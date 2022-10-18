ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena, NJ

Daily Voice

South Jersey Daycare Workers Force-Fed, Abused Kids: Reports

Five daycare workers in South Jersey have been arrested on accusations they abused children their care — sometimes by force-feeding or aggressively restraining them, according to authorities and various news reports citing police papers. Marcia Green, Allison Willis, Cecilia Ruiz-Perez, Martha Gil and Emmaliz Torres were charged with endangering...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Please Stop Leaving Carts Out Everywhere At Walmart In Mays Landing, NJ

If there's one thing that needs to be said about the grocery shopping experience here in South Jersey, it's this: we need to do better. Now, I'm not trying to sound like Karen or anything, but lately, going grocery shopping here in Atlantic County specifically has gotten a little bit out of control. Which part of grocery shopping am I referring to? The ENTIRE cart situation.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Poll: EHT, Mays Landing, Galloway: How Do You Feel About Outside Kids Trick or Treating in Your Neighborhood?

I used to live in an Egg Harbor Township neighborhood that was built for trick or treating: Quiet streets and a lot of houses close together. Every Halloween, it was like New York Times Square on New Year's Eve - people everywhere! In this case, the people were primarily kids and ran everywhere - up and down the sidewalks, across lawns, darting across streets.
GALLOWAY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter

A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
roi-nj.com

Kislak sells Spring Gardens Apartments in Vineland for $18.35M

The Kislak Co. on Thursday said it helped trade Spring Gardens Apartments, a 130-unit garden apartment complex in Vineland, Cumberland County, for $18.35 million. Located at 771 South East Ave., Kislak marketed the property on an exclusive basis, with Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood handling the assignment on behalf of the seller, a longtime client to whom she previously sold other properties in Vineland and elsewhere.
VINELAND, NJ
underthebutton.com

Emotional Scene: On-Campus Fraternity Brothers Disheartened as Their Party Overlooked by Fun Police

This past Friday was like any other at the University of Pennsylvania, with frat parties raging all hours of the night across campus. As most Penn socialites downed mixed drinks, snorted coke off of their half-naked friends, and danced the night away, those attending a certain on-campus fraternity’s “Sip the Rainbow” party did nothing of the sort.
HOME, PA
thesunpapers.com

Medford couple publishes first book together

Jenny and Greg Miller first met in 2017 during a Hollywood audition while both trying to find their way in show business. The Medford Township husband and wife instead found chemistry both on and off the page, striking up a relationship soon after meeting. Five years later, they have two kids and are eagerly awaiting the release of their co-written first book, “Age of Atheria,” a young adult fantasy novel that comes out this November.
MEDFORD, NJ
