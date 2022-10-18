Read full article on original website
BBC
What's the plan for an independent Scotland?
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has set out her economic vision for Scottish independence with a new paper of policies ranging from a Scottish pound to the EU and border checks. She wants a referendum next October - something the UK government has rejected. As with everything else about independence, the...
BBC
Fact-checking Liz Truss at PMQs
Liz Truss apologised and admitted to having "made mistakes" as she faced MPs at Prime Minister's Questions. It follows weeks of turmoil on the markets after her government's mini-budget and the subsequent U-turns over most of its key measures. The prime minister defended her record though, making claims about government...
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
BBC
Zara Aleena kicked and stamped on before she died, say prosecutors
A 35-year-old woman was kicked and stamped on before she died, while walking home from a night out in east London, prosecutors allege. Law graduate Zara Aleena was attacked after she was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, in June, prosecutors say. Jordan McSweeney, 29, is facing charges...
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
Britons are told to prepare for three-hour blackouts 'from 4pm to 7pm' this winter: National Grid boss warns households to prepare for rolling power-cuts in January and February if UK fails to secure enough gas from Europe under 'worst case' scenario
Households across Britain could face three-hour rolling blackouts in January and February if gas stocks run low, the head of the National Grid has claimed. Chief executive John Pettigrew said the firm may need to introduce rolling power cuts in January and February, specifying the blackouts would occur on 'really, really cold days' during the week should Britain fail to secure enough gas supplies from Europe.
Patients who refuse two appointments could be REMOVED from NHS waiting list: Experts fear 'appalling' loophole may be abused to make queues appear shorter
Patients could be removed from the NHS waiting list if they refuse more than one date for their treatment, according to new internal guidance. The tactic was branded an 'appalling' attempt to try to tackle the record backlog of 6.8million people who are waiting for routine hospital treatment. Experts said...
NHS mental health hospital staff filmed ‘mocking and slapping’ patients
Police investigating allegations of bullying and verbal abuse at Edenfield centre near Manchester after BBC investigation
BBC
Ex-UK pilots lured to help Chinese military, MoD says
Former British military pilots are being lured to China with large sums of money to pass on their expertise to the Chinese military, it is claimed. Up to 30 former UK military pilots are thought to have gone to train members of China's People's Liberation Army. The UK is issuing...
BBC
Teacher banned after messaging '15-year-old girl'
A teacher who sent sexual messages to someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl has been banned from the profession. John Lane, who worked for Education Plus North East, was confronted by a group of so-called paedophile hunters. After being arrested, he pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual...
BBC
Asra Panahi: Iran schoolgirl died after being beaten by security forces, teachers say
A 15-year-old girl died in north-west Iran last week after she was beaten by security forces during a raid on her school, a teachers' union has alleged. Asra Panahi was one of several students injured in the incident in Ardabil, a statement posted by the Co-ordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates said.
Sir Rod Stewart rents home for family of seven Ukrainian refugees
Sir Rod Stewart says he is using his “power” as a knight to help others, after renting a home for a family of seven Ukrainian refugees.The singer said he usually keeps “all my charitable efforts nice and quiet,” but hoped that by making his actions public, they might inspire others to help too.Sir Rod has provided support to Ukrainian couple Rostylsav and Olena and their five children, paying rent and bills for the Berkshire property for at least a year, according to The Mirror.The family, who arrived in the UK without speaking any English, are “lovely… so polite” and “all...
BBC
Wollaton Park: Stag put down after walker injured
A stag has been put down after a walker was taken to hospital following an incident in a park in Nottingham. The member of the public was injured by a deer in Lime Tree Avenue at Wollaton Park at about 08:15 BST on Sunday. Nottingham City Council confirmed the park...
BBC
Teachers join Jamie Oliver free school meals call
Teaching organisations have written to the prime minister, asking for all children in households on universal credit to be given free school meals. It adds momentum to a campaign backed by Jamie Oliver, who has told BBC News the rule change would help some 800,000 of the "most vulnerable" children.
BBC
Barnsley paedophile to jet off on holiday before sentencing
A paedophile who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two girls has been allowed to jet off on holiday to Greece before being sentenced. Matthew Thompson, 48, is set to fly to Kos for a week-long break despite facing a possible jail term. Thompson, from Barnsley, admitted 10 offences, including sexual...
BBC
Homelessness: Breckland Council to buy 11 properties
Some £1.6m is to be spent on on buying 11 properties for homeless and vulnerable people in part of Norfolk. The investment by Breckland Council will allow the district to buy a collection of properties in Thetford and Dereham. The ruling Conservatives said it would reduce the local authority's...
BBC
'No-one joined the dots' - grandad who exposed an NHS scandal
The lives of up to 45 babies may have been saved had they received better care at two Kent hospitals - in Margate and Ashford - according to a damning independent inquiry. The review of an 11-year period at East Kent Hospitals Trust found a "clear pattern" of "sub-optimal" care - that led to significant harm and families being ignored. The investigation followed dogged campaigning by one determined bereaved grandfather.
BBC
Ukrainian troops under close gunfire
Fighting on the front line near the city of Lyman in eastern Ukraine involves not only artillery strikes, but also close quarters combat, as the BBC's Jonathan Beale finds out. Camera: Lee Durant. Producer: Firle Davies.
BBC
Gwent Police stop lorry carrying 50m metal tube on M4
This was the scene when a lorry carrying a 50m metal tube hanging off its back was stopped by police. Gwent Police and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency said the vehicle and its 94-tonne load were spotted on the M4 in South Gloucestershire. They were conducting an abnormal load...
