Entries for the Christmas Under the Stars Lighted Parade Now Being Accepted
Entry forms for the annual Brownwood Christmas Under the Stars Lighted Parade are now being accepted. This year’s parade will be held on Thursday, December 1st beginning at 7:00 PM and is sponsored by Texas Rock Crusher Railway. The parade is open to floats, vehicles, horses, classic cars, marching...
Charlie M. Crook, Sr., 80, of Brownwood
Funeral services for Charlie M. Crook, Sr., age 80, of Brownwood, will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 22, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel with Bill Slaymaker officiating. Burial will follow in the Salt Creek Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. The family will receive...
Robbie Sutton, 85, of Brownwood
Funeral services for Robbie Sutton, age 85, of Brownwood, will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 22, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel with Brian Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Greenleaf Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM.
Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood
Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood, went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Born on December 18, 1973, in Colorado City, Texas, she was the daughter of Daniel Helm and Debra Adams. She graduated from Central High School in San Angelo in 1992. Most recently she worked at Harriss Farmers Insurance as a newly licensed insurance agent.
Linda Wells, 77, of Early
Linda Wells, age 77, of Early went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Graveside Service for Linda will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Jenkins Springs Cemetery with Brian Hall officiating; visitation will be held prior to services from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Rita Holguin Alcala, 69, of Coleman
Ms. Rita Rosario Holguin Alcala departed from her physical presence on this earth on October 12, 2022, to meet Jesus Christ her Savior. She was predeceased by parents, Zoilo V. Alcala and Herlinda (Lena) H. Alcala. Rita was born at Overall Memorial Hospital in Coleman on November 7, 1952. She was preceded in death by her oldest sister, Gilda (Joseph) Thompson, and their youngest sister, Elizabeth (“Lisa”) Alcala Jackson. She is survived by her sisters, Lois (Pete) Garcia, Guadalupe Alcala, and Debbie (Eddie) Villarreal, and brother, Jimmy Alcala. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Court Records 10/21/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from October 14 through October 20:. Bagley-Schultz, Kayle Nicole, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Espinoza, Ryan Nathaniel, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Carter, Harold James, Failure to ID Fugitive. Jackson, Gyriel, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi, 2 counts. Weber, Jacques Albert...
DIANE ADAMS: Ghosts of the Santa Anna Mountaineers
If you’ve never seen a full moon rise over the twin mesas called Santa Anna Mountains, felt that stillness and a deep sense of wonder when the mountain glows silver in the surrounding darkness, if you’ve never heard the sound of the north wind tearing through the gap between the hills, shuddering and wailing like a bereaved woman, you might not believe the Santa Anna Mountains are haunted. But many people who live there believe it–in fact some locals will tell you stories of strange sounds and lights coming from the hills at night. I’m not sure anyone can say for sure the mountains are haunted, but I have a theory for you.
Larry Chamberlain, 65, of Early
Larry Chamberlain, age 65, of Early passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Hendricks Medical Center Brownwood surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life for Larry will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Catherine Leann Webb~Baker, 53, of Cross Plains
A beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend passed away on October 17 into her Savior’s arms. Catherine Leann Webb~Baker was 53 years old. She was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed. Those privileged to know her were treated to lots of love and laughter.
Connie Jones, 63
Connie Jones, 63, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on October 16, 2022, in Goldthwaite, TX. Connie Jones was born on June 12, 1959, in Fort Worth, TX, to Harold Jones and Jessie Jones. Connie was a member of Western Heritage and New Beginnings Fellowship Church. She enjoyed...
House fire in Cisco threatens surrounding areas
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A house caught on fire in the 400 block of West 9th Street around 8:00 p.m. Thursday. UPDATE October 21 – The fire was brought under control just before midnight according a Facebook post made by Cisco Fire Department. No injuries are reported and Cisco FD estimate $60,000 in loss. The […]
Local COVID Cases Decline for Third Week in a Row
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 20 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 20 positives this week, 3 were PCR, and 17 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 10 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and...
Jim Guess, 77, of Coleman
Jim Guess, age 77, of Coleman died Thursday, October 20, 2022, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Sheila Beal, 82, of Coleman
Sheila Beal, age 82, of Coleman, died Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Numerous Cases Presented in District Court
District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that a felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Gregory Robertson pled guilty to the felony offense of Driving While Intoxicated and was sentenced to Thirty (30) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Jason Lee Gray...
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Callahan County (Callahan County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred. in Callahan County on Wednesday. The crash happened about two miles east of U.S. Highway 283 at around 3 p.m.
Lions vs Lubbock Estacado Friday Night
Friday night on KOXE, the Brownwood Lions will host the Lubbock Estacado Matadors at Gordon Wood Stadium. Kickoff is 7:00 pm. It is Senior Night with a large number of BHS Seniors to be introduced prior to the beginning of the game, so get there early. After the game, the Senior Walk will take place for the last time at Gordon Wood.
Man Sentenced to 40 Years on Numerous Charges
District Attorney Micheal Murray reported that on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Juan Manuel Santiago Negron, 20, was convicted of Aggravated Robbery, Burglary of a Habitation, Cruelty to a Non-Livestock Animal, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the 35th Judicial District Court of Brown County. Judge Sam Moss sentenced Negron to serve forty years in prison.
Multiple people arrested after morning shooting on Avenue A
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Wednesday morning:. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at approximately 4:40 a..m the Brownwood Police Department received a 911 call of a home invasion. The caller state that multiple subjects were attempting to enter the residence which was in the 1500 block of Ave A.
