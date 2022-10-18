ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oakland Press

Dan Campbell: Lions’ Owner Sheila Ford Hamp is ‘frustrated’

In the second year of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era, the Detroit Lions have a disappointing 1-4 record. Campbell has expressed his displeasure with the team’s start and is taking accountability for the mishaps that have caused Detroit to falter late in games. During the team’s bye...
The Flint Journal

Lions host 2 wide receivers for tryouts while others battle injuries

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions hosted wide receivers Stanley Berryhill and Antonio Nunn for tryouts, per Wednesday’s transaction wire. Detroit later added Berryhill to its practice squad after his workout. And with receivers DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds missing the first practice of the week with ankle injuries, that news shouldn’t surprise anyone. Chark’s injury is a little more concerning since it’s the ankle he had surgically repaired last season.
Yardbarker

Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey rocks grandfather's Lions jersey before NBA debut

Detroit Pistons rookie guard Jaden Ivey did just about all one can do in a debut to win over a fan base. Not only did the Purdue product turn in an impressive 19 points on 53 percent shooting en route to a 113-109 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, but he also caught the eye of fans before the game at Little Caesars Arena.
atozsports.com

Cowboys just made the Lions’ lives a whole lot harder for Week 7

The Dallas Cowboys just got the news they have been waiting for. After missing five games with a fractured thumb, quarterback Dak Prescott will start this Sunday against the Detroit Lions. After being a full participant in practice on Thursday, Prescott made short and sweet when he was asked if...
ClutchPoints

Jaden Ivey excites in Pistons debut but another rookie resets a franchise record

The Detroit Pistons played like a well-oiled machine in their 2022-23 season opener Wednesday night, thanks in large part to their young studs who showed out right in their very first taste of the NBA regular season. In the Pistons’ 113-109 win over the visiting Orlando Magic, Jaden Ivey scored 19 points with three rebounds and four assists, while also shooting 8-of-15 from the field in 32 minutes. Meanwhile, Jalen Duren came off the bench and chipped in 14 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks in only 22 minutes of play.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions coach defends the indefensible

What did a Detroit Lions coach defend?What did Dave Fipp say about not re-signing Matt Prater?. When it comes to the Detroit Lions‘ roster since Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell came to town, there is no question about it that there are quite a few weaknesses. Though the roster...
The Detroit Free Press

'Carlos & Shawn': Michigan football feels special; Detroit Lions aren't as bad as you think

• Hosts: Shawn Windsor (@shawnwindsor) and Carlos Monarrez (@cmonarrez) • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. On this episode: This week, Carlos and Shawn dig into the idea that Michigan football is a national championship contender, although we all know what we're waiting for with the Wolverines. Then, the guys take a step back on the Detroit Lions and realize maybe the sky isn't falling on Allen Park.
MLive.com

Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 9 Metro Detroit football matchups

We have finally made it to the end of the high school football regular season and there are plenty of great finales all across Metro Detroit this week. Last week, I had one of my best weeks of the season by going 16-4 with my picks. That pushed my number of correct picks into the triple digits and I now stand at 108-42 with a daunting week ahead of me.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions Injury Report for Thursday, Oct. 20

Detroit Lions Injury Report for Thursday, Oct. 20Which Detroit Lions players missed Thursday’s practice?Will the Detroit Lions beat the Dallas Cowboys?. On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to win their first road game since Dan Campbell took over as head coach when they take on the Dallas Cowboys.
