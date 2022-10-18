Read full article on original website
news9.com
Fourth Annual Challenge Air Fly Day At Tulsa Riverside Airport
A group of special needs kids had some fun in airplanes on Saturday. This was at the fourth annual "Challenge Air Fly Day." It's an event that recruits pilots to donate their time and aircraft to fly kids with special needs. Unfortunately, it was too windy to fly in the...
news9.com
HallowZOOeen Underway At Tulsa Zoo With Several Activities
The Tulsa Zoo's HallowZOOeen has different activities for the day or the night. Some of the fun things to do include a pumpkin patch, haunted train ride, a pirate ship, and of course, trick-or-treating. Craig and Lori handed out candy at the News On 6 booth on Friday. Tatum, Stacia...
news9.com
Cabin Boys Brewery Expands To New Locations
A new business is coming to the building that once housed the Prairie Brewpub downtown, and it's a familiar name for many people in Tulsa. The owners of the Cabin Boys Brewery bought the space and are excited to serve lunch and dinner along with their signature beers. Cabin Boys,...
Tulsa will soon be home to a dog park, bar and coffee shop all in one
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa will soon be home to a one stop shop for pet owners. In 2023, Tails & Ales will provide a chance for Tulsa pet owners to check out the Lounge, the Pup Shop, the Park and the Dog Wash. The Lounge is a seating space...
Local restaurant shines during Tulsa’s 43rd Oktoberfest
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s 43rd Oktoberfest begins Thursday afternoon. The popular Oklahoma celebration brings authentic Bavarian food, beer and live entertainment to Tulsa’s River West Festival Park for four days. There will be several new elements this year, including seven new structures and chalets reminiscent of old...
news9.com
Oktoberfest Back In Full Swing In Tulsa
Tulsa's Oktoberfest is in full swing this weekend celebrating Bavarian culture with music, food, drinks, and games. The festival is named one of the top events of its kind in the country. Organizers said the goal is to make it as authentic to Bavarian culture as possible. Modeled after the...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Spooktacular Halloween Fun to be Held on October 28
It's time to finalize your plans for Halloween and one of the places to consider is the SPOOKTACULAR Block Party to be held on Friday, October 28 at Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville. Hosted by the Bartlesville Community Center, the Bartlesville Public Library, Price Tower Arts Center and First Presbyterian...
news9.com
Osage Nation Sesquicentennial Celebration
Osage Nation is celebrating 150 years, of a sesquicentennial, since the Osage Removal from Kansas to the present-day Osage Reservation. The Sesquicentennial Planning committee chose Oct. 22, 2022, as the commemoration date. The celebration is happening Saturday evening at Osage Nation Campus in Pawhuska, where there are food vendors, special...
News On 6
Tulsans Remember Owner Of Popular Restaurant In Brookside
Tulsans are remembering the owner of a popular Brookside Hamburger joint. Robert Hobson, the owner of Claud's Hamburgers, passed away last week. "We've been eating here for years, I actually can't believe it, I'm in shock," said Lenora, a Claud's Hamburger customer. Lenora lives in the area and said she...
news9.com
Tulsa Theatres Seeing Higher Attendance Post-COVID Lockdowns
Theatres faced a long struggle during the pandemic, forcing doors to be closed for the safety of cast members and the public. Now, seats are being filled, but actors and volunteers are still needed. "It has been interesting trying to get casts together. I think it's gotten harder,” Tulsa Performing...
bartlesvilleradio.com
The Journey Home Bingo Event Oct 29
The Journey Home invites everyone to their Bingo event on Saturday, October 29, at Washington County Fairgrounds at 1109 N Delaware St in Dewey from 5-9pm. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION of Friday, Executive Director Brennen Bissinger and Board President Scott Holz said the 50/50's will start a 5pm and go until 6pm. They asked that you bring your dollar bills and be ready to watch entertainment from our local banks and their bank president or representative as they will be assisting with our fast money counting, pot splitting entertainment. For fun's sake, you are asked to encourage Emcees Rick Loyd and Keith McPhail to heckle them. There will be 5 - 50/50 games at the intermission to help The Journey Home raise funds for their mission.
news9.com
Theatre Tulsa To Put On Popular Musical 'Little Shop Of Horrors'
TULSA, Okla. - Theatre Tulsa is just a few days away from debuting a new version of the popular musical "Little Shop of Horrors." Two cast members, Graceson Todd and Majeste Pearson, were here with us to talk more about what makes this show unique.
news9.com
Tree Crashes Into Tulsa Home
A tree crashed into a Tulsa home Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded to a call at around noon at a home near South Pittsburg Avenue and East 15th Street. The tree caused damage to the AC unit, electrical system and garage, according to...
news9.com
Sand Springs Couple Celebrates 80 Years Of Marriage
A couple in Sand Springs is celebrating 80 years of marriage. Orvel and Virginia Sherrill got married on July 3, 1942. Green Tree Assisted Living held a celebration for them Friday and they shared their secret to a long, happy marriage.
kggfradio.com
Warm Weather Draws Large Crowd at Spooktacular
Hundreds of families and children spent yesterday afternoon in Downtown Coffeyville during this year's Spooktacular event. Area organizations and businesses including KGGF handed out candy and treats to children in costume. The warm weather in the '70s brought a large crowd that formed a line that wrapped through several intersections. Several streets were blocked off for visitors' safety. The event was organized by the Coffeyville Chamber of Commerce.
Tulsa Donut Shop Vandalized After Hosting Drag Queen Event
Vandals struck a Tulsa donut shop after the store hosted an event involving drag queens. The Donut Hole is closed on Mondays, but the owners were here cleaning up their shop and waiting to see just how much repairs will cost. "Saturday night we had the privilege of hosting Daniel...
Tulsa woman loses everything in house fire
A Tulsa mother lost all of her belongings after a fire at the home she was renovating. Tulsa Fire Department said the fire was incendiary.
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Tulsa, Oklahoma – (With Photos)
Tulsa, Oklahoma is a food lover’s paradise. The breakfast options are endless, and there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, you’ll find it here. Here are just a few of the best breakfast spots in Tulsa. Table Of...
kosu.org
Bird flu found in Oklahoma backyard poultry flocks
State agriculture officials have confirmed a highly contagious viral disease in three noncommercial backyard poultry flocks in east-central Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry held a town hall meeting Thursday to help inform backyard flock owners how to mitigate the spread of the bird flu. Infections have...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Patrolling Oktoberfest As Large Crowds Expected
Oktoberfest is underway in Tulsa at River West Festival Park. Tulsa Police will have officers patrolling both the inside and outside of the festival. Organizers are anticipating thousands of people to come out and enjoy the event. Outside of the festival, dozens of officers will be helping with traffic and...
