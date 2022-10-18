Read full article on original website
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
The Oakland Press
Dan Campbell: Lions’ Owner Sheila Ford Hamp is ‘frustrated’
In the second year of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era, the Detroit Lions have a disappointing 1-4 record. Campbell has expressed his displeasure with the team’s start and is taking accountability for the mishaps that have caused Detroit to falter late in games. During the team’s bye...
Lions host 2 wide receivers for tryouts while others battle injuries
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions hosted wide receivers Stanley Berryhill and Antonio Nunn for tryouts, per Wednesday’s transaction wire. Detroit later added Berryhill to its practice squad after his workout. And with receivers DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds missing the first practice of the week with ankle injuries, that news shouldn’t surprise anyone. Chark’s injury is a little more concerning since it’s the ankle he had surgically repaired last season.
Mike Valenti Reveals Insights about Dan Campbell Returning in 2023
Is head coach Dan Campbell guaranteed to return in 2023?
Yardbarker
Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey rocks grandfather's Lions jersey before NBA debut
Detroit Pistons rookie guard Jaden Ivey did just about all one can do in a debut to win over a fan base. Not only did the Purdue product turn in an impressive 19 points on 53 percent shooting en route to a 113-109 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, but he also caught the eye of fans before the game at Little Caesars Arena.
Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb amplifies Jacoby Brissett's postgame message
BEREA — If the Browns didn’t get a wake-up call from Jacoby Brissett’s postgame speech Sunday, Nick Chubb provided it Wednesday. Brissett played his worst game of the season in the 38-15 home loss to the New England Patriots, throwing two interceptions, one on the second play, and taking four sacks. He finished...
atozsports.com
Cowboys just made the Lions’ lives a whole lot harder for Week 7
The Dallas Cowboys just got the news they have been waiting for. After missing five games with a fractured thumb, quarterback Dak Prescott will start this Sunday against the Detroit Lions. After being a full participant in practice on Thursday, Prescott made short and sweet when he was asked if...
Jaden Ivey excites in Pistons debut but another rookie resets a franchise record
The Detroit Pistons played like a well-oiled machine in their 2022-23 season opener Wednesday night, thanks in large part to their young studs who showed out right in their very first taste of the NBA regular season. In the Pistons’ 113-109 win over the visiting Orlando Magic, Jaden Ivey scored 19 points with three rebounds and four assists, while also shooting 8-of-15 from the field in 32 minutes. Meanwhile, Jalen Duren came off the bench and chipped in 14 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks in only 22 minutes of play.
Cleveland Browns player bashes team’s lack of commitment: ‘When practice is over you can’t run out the building’
One member of the Cleveland Browns roster believes the team’s disappointing 2-4 start comes from a serious lack of commitment
Detroit Lions coach defends the indefensible
What did a Detroit Lions coach defend?What did Dave Fipp say about not re-signing Matt Prater?. When it comes to the Detroit Lions‘ roster since Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell came to town, there is no question about it that there are quite a few weaknesses. Though the roster...
Dan Campbell gives optimistic update on DB Saivion Smith
What did Dan Campbell say about Saivion Smith?Detroit Lions make decision on DB Saivion Smith. In Week 5, the Detroit Lions were absolutely dominated by the New England Patriots by a score of 29-0, but losing the game took a backseat to what happened to DB, Saivion Smith. During the...
Lions Announce Big Update On First Round Wide Receiver Jameson Williams
Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams tore his ACL in January's National Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia. Despite the injury, the Lions traded up in the first round to snag the speedy receiver at 12th overall. After missing training camp and the first six weeks of the ...
'Carlos & Shawn': Michigan football feels special; Detroit Lions aren't as bad as you think
• Hosts: Shawn Windsor (@shawnwindsor) and Carlos Monarrez (@cmonarrez) • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. On this episode: This week, Carlos and Shawn dig into the idea that Michigan football is a national championship contender, although we all know what we're waiting for with the Wolverines. Then, the guys take a step back on the Detroit Lions and realize maybe the sky isn't falling on Allen Park.
MLive.com
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 9 Metro Detroit football matchups
We have finally made it to the end of the high school football regular season and there are plenty of great finales all across Metro Detroit this week. Last week, I had one of my best weeks of the season by going 16-4 with my picks. That pushed my number of correct picks into the triple digits and I now stand at 108-42 with a daunting week ahead of me.
Detroit Lions Injury Report for Thursday, Oct. 20
Detroit Lions Injury Report for Thursday, Oct. 20Which Detroit Lions players missed Thursday’s practice?Will the Detroit Lions beat the Dallas Cowboys?. On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to win their first road game since Dan Campbell took over as head coach when they take on the Dallas Cowboys.
Will Jameson Williams play in 2022? Dan Campbell gives update
What did Dan Campbell say about Jameson Williams playing in 2022?Predicting when Jameson Williams will make his debut. Will rookie WR Jameson Williams play for the Detroit Lions in 2022? That is a question that Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell addressed prior to Wednesday’s practice. After the Lions...
