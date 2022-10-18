The Journey Home invites everyone to their Bingo event on Saturday, October 29, at Washington County Fairgrounds at 1109 N Delaware St in Dewey from 5-9pm. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION of Friday, Executive Director Brennen Bissinger and Board President Scott Holz said the 50/50's will start a 5pm and go until 6pm. They asked that you bring your dollar bills and be ready to watch entertainment from our local banks and their bank president or representative as they will be assisting with our fast money counting, pot splitting entertainment. For fun's sake, you are asked to encourage Emcees Rick Loyd and Keith McPhail to heckle them. There will be 5 - 50/50 games at the intermission to help The Journey Home raise funds for their mission.

DEWEY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO