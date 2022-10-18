ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Are They Now: Continue flea tick meds all the way through November, Marble urges

This week’s Where Are They Now feature focused on Waitsfield native Brittany Marble who is a veterinarian and veteran. But first, a public service message from Marble. “November is the worst flea and tick month. People like to stop giving the flea tick meds, thinking it’s cold and winter is coming. But it’s cold and the ticks are seeking your animals for warmth. I know it’s expensive but we have a lot of Lyme in this area and dogs are susceptible to Lyme nephritis which basically shuts down the kidneys and dogs can die in weeks,” she cautioned.
WAITSFIELD, VT
vermontbiz.com

New Amtrak service makes a strong start

By C.B. Hall, Vermont Business Magazine Three-plus months since Amtrak and the Vermont Agency of Transportation extended the northward reach of the Ethan Allen Express by 68 miles, from Rutland to Burlington, patronage on the train is exceeding expectations. The addition of the new mileage to the existing 200-mile New York City-to-Rutland route – roughly a 33% increase – brought with it a ridership boost of 51% in August, the new service's first full month, relative to ridership in August of 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

North Country medical staff casts vote of no-confidence in CEO

Stuck in Vermont: Meet four generations of the Allen family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero. South Hero’s Allenholm Farm dates back to 1870 and has been run by the Allen family for seven generations. Behind the Bullets - Part 2. Updated: 10 hours ago. Gunfire has risen dramatically...
SOUTH HERO, VT
WCAX

Local gun shop describes process of background checks in Vermont

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - As first reported last week, police in New Hampshire named Logan Clegg as a suspect in the shooting deaths of Wendy and Stephen Reid in April. According to police, Clegg purchased a gun from a shop in Barre using an alias, just months before the murder.
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public

In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
CRAFTSBURY, VT
VTDigger

Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire

Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
Adirondack Explorer

Digging into Moriah’s mining history

On the September day in 1971 when Republic Steel announced it was shuttering its Moriah iron mines for good, its impending departure left deep holes in both the ground and in the soul of a fiercely proud community of recent immigrants who had come to the shores of Lake Champlain to build new lives for themselves — and in the process, helped build a nation.
MORIAH, NY
PhillyBite

Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Two candidates face off for the vacant East District seat

Burlington, VT — Following Jack Hanson’s resignation in September and Ali House stepping down earlier this month, two seats on Burlington’s City Council have been left vacant. While House’s seats will not get replaced until Town Meeting Day in March, the East District seat is set to...
BURLINGTON, VT
WMUR.com

Gun store owner: Nothing stood out as unusual in sale to man charged in Concord killings

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The owner of the store that sold a gun that police said was used to kill a Concord couple said he wasn't aware of the connection until Friday. Chris Sanborn, the owner of R&L Archery in Barre, Vermont, said nothing stood out as abnormal in the sale, and if it had, his workers would have immediately contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
CONCORD, NH

