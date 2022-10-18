This week’s Where Are They Now feature focused on Waitsfield native Brittany Marble who is a veterinarian and veteran. But first, a public service message from Marble. “November is the worst flea and tick month. People like to stop giving the flea tick meds, thinking it’s cold and winter is coming. But it’s cold and the ticks are seeking your animals for warmth. I know it’s expensive but we have a lot of Lyme in this area and dogs are susceptible to Lyme nephritis which basically shuts down the kidneys and dogs can die in weeks,” she cautioned.

WAITSFIELD, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO