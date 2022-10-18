Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
U.S. 395 in Gardnerville back open after water main break
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 9:11 a.m.: The road is now back open. U.S. 395 was closed through Gardnerville following a water main break. It was reported around 3:15 p.m. Thursday. Several people reported a large amount of water flooding the road in the area of 395 and Cemetery...
KOLO TV Reno
Some Lake Tahoe electricity could be turned off for safety
STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) -NV Energy said Thursday it may turn off electricity for about 3,300 Lake Tahoe-area customers as early as Friday night and lasting until Saturday afternoon. The Public Safety Outage Management is to reduce the chances of wind-caused wildfires. The outage will be for eight customers in the...
KOLO TV Reno
Sisolak announces $100 million for water infrastructure investments
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced $100 million in funding for a slew of programs for the state’s water infrastructure, as well as other things. The goal, according to the Governor’s office, is to partially modernize the state’s systems to improve service for residents....
cohaitungchi.com
Hiking the Historic Donner Pass Train Tunnels in Truckee, CA
The railroad tunnels on Donner Pass provide, unquestionably, one of the most unique hiking experiences at Lake Tahoe. The Donner Pass train tunnels are fun for the whole family, particularly younger kids who find playing in the dark thrilling. But with that darkness comes the inherent risk of tripping and falling. So, bring with you a flashlight or headlamp to assist you on your journey. That said, the tunnel system on Donner Pass is a series of disconnected tunnels.
Record-Courier
The Oct. 21, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Highway 395 is down to two lanes both ways after Thursday’s watermain break, but it is open with a big plate where Gardnerville Town Water Co. workers dug up the highway to fix the leak. I can report that there is water at The Record-Courier Center right next door.
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County OKs temporary battery storage facility
The Lyon County Commission has approved McCarran-based company LiNiCo Corp.’s request for a conditional use permit to build a battery pre-recycling waste and salvage facility at the end of Industrial Parkway in Mound House. LiNiCo, which produces lithium carbonate and graphite from lithium-ion batteries, will conduct operations at its...
nnbw.com
Residential project set for historic downtown Carson City acreage
A $3 million land deal in historic downtown Carson City will bring more than 200 “upscale rental residences” by the end of 2024, according to a press release issued by Nevada Premier Commercial. The purchase included two parcels totaling 4.93 acres between North Stewart Street, North Plaza Street,...
a-z-animals.com
Longest Biking Trail in Nevada
The state of Nevada is home to the fast-paced, neon-studded city of Las Vegas, known for being a gamblers’ mecca. However, some prefer to take in the scenery of this desert state at a slowly-pedaled pace. For those thirsty for a desert cycling adventure, Nevada offers many cycling trails to choose from. We’ll explore the longest biking trail in Nevada so that you’ll know what exactly to expect along the way!
Nevada Appeal
Large building at 550 Mallory in Carson City sold
SVN|Gold Dust Commercial Associates said Thursday that it had completed the sale of the building at 550 Mallory Way in Carson City. Jack Brower (CCIM) and Wes Brogan represented the seller for the approximately 119,500-square foot industrial building located near the corner of Mallory and Roop Street in Carson City. The building offers a range of clear height, from 12 feet to 20 feet, as well as several dock-high and at-grade doors.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada AG Ford provides $400,000 for red flag law training
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced $400,000 for education and training programs for the state’s red flag law. Grants will also be offered to organizations providing resources to family members looking to help family members in crisis. “Our state’s ‘red flag’ law is...
Fox5 KVVU
SNWA discusses drinking water after boy dies from brain-eating amoeba likely contracted at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Health officials say a Clark County boy died from a brain-eating amoeba after they believe he was exposed on the Arizona side of Lake Mead in early October. The CDC notified the Southern Nevada Health District that Naegleria fowleri was confirmed as the cause of...
Redrum Motorcycle Club: Warriors of the road
Redrum Motorcycle Club, not to be confused with the movie The Shining’s Redrum, is the world’s most significant indigenous motorcycle club. Cliff Matias, a native New Yorker, created the club in 2006. He wanted to create a club that would focus on brotherhood, motorcycling, community, respect, responsibility, and supporting family.
Sierra Sun
Ribbon cutting set for new downtown park
TRUCKEE, Calif. – After five years of planning and dreaming, a new park and outdoor gathering space is set to open in downtown Truckee, adjacent to the Community Arts Center on Church Street. Mark Tanner Construction drove the revitalization project in collaboration with the Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe Community Project. The property is owned by the Truckee-Donner Park and Recreation District. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the park at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.
bouldercityreview.com
Nevada’s Yesteryear: Smith’s expeditions paved way West
Jedediah Smith, famous mountain man, trapper, explorer and map maker, may not have been the first white man to enter the Nevada area — some Spanish conquistadors most likely had crossed the same deserts and mountains before him — but Smith certainly was the first to spend any significant time exploring the region. He made two trips across Southern Nevada and one across sections of the central part of the state when all of it was just a blank area on any maps of the day.
themobmuseum.org
Kefauver Day | Free Admission for Nevada Residents
Annually, The Mob Museum commemorates the historic Kefauver Committee hearings held in the Museum’s courtroom on November 15, 1950. The Kefauver Day celebration began as a desire to further our mission by educating the public and opening our doors to the community, ensuring accessibility and reach. Museum admission is free for Nevada residents and buy-one-get-one for non-residents on Kefauver Day. This event continues to underscore our Core Value of Commitment to Community as we endeavor to provide a world-class museum experience to residents who might not otherwise have the opportunity to visit.
KOLO TV Reno
Hillary Schieve seeks another term as Reno Mayor
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “I think now more than ever we are going to see significant impacts; initiatives due to the infrastructure bill,” says Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “The things that are happening in Reno, like regionalizing fire, housing, the financial investment. It is going to be massive..what that takes is someone who truly reaches across the aisle,” she says.
bouldercityreview.com
Pipeline’s demise brings relief — for now
For more than 30 years, Southern Nevada water officials had a simple plan to fuel the valley’s explosive growth: pump groundwater from rural valleys in eastern Nevada to Las Vegas. The water would make a 300-mile trip from arid basins in rural Nevada through a pipeline to Las Vegas....
Latest brain-eating amoeba death linked to Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS — A Nevada boy has died from an infection of Naegleria fowleri and was likely exposed while swimming in the largest reservoir in the U.S. Officials from the Southern Nevada Health District believe the boy became infected with the brain-eating amoeba while swimming on the Arizona side of Lake Mead in late September. Officials did not release the boy’s name but said he was a Clark County resident under 18.
sparkstrib.com
Real estate market showing signs of settling in Northern Nevada
The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS (RSAR) released its home sale report on what the real estate market has been doing in the last few months and it seems like it is finally starting to stabilize. According to its report based off data collected through the Northern Nevada Regional Multiple Listing Service, the median price of a home was up less than one percent from earlier this year and a home was on the market an average of 38 days before it went into escrow.
Fox5 KVVU
Son of Nevada State Senator Pat Spearman accused in North Las Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The son of Nevada Senator Pat Spearman is accused in a shooting Thursday night in North Las Vegas. According to police, Naonche Tamar Osborne, 21, was accused in a shooting that occurred at about 6:43 p.m. Thursday at a residence near the 4100 block of Erinbird.
Comments / 0