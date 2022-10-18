Read full article on original website
Pacers’ first game proves Lakers were right to wait for a better trade
The Los Angeles Lakers did not trade Russell Westbrook before the 2022-23 season despite all of the rumors and speculation throughout the summer. Westbrook started the campaign with the team and to say it has been awkward is an understatement. Perhaps the most talked-about trade for Westbrook this summer was...
Ja Morant scores 49 points in Grizzlies' win over Rockets
Ja Morant scored 49 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Tennessee vs. UT Martin schedule, game time, how to watch, TV, streaming
Tennessee vs. UT Martin schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 22 Time: 12 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. CT TV: SEC Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College ...
College football picks: ESPN computer predictions for Week 8 games
Week 7 of the college football schedule is here and it's time to make our picks and predictions for what should be an exciting and impactful slate of games on Saturday. Let's get up to date on how the Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the top games. Football Power Index (FPI) ...
Charles Barkley destroys Rob Pelinka after Lakers’ sad loss to Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers have opened the 2022-23 season in the same way that they did the 2021-22 season: with two losses. After an ugly loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Lakers were beaten yet again by the Clippers on Thursday night. At this point, it is no surprise...
MLB Playoffs: Cole, Yanks 0-2 vs Astros, Phils lead Pads 2-1
Once again, Gerrit Cole will try to save the season for the New York Yankees. New York's $324 million man will start at Yankee Stadium on Saturday with his team trailing Houston 2-0 in the AL Championship Series. Cristian Javier pitches for the Astros. In the NL Championship Series, Kyle...
Phillie Phanatic forces FS1 to make quick decision before NLCS Game 3
The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies were in the final moments before Game 3 of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night when the Phillie Phanatic made its presence felt on national television. Another game, another viral moment for the Phillie Phanatic, this time...
Phillies super fan Miles Teller goes insane at NLCS Game 3 (Video)
“Top Gun: Maverick” actor and Philadelphia Phillies super fan Miles Teller lost it when his favorite team took the lead over the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the NLCS. The Philadelphia Phillies left San Diego tied 1-1 in the National League Championship Series against the Padres. But now, they get to play three consecutive games in Philadelphia, where they hope they can win their first NL pennant since 2009.
