play Week 7 against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, per head coach Robert Saleh. Moore arrived at the Jets facility Friday after requesting a trade one day prior, but Saleh said the disgruntled receiver's request will not be granted. Saleh added that Denzel Mims will be active Sunday for the first time this season, so there will be more snaps available for Mims, Braxton Berrios (back), and Jeff Smith. Corey Davis and Garrett Wilson will continue working as the starters in two-wide sets. The Jets selected Moore with the 34th overall pick in the 2021 draft.
numberfire.com
Rapoport: Elijah Moore requests trade from Jets
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore requested to be traded, according to Ian Rapoport. Moore reportedly made the request due to frustration with his role and lack of usage in the Jets' offense. Moore has caught 16 of 29 targets this season for 203 yards. His average targets per game are down from 7.0 in his rookie season, to 4.8 this year. The Jets said they have no plans to trade Moore.
Jets X-Factor
Florham Park, NJ
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT
Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.https://jetsxfactor.com
Comments / 0