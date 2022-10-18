Read full article on original website
Two South Jersey Youtubers Stalk Famous Burnt Mill Road Ghost In Atco, NJ
If you hail from either the Philly or South Jersey regions, more specifically Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland, and Atlantic Counties, then you've at least hear mentioned once or twice the legend of the Atco Ghost. The Atco Ghost is said to be a little boy who died when he got hit...
South Jersey Daycare Workers Force-Fed, Abused Kids: Reports
Five daycare workers in South Jersey have been arrested on accusations they abused children their care — sometimes by force-feeding or aggressively restraining them, according to authorities and various news reports citing police papers. Marcia Green, Allison Willis, Cecilia Ruiz-Perez, Martha Gil and Emmaliz Torres were charged with endangering...
Please Stop Leaving Carts Out Everywhere At Walmart In Mays Landing, NJ
If there's one thing that needs to be said about the grocery shopping experience here in South Jersey, it's this: we need to do better. Now, I'm not trying to sound like Karen or anything, but lately, going grocery shopping here in Atlantic County specifically has gotten a little bit out of control. Which part of grocery shopping am I referring to? The ENTIRE cart situation.
Poll: EHT, Mays Landing, Galloway: How Do You Feel About Outside Kids Trick or Treating in Your Neighborhood?
I used to live in an Egg Harbor Township neighborhood that was built for trick or treating: Quiet streets and a lot of houses close together. Every Halloween, it was like New York Times Square on New Year's Eve - people everywhere! In this case, the people were primarily kids and ran everywhere - up and down the sidewalks, across lawns, darting across streets.
This Amazingly Quirky Restaurant in Medford, NJ Is Shuttering Its Doors
Well, this is an absolute drag, but there is a silver lining. There are some restaurants that claim to be one-of-a-kind, and unique, while others you can clearly see are. Shut Up And Eat in Toms River comes to mind as one of the one-of-a-kinds, the food is good and the vibe is fantastic.
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
‘Let’s Go Brandon’-chanting official causes ruckus at NJ restaurant, manager says
HOWELL — The township's deputy mayor is facing calls for her resignation after she was accused of threatening to spit in the face of a restaurant manager. The target of Deputy Mayor Pamela Richmond's reported ire revealed the allegations during the public comment section of the Township Council meeting on Tuesday.
Deadly Atlantic, Ocean County, NJ, ‘Beetlejuice’ Drug Ring Busted
A drug-dealing operation that police say was responsible for 22 fatal overdoses in Atlantic and lower Ocean Counties was broken up this week by a joint law enforcement task force from the New Jersey State Police and Stafford Township. A seven-month investigation into the drug ring began in April when...
Go Inside South Jersey’s Fascinating, Real Life Ghost Town
In 1918, shortly after the United States entered the First World War, a munitions plant and adjacent town were built in Mullica Township, Atlantic County, named after the explosive they manufactured: Amatol. For about 100 years, Amatol has been a South Jersey ghost town. Constructed in 1918, Amatol was the...
roi-nj.com
Kislak sells Spring Gardens Apartments in Vineland for $18.35M
The Kislak Co. on Thursday said it helped trade Spring Gardens Apartments, a 130-unit garden apartment complex in Vineland, Cumberland County, for $18.35 million. Located at 771 South East Ave., Kislak marketed the property on an exclusive basis, with Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood handling the assignment on behalf of the seller, a longtime client to whom she previously sold other properties in Vineland and elsewhere.
underthebutton.com
Emotional Scene: On-Campus Fraternity Brothers Disheartened as Their Party Overlooked by Fun Police
This past Friday was like any other at the University of Pennsylvania, with frat parties raging all hours of the night across campus. As most Penn socialites downed mixed drinks, snorted coke off of their half-naked friends, and danced the night away, those attending a certain on-campus fraternity’s “Sip the Rainbow” party did nothing of the sort.
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
Arrests made in killing of Philadelphia man in N.J., authorities say
Two Camden County men were charged in the shooting death of a Philadelphia man in Camden this week, authorities said Thursday. Dominique Bowman, 38, of Lindenwold, and Jamel Granger, 18, of Clementon, face charges of murder and weapons offenses in the slaying of Darrell Whichard, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.
Suspect recorded woman in Marshalls restroom in Moorestown, NJ: Police
Moorestown police say a suspect snuck into a women's restroom and recorded a woman from underneath the stall door.
82-Year Old Ocean County Man With Cognitive Disability Missing
Police are asking for your help finding an 82-year-old lower Ocean County man who has been missing since 4:15 pm Tuesday. Barnegat Police are looking for Leslie Shaffer, who is described as 6" 1', 162 pounds and possibly wearing a gray sweatsuit. Shaffer was last seen at approximately 4:15 pm...
thesunpapers.com
Medford couple publishes first book together
Jenny and Greg Miller first met in 2017 during a Hollywood audition while both trying to find their way in show business. The Medford Township husband and wife instead found chemistry both on and off the page, striking up a relationship soon after meeting. Five years later, they have two kids and are eagerly awaiting the release of their co-written first book, “Age of Atheria,” a young adult fantasy novel that comes out this November.
Florida couple manipulates school in Bay Head, NJ by invoicing them for 20 laptops
The Bay Head Police Department with assistance from Point Pleasant Borough Police were able to stop a pair of criminals in their tracks as they tried to scam a local elementary school. Bay Head Police said that an employee at the Bay Head School opened up an invoice for their...
Fire Rips Through Ocean City, NJ House, Father Saves 3 Children
Quick actions by the homeowner helped save his three children early Tuesday morning when a blazing fire broke out in the family's home in Ocean City. The children's father rescued his three kids, including a baby, and everyone escaped to safety. Ocean City firefighters arrived at the home at 1912...
Prosecutor: 2 Charged For Fatally Shooting Philadelphia Man in Camden, NJ
Two men have been charged with murder and weapons offenses in connection to the fatal shooting of a man from Philadelphia in Camden earlier this week. The shooting happened around 3:30 early Monday morning in the 1800 block of Davis Street. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says officers with the...
22 deaths: Large-scale drug and weapons gang bust in Stafford, NJ
Four people have been arrested in connection with 39 fentanyl and heroin overdoses in Stafford Township and Atlantic County, including 22 that were fatal. This is according to The Stafford Township Drug Enforcement Unit and New Jersey State Police Crime Suppression South Unit in Atlantic City, who worked together during the seven-month investigation.
