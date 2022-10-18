Read full article on original website
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Meet four generations of the Allen family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero
The Valley Reporter
Where Are They Now: Continue flea tick meds all the way through November, Marble urges
This week’s Where Are They Now feature focused on Waitsfield native Brittany Marble who is a veterinarian and veteran. But first, a public service message from Marble. “November is the worst flea and tick month. People like to stop giving the flea tick meds, thinking it’s cold and winter is coming. But it’s cold and the ticks are seeking your animals for warmth. I know it’s expensive but we have a lot of Lyme in this area and dogs are susceptible to Lyme nephritis which basically shuts down the kidneys and dogs can die in weeks,” she cautioned.
Colchester Sun
A movie-musical about teen issues that was made in Vermont is coming to Essex Cinemas
A movie-musical featuring a former Essex High School student and other teenagers working through real teen issues is scheduled to screen at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at Essex Cinemas. 'Listen Up' covers issues that some would consider timeless such as friendship, love and family as well as issues that...
WCAX
Milfoil management ridding Vermont lake of invasive weed
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Efforts to get an invasive weed out of a Vermont lake are working. In years past, Lake Iroquois in Chittenden County was covered with invasive milfoil. It was so bad, you could smell it and boats got stuck in it. Now, after several years of intensive...
vermontbiz.com
New Amtrak service makes a strong start
By C.B. Hall, Vermont Business Magazine Three-plus months since Amtrak and the Vermont Agency of Transportation extended the northward reach of the Ethan Allen Express by 68 miles, from Rutland to Burlington, patronage on the train is exceeding expectations. The addition of the new mileage to the existing 200-mile New York City-to-Rutland route – roughly a 33% increase – brought with it a ridership boost of 51% in August, the new service's first full month, relative to ridership in August of 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.
WCAX
North Country medical staff casts vote of no-confidence in CEO
WCAX
Local gun shop describes process of background checks in Vermont
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - As first reported last week, police in New Hampshire named Logan Clegg as a suspect in the shooting deaths of Wendy and Stephen Reid in April. According to police, Clegg purchased a gun from a shop in Barre using an alias, just months before the murder.
Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos
Josh Slocum, who frequently discusses transphobic and sexist topics on his YouTube channel, is resigning his post as executive director of the Funeral Consumers Alliance after a funder pulled its support. Read the story on VTDigger here: Head of Vermont-based funeral industry group resigns after producing anti-trans videos.
WCAX
Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public
This Place in History: Elizabeth Mine Operation
The mine in South Strafford produced copper and copperas from 1809 to 1958.
WCAX
Burlington beautician named Born This Way Foundation’s Ultimate Stylist 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation named a Burlington beautician their Ultimate Stylist 2022. Christina DeMag owns Jubilance Salon in downtown Burlington. She applied for the competition in April, and was chosen in July to win the award out of 15,000 applicants in North America.
Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire
Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
Ryegate Power Station’s timber suppliers report problems with payment
Gaps in payment began after Stored Solar LLC purchased the company, according to businesses that supply wood to the power station. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ryegate Power Station’s timber suppliers report problems with payment.
Digging into Moriah’s mining history
On the September day in 1971 when Republic Steel announced it was shuttering its Moriah iron mines for good, its impending departure left deep holes in both the ground and in the soul of a fiercely proud community of recent immigrants who had come to the shores of Lake Champlain to build new lives for themselves — and in the process, helped build a nation.
PhillyBite
Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
Colchester Sun
How to attend and volunteer at Essex Junction’s third annual Pumpkin Palooza
ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION — Essex Junction Recreation and Parks is hosting its third annual Pumpkin Palooza Halloween event on Oct. 29, open to members of any Vermont community. In past years, the over 600 pumpkin pyramid has glowed brightly on the night of the event from 4-8 p.m....
WCAX
Developers push to boost Chittenden County housing market
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the vacancy rate in Chittenden County at just .4%, there isn’t nearly enough housing for all the people who want to live in the area. But a number of construction projects are in the works to ease the crunch. “This is my town, this...
mychamplainvalley.com
Two candidates face off for the vacant East District seat
Burlington, VT — Following Jack Hanson’s resignation in September and Ali House stepping down earlier this month, two seats on Burlington’s City Council have been left vacant. While House’s seats will not get replaced until Town Meeting Day in March, the East District seat is set to...
Madeleine Kunin: I lost my indoor cat to the wild outdoors for 11 days. It was my fault.
In desperation, I called the Humane Society. “We can lend you a Havahart trap," they suggested. “Great!” I replied in a hopeful voice. Read the story on VTDigger here: Madeleine Kunin: I lost my indoor cat to the wild outdoors for 11 days. It was my fault..
WMUR.com
Gun store owner: Nothing stood out as unusual in sale to man charged in Concord killings
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The owner of the store that sold a gun that police said was used to kill a Concord couple said he wasn't aware of the connection until Friday. Chris Sanborn, the owner of R&L Archery in Barre, Vermont, said nothing stood out as abnormal in the sale, and if it had, his workers would have immediately contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
