Stockton serial killings suspect to be arraigned Tuesday

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The sole suspect in the Stockton serial killings, Wesley Brownlee, 43, will appear in court on Tuesday for his arraignment, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.

The arraignment will take place at 1:30 p.m. in Department 8B or 8C of the Stockton Courthouse at 180 E. Weber Avenue, Stockton.

It was announced on Saturday that Brownlee was arrested that morning at 2 a.m. by law enforcement when they saw Brownlee was “out hunting.”

Following the arraignment District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar, Stockton Police Department Chief Stanley McFadden and ATF Acting Agent-in-Charge Joshua Jackson will hold a press conference.

The DA’s office said that the press conference will focus on reviewing the charges that Brownlee will be facing.

The press conference will begin at 2:15 p.m. and will be located at 222 E. Weber Avenue, Stockton.

Law enforcement apprehended Brownlee after they saw him “following patterns that were consistent with what we had seen,” according to McFadden in a press conference on Saturday.

Brownlee was arrested near Village Green Drive and Winslow Way in North Stockton, according to McFadden.

He was found wearing “dark clothing and a mask around his neck,” said McFadden and was also found in the possession of a firearm.

At least seven shootings, resulting in six deaths, dating from April 2021 to September 2022 are believed to all be connected to Brownlee.

In April 2021 a 40-year-old man was killed in Oakland, and a few days later a 46-year-old woman was shot in Stockton but survived.

The killings continued in July and continued through September with all five victims being men between the ages of 21 and 54.

