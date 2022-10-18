At approximately 9:40 PM Troopers from the State Police-Tunnels Barracks and State Police-South Boston Barracks, along with Boston Fire and EMS, responded to a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian on Route 93 in Boston in the area of the South Bay shopping center. The pedestrian, an adult male who has not yet been identified, suffered fatal injuries.

