wfft.com
Fort Wayne Police arrest two in connection with Fayette Drive shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police have arrested two people in connection with a shooting on Fayette Drive early Thursday morning. Around 6 p.m. Thursday, officers arrested Riley Irving and another person under the age of 18. Both are charged with attempted murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily...
WANE-TV
Police: 2 suspects face preliminary charges of attempted murder in south Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police announced two suspects were arrested in relation to the shooting that happened in south Fort Wayne Thursday morning. Police say Riley Irving and an unnamed juvenile were given preliminary charges of attempted murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and kidnapping.
WANE-TV
Murder charge knocked down to voluntary manslaughter a year after man was shot to death over disrespect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man accused of killing another man over an argument took a plea deal Friday, his murder charge knocked down to voluntary manslaughter, a lower felony. When Dakota Waudby, 20, is sentenced on Nov. 28, it will mark the same day he pleaded guilty...
WOWO News
Suspects Arrested In Thursday Morning Fort Wayne Shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Fort Wayne have made an arrest in regards to a shooting that happened Thursday Morning. It was at around 6 P.M. when Police arrested two individuals involved in the shooting that happened in the 1100 block of Fayette Drive early Thursday Morning. Among those arrested was Riley Irving, along with one juvenile who were taken into custody. Both Irving and the juvenile were charged with Attempted Murder, Robbery (Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury), and Kidnapping. The initial call from police came Thursday morning to the Black Pine Flats apartments after neighbors heard gunshots. Authorities found the victim, a man, with very serious injuries. His condition remains unknown at this time. Further details in the shooting remain under investigation.
WOWO News
Fort Wayne man pleads guilty to lesser charge in murder case
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Dakota Waudby, 20, of Fort Wayne has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in a 2021 murder case. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that it was part of a plea deal that calls for Waudby to spend 30 years in prison if accepted by a judge. He was initially charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, with a firearm enhancement.
WNDU
Man pleads guilty in hit-and-run crash that killed Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student
ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - A Fulton County man pleaded guilty to his role in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Thursday. 27-year-old Gage Rogers first told police he thought he hit a deer in Akron in Nov. 2021. He actually hit and injured a 15-year-old boy. He also hit and killed...
WANE-TV
‘My mother needs to know’: Family seeks answers to Fort Wayne man’s killing
There are a few people who know the answer to that question, but no one is talking. Antwon “Twond” Davis, one of Elgin’s six older siblings, wants to know why anyone would shoot the affable, fun loving father of nine children on his 34th birthday two years ago, Oct. 22, 2020.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Ambush, robbery and kidnapping led to south side shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They came to Fort Wayne from Indianapolis only to be ambushed, thrown into a car and threatened at gunpoint to retrieve money from and ATM using their debit cards. When they tried to fight back and escape the car and flee to the tree...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Fort Wayne man accused of raping woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of raping a woman he knows in her home this past September, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors this week formally charged 42-year-old David A. Cook with two Level 3 felony counts of rape and one Level 6 felony count of sexual battery.
WANE-TV
ISP: 1 dead in Elkhart County after vehicle crashes into bridge
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to a crash in Elkhart County Friday morning that left one person dead. Troopers were called to the Indiana Toll Road, about eight miles northeast of Elkhart, at approximately 4:28 a.m. on reports that a car crashed into a bridge and caught fire.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Fire Department responds to house fire in north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Firefighters responded to a house fire that happened Friday afternoon on Fort Wayne’s north side. Firefighters were called to 1233 Valdosta Drive around 2:45 p.m. and found smoke coming from the attic and roof of the home when they arrived. After an initial...
WNDU
3 taken to hospital after stolen car chase in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A stolen car chase in Goshen ended with three people going to the hospital on Thursday. According to the Goshen Police Department, officers tried to stop a stolen car in the late afternoon. The car then led officers on a short pursuit before colliding with 2 additional vehicles at W. Pike Street and N. 2nd Street.
WANE-TV
FWPD: Woman charged with murder in stabbing of man brought to fire station for help
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a woman Tuesday morning in connection to a fatal stabbing from last week. On Oct. 13, officers found a man with stab wounds at Fort Wayne Fire Department Station 1. Police said the victim, 38-year-old Robert Lee Higginbotham III from Fort Wayne, had been driven to the fire station by a “colleague”. It’s not clear where the stabbing took place.
WANE-TV
Court docs: New details released in stabbing; woman accused of killing boyfriend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Before he arrived at the downtown fire station looking for help, and before he died at a local hospital from a stab wound to his torso, 38-year-old Robert Lee Higginbotham III turned to a woman on the front porch of a southeast side home, lifted his shirt to show a blood and a gash and told her:
fortwaynesnbc.com
Woman charged with murder in recent stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have made an arrest in of the city’s latest homicides. On Thursday, Oct. 13, police say a man showed up to Fire Station 1 on East Main Street just after 6 p.m. with stab wounds, looking for help. Firefighters began first aid treatment until he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
WANE-TV
Feds: Fort Wayne man accused of selling a pound of meth to informant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 29-year-old Fort Wayne man is accused of selling roughly a pound of meth over four different transactions to an informant working with the DEA, according to U.S. District Court documents. Federal prosecutors on Friday formally charged Willie J. Hatch with dealing a controlled...
abc57.com
St. Joseph County deputies searching for vehicle involved in hit and run
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit and run Thursday morning that left a White Pigeon man with life-threatening injuries. At 5:35 a.m. Thursday morning, deputies were called to U.S. 12, near Riverside Drive, for an injured...
WANE-TV
Police investigate crash on West Jefferson Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash Wednesday night heavily damaged the back end of a car, but nobody was seriously hurt, according to Fort Wayne police who were at the scene along W. Jefferson Blvd. An ambulance, firetruck and police officers were all present as they investigated the...
fortwaynesnbc.com
New memorial honors Fort Wayne man shot and killed in 2017
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - In 2017, Terrance Miles was shot and killed outside of his apartment in Fort Wayne at the age of 36. Tonight, Miles’s family and friends gathered at the corner of Harmar and Berry Streets to celebrate what would have been Miles’s 41st birthday. On top of the birthday celebration, the family says they were honored that the city allowed them to rename the 800 block of Berry Street to “the Terrance Miles Memorial Parkway”.
WOWO News
Man in life-threatening condition after early morning shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An Investigation is underway after an early morning shooting on the city’s south side. It started around 1:30 AM when officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were out on patrol when they heard gunshots nearby. Additional officers went to that area to help search for the source of the gunshots.
