Sir Rod Stewart says he is using his “power” as a knight to help others, after renting a home for a family of seven Ukrainian refugees.The singer said he usually keeps “all my charitable efforts nice and quiet,” but hoped that by making his actions public, they might inspire others to help too.Sir Rod has provided support to Ukrainian couple Rostylsav and Olena and their five children, paying rent and bills for the Berkshire property for at least a year, according to The Mirror.The family, who arrived in the UK without speaking any English, are “lovely… so polite” and “all...

2 DAYS AGO