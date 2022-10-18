Read full article on original website
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
A junky 1959 Chevrolet Impala without an engine just sold for $88,500, but why was it worth so much?
Chevrolet Impalas from the late 1950s and early 1960s are selling for astonishing amounts even without engines because they are popular with custom car builders.
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
426 Hemi-Powered Challenger Convertible Is A Highlight of Mecum's Chicago Sale
This combination might just be the greatest muscle car of its time. If you know anything about Mopar then you'll understand that the Challenger is and has always been one of the Dodge brand’s biggest sellers. In the late 1960s and early 1970s the name Challenger was all anybody could really talk about in the automotive muscle car industry. You could get pretty much whatever engine you wanted, though most went with the 383 cubic inch V8 or the 440 cubic inch Magnum V8. This particular vehicle is a great example of an engine that stops both of those power trains in their tracks as it features some of the most desirable engineering techniques available in that time. On top of that it looks pretty good too with a color that we all know and love, plum crazy purple.
Hennessey Performance Unleashes Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak With 1,000 Horsepower
Very few people look at something like the 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye and think it's lacking in power. That is unless you work for the evil geniuses at Hennessey Performance down in Texas. To them, more is better, and when it comes to tuning cars, this reporter is inclined to agree with that mindset. This is why creating a custom package to take your Challenger all the way up to 10 seemed like the only logical decision.
The 2024 Ford Mustang Hybrid Is Dead
Enthusiasts are hungry for a potent V8. And others want an electrified alternative. The solution to both could've been a 2024 Ford Mustang hybrid. The post The 2024 Ford Mustang Hybrid Is Dead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Convertible With Z07 Package In Rapid Blue: Live Photos
The 2023 Corvette Z06 has amassed a huge amount of interest since Chevy first revealed the high performance machine. Much of the attention has been centered around the naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 engine, which is the world’s most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 in a production car. Many fans, enthusiasts and observers have been itching to see Chevy’s new track monster in all of its colors, and GM Authority has been providing just that. Today, we have the C8 Z06 in the eye-popping Rapid Blue hue.
Autoblog
2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV output jumps to 754 hp and 785 lb-ft
A couple of days ago, GMC unleashed its 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 pickup, the luxury truck division's version of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. As has been the case between Chevy and GMC for decades, GMC designers worked to put ample visual difference between the two pickups that share the similar underpinnings. Unlike what's been the historical case, GMC announced output figures for the Sierra EV well above those for the Silverado. Preliminary estimates for the battery-electric Sierra with the dual-motor powertrain are 754 horsepower and 785 pound-feet of torque. Chevy revealed the 2024 Silverado EV in January with 664 hp and 785 lb-ft in RST trim. We're not sure what happened after the GMC debut, but the Bowtie has updated the Silverado's output to match the GMC with 754 hp and 785 lb-ft.
When Did Jeep eBuild The First Wrangler?
Though Jeep has a long history, the Wrangler is a surprisingly recent nameplate. The post When Did Jeep eBuild The First Wrangler? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Signs your car battery needs to be replaced
TIMELY car battery replacement will make or break your engine’s ability to start consistently. Knowing when to change this vital vehicle component means having the ability to recognize some specific warning signs that will tell you when your car battery needs to be replaced. Signs your car battery needs...
Do Inline Six-Cylinder (I6) Engines Make More Torque?
The final verdict on this often-repeated piece of automotive trivia may surprise you. The post Do Inline Six-Cylinder (I6) Engines Make More Torque? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid GR Sport arrives in Europe
With the Toyota GR Corolla arriving at showrooms as you read this, the Gazoo Racing brand is picking up a lot of steam. Toyota even released a series of exciting ads full of tire smoke and classic Aichi sports cars welcoming it into the Gazoo family. GR is being positioned as the pinnacle of Toyota performance, and with siblings like the GR86 and GR Supra, who could argue? Many mainstream brands don't even offer one choice for enthusiasts, much less three.
Autoblog
2023 Honda Passport loses front-wheel-drive trim
Another entry-level Honda bites the dust. Not long after we found out the base Honda Civic LX trim had met its maker in both sedan and hatchback body styles, CarsDirect perused a dealer guide for the coming model year that revealed the entry-level front-wheel drive Honda Passport EX-L will be no more for 2023. Honda's U.S. configurator confirms it. The all-wheel drive Passport EX-L becomes the new bar to entry, the Passport now an AWD-only proposition. As expected and as shown on the configurator, this boosts the price to get in the off-road-focused two-row crossover to $42,395 after the $1,295 destination charge. The new base model is $3,300 than the most recent pricing we had for the FWD Passport EX-L, and $1,200 more than our most recent pricing for the AWD EX-L.
Autoblog
1969 International CO1800 is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist
Hot Wheels is thinking big for its line of 1/64-scale cars: it selected a 1969 International-Harvester CO1800 as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. The semi truck was seemingly brought back from the dead with a Chevrolet-sourced V8 engine and a long list of modifications. Keith Johnston of Corning,...
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 2008 Dodge Avenger R/T
Remember the Dodge Avenger? Of course you do, because FCA didn't get around to discontinuing it until 2014 (though new Avengers were still being sold as late as 2018). It was based on a Mitsubishi Galant-derived platform that got DaimlerChrysler-ized prior to being dragooned into the far-flung Fabbrica Italiana Automobili di Torino Imperium, making it a perfectly serviceable midsize sedan that lacked only a dash of AMC/Renault and perhaps Simca DNA to be the representative of every company with which Chrysler did business during the 1980-2010 period. What some of us may have forgotten was that there was an R/T version of the Avenger, and I've managed to find one of those rare machines in a Colorado boneyard.
electrek.co
Lectric XPremium review: The most affordable, quality mid-drive electric bike that money can buy
The Lectric XPremium mid-drive folding e-bike still holds the honor of the highest-value mid-drive electric bike on the market today. With a powerful mid-drive motor, dual batteries, and other impressive features, it’s going to be hard for any other e-bike to compete in this space and at this price point for a long time.
