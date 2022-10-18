The Detroit Pistons played like a well-oiled machine in their 2022-23 season opener Wednesday night, thanks in large part to their young studs who showed out right in their very first taste of the NBA regular season. In the Pistons’ 113-109 win over the visiting Orlando Magic, Jaden Ivey scored 19 points with three rebounds and four assists, while also shooting 8-of-15 from the field in 32 minutes. Meanwhile, Jalen Duren came off the bench and chipped in 14 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks in only 22 minutes of play.

