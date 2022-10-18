Read full article on original website
All-Pro Running Back Is "Done" With Football At 28
Former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley has unofficially called it a career. During an interview with Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, Gurley announced that he's done playing football. "I don’t think there’s any question about that one," Gurley said when asked if his recent Twitter activity hints at him calling...
Potential Eagles targets at running back prior to NFL trade deadline
Might the Eagles add one more game-breaker to the offensive backfield?. As the trade deadline approaches, there are multiple players league-wide that could benefit from a fresh start in a Philadelphia Eagles uniform. For a team seemingly at the beginning stages of a playoff push, one that hopefully leads to a second Vince Lombardi Trophy, a few things are obvious.
Christian McCaffrey spotted in 49ers gear for the first time since late-night trade (Video)
Less than 24 hours after being traded, running back Christian McCaffrey arrived for San Francisco 49ers practice on Friday. There was a blockbuster trade to take place in the middle of a Thursday Night Football game. The San Francisco 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for their star running back, Christian McCaffrey. The Panthers received a second, a third, and a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and a fifth-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft from the 49ers in exchange for McCaffrey.
Packers rule out three players vs. Commanders in Week 7
The Green Bay Packers have ruled out three players ahead of their matchup with the Washington Commanders in Week 7. As expected, the Green Bay Packers will be without wide receivers Randall Cobb and Christian Watson and offensive lineman Jake Hanson when they take on the Washington Commanders in Week 7.
College football picks: ESPN computer predictions for Week 8 games
Week 7 of the college football schedule is here and it's time to make our picks and predictions for what should be an exciting and impactful slate of games on Saturday. Let's get up to date on how the Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the top games. Football Power Index (FPI) ...
Olivia Culpo says goodbye to Carolina fans with heartfelt video
Olivia Culpo, model and girlfriend of running back Christian McCaffrey, said goodbye to Carolina after the Panthers traded him to the San Francisco 49ers. With just one win through the first six weeks of the season, the Carolina Panthers have signaled that they are selling ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. After firing head coach Matt Rhule, the team traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. Days later, there was a huge domino to fall, and it took place during Thursday Night Football.
