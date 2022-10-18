Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Night Off The Streets in Carson needs more than 100 volunteers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During the coldest days of winter, First United Methodist Church in Carson City becomes a sanctuary for men, women and children without shelter. It’s a service that wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers like Rob and Jenny Scanland. “We see them, and...
mynews4.com
Floating pumpkin patch coming to Reno's Northwest Pool
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — You've heard about bobbing for apples but have you heard bobbing for pumpkins? The city of Reno is putting an interesting twist on choosing the perfect pumpkin this Halloween season. The first-ever Pumpkin Plunge is happening at the Northwest Pool on...
KOLO TV Reno
Third Thursdays at The Basement
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a new event happening Downtown to draw people to an indoor marketplace. The Basement is one of the most historic places in our area. What used to be a post office in 1932, now is a place to study, have a business meeting, or mingle.
KOLO TV Reno
Local actor back in Reno to support Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno-born actor Kristoffer Polaha is back in town this weekend to host a series of events supporting the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada. On Friday, October 21st there is a screening of his film “Where Hope Grows” at the Joe Crowley Student Union on the Nevada campus. It runs from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., and includes a Q&A session with Polaha and his co-star David Desanctis.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
American Legion celebrates 28 years of hosting farmers market
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Last week, organizers Jim and Lois Coalwell and American Legion Post 795 members celebrated the conclusion of the 28th year of the South Lake Tahoe Farmers Market. “We wish to thank Jim and Lois for their generosity and support for Post 795,” said American...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Drink of the Week: Maria’s Mexican Restaurant’s Naranjanda
In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin. We’re not all about alcoholic drinks in this weekly feature. Every...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Obituary: Bobby Minghini
Robert (Bobby) Rucker Minghini was born in Snowshoe, West Virginia on June 24, 1986. He moved to South Lake Tahoe, California in 2004 to attend college and pursue his dream to become a professional snowboarder. Bobby lived to ride. He was a long-time athlete on the ISTC and proudly represented...
KOLO TV Reno
It’s that time again. Winterize your outdoor watering system
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Clear skies, pleasant temperatures and the valley is still mostly green. But over the horizon a change is lurking, one which twice a year, prompts us to get reacquainted with the somewhat confusing and complicated watering system that’s been keeping our yards green. It’s time to...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno woman spends life savings after surviving spinal injury
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tiffany Swisher has always loved spending time with her grandchildren. Now, she still enjoys her time with them, just from the confines of a wheelchair. “It’s been a very tough 8 months,” Tiffany said. On February 5th, Tiffany’s life changed forever. She was in...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Humane Society waives adoption fees this weekend for National Make a Dog’s Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are lots of beloved animals at the Nevada Humane Society (NHS) looking for their forever homes. A dog named Asher is one of them. NHS took Asher in after he was rescued from a neglectful situation, living in a car with two cats, two people and three other dogs. He was in rough shape, but after love, attention and care for his physical health, Asher has made a marvelous recovery and is ready to be adopted.
2news.com
Carson Tahoe Health Phone System Resumes Normal Service
As of 8:15 p.m. tonight, October 20, the phone system at Carson Tahoe Health is back up and running, with calls being routed as usual. Carson Tahoe Health is currently experiencing a telephone network issue that is affecting nearly all calls throughout the system including scheduling, patient billing, voicemail boxes, and more.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
IVGID meeting moved to Monday; Duffield Foundation discusses grant termination
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The special meeting for the general improvement district in regards to the Recreation Center Expansion Project has been moved to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the Chateau in Incline Village. The meeting was moved so that all trustees could attend. Previously, the meeting was...
2news.com
Abby's Highway 40 Now Reopen With Expansion Under New Ownership
Two local couples partner to purchase a dive bar on E 4th Street, Abby's Highway 40, and expand the back patio space to share with an Airstream Dumpling Kitchen named Dumpling Queen. Abby's Highway 40 opens today, October 21, with Dumpling Queen to follow in the coming weeks. The property...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Upper Tyrolian Trail officially opens above Incline Village
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Lake Tahoe’s newest singletrack mountain bike trail officially opened Tuesday. Sitting above Incline Village, the Upper Tyrolian Trail features jumps, berms, areas for progression, and natural features. “This project is an example of the great work that’s been going on around Tahoe,” said Amy...
KOLO TV Reno
Governor Sisolak says his experience in office has prepared him for the next four years
Wind, rain, and snow are in the forecast for Saturday into Saturday night, although precipitation amounts will be on the light side. The first freeze of the year is expected Sunday and/or Monday morning in Reno. Another system is likely in the middle of next week. More active fall weather is here! -Jeff.
Nevada Appeal
Large building at 550 Mallory in Carson City sold
SVN|Gold Dust Commercial Associates said Thursday that it had completed the sale of the building at 550 Mallory Way in Carson City. Jack Brower (CCIM) and Wes Brogan represented the seller for the approximately 119,500-square foot industrial building located near the corner of Mallory and Roop Street in Carson City. The building offers a range of clear height, from 12 feet to 20 feet, as well as several dock-high and at-grade doors.
mynews4.com
Lockdown lifted at Silver Lake Elementary School in Stead
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Silver Lake Elementary School in Stead was briefly placed on a lockdown Wednesday afternoon. The lockdown was lifted within a matter of minutes and students were released. The Washoe County School District hasn't released more information on the lockdown. ------- ORIGINAL...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Cannabis business owners against Measure G (Opinion)
As cannabis business owners, we oppose Measure G because it over taxes the patients and customers who support our businesses. When adult-use cannabis businesses were first licensed to operate in South Lake Tahoe in 2020, the City imposed an arbitrary 6% fee on gross sales that is collected by the dispensaries and paid for by our customers. This Development Fee served to expedite the opening of new dispensaries without waiting to put a new tax measure on the ballot and was also a method to collect revenue for a predicted increase in local crime.
KOLO TV Reno
Number of vulnerable youth continues to rise in Washoe County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eddy House is a shelter for youth in Reno and the amount of people using their services is increasing. “The needs are definitely rising,” said Joanna Ramos, Children’s Cabinet Safe Place Coordinator. Last year, Eddy House served 374 youth and this year, they expect...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Several exposed to fentanyl at Stateline jail
STATELINE, Nev. — Several people were exposed to fentanyl Thursday night at the Douglas County Jail in Stateline, an official said. Multiple agencies responded and about a ¼-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 50 was cordoned off, from Barton Primary Care to Sushi Pier. “We had a fentanyl exposure...
Comments / 0