Mother and daughter allegedly set their Oak Grove mobile home on fire; arrested
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, the State Fire Marshal’s Office announced they have arrested a mother and daughter for allegedly setting a mobile home on fire. According to officials, the duo was moving out of the residence. Authorities booked 40-year-old […]
Winnfield woman dies in house fire
WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - Officials with the State Fire Marshal said that a woman died in a Winnfield house fire on October 19 around 11 a.m. Although official identification and cause of death are pending with the Winn Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim is believed to be a 37-year-old resident.
Massive fire destroys entire block in Tallulah
TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - An overnight fire in Tallulah ravaged an entire block downtown on Oct. 19, 2022. Officials say there were no fatalities. The City of Tallulah posted pictures on their Facebook and offered condolences to business owners impacted.
Fire destroys entire block in the Downtown Tallulah area; no fatalities reported
TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the City of Tallulah experienced a massive fire that affected an entire block in the downtown area. According to officials, there were no fatalities in the fire. As always, we will keep you update as we receive more information.
Victim dies in early morning shooting in Ouachita Parish; investigation underway
The identity of the victim has not been released by officials due to notifying the family of the victim.
Sterlington Police searching for burglary suspect
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On the morning of October 21, 2022, the Sterlington area experienced car entries from an unknown suspect. Sterlington Police has released a surveillance video of the suspect arriving at a residence with a backpack and facemask. If you know any information on […]
Traffic stop in Louisiana ends with driver shot in the face; incident under investigation
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, October 15, 2022, a Union Parish Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 1999 Mercury Marquis on Louisiana Highway 33 and Rosewood Drive in Farmerville, La. As the vehicle pulled over into the premises of a local business, […]
Search continues for murder suspect, wanted in deadly Monroe nightclub shooting
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— There’s nothing like a night out on the town in Louisiana, but on April 2, 2022, shots were fired outside a popular nightclub in Monroe. Five people were shot, one person died, and the alleged shooter is still wanted on several felony charges, including murder. Authorities continue their search for Stanvious Cloman. […]
La. woman accused of stealing nearly $6K worth of items; allegedly posted pictures with stolen items on social media
On October 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office was dispatched due to a theft complaint.
Monroe man accused of stalking women and inviting them to get in his vehicle; arrested
All of the victims advised officers that Duchense pulled his vehicle beside them in the early morning hours, asking them where the City Hall was located.
Fire consumes city block in Tallulah
A fire consumed a city block in Tallulah Wednesday night. At around 8 p.m., authorities in Tallulah were notified of a structure fire at a business on Depot and Mulberry. “It was fully involved when we arrived,” said Fire Chief Harold Allen. In addition to multiple units from Tallulah, East Carrol Parish and Tensas Parish were called in to assist in containing the fire. “Upon the arrival of Engine 1, the first engine on the scene the building was fully involved from the Depot Street side to the Mulberry Street side.” A muffler shop, a nail shop, Tower Loan, and a vacant business location were all destroyed by the fire.
Body found in LaSalle Parish identified by LSU laboratory
LASALLE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A body that was found over the summer in a wooded area just south of Olla, La. has been identified, LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office says. The body was found on July 27, 2022. It has since been identified almost 3 months later by LSU Faces Laboratory as 48-year-old Kevin Howell, LPSO says.
Authorities identify body discovered in LaSalle Parish
UPDATE (10/19/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of the body that was found in a wooded area near Olla, La. on July 27, 2022, to be 48-year-old Kevin Howell. According to officials, there was no foul play. LaSalle Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July […]
Arrests “likely” after coach’s physical contact with sheriff
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office told KNOE 8 News that arrests are “likely” after an altercation in the Franklin Parish High School stands Thursday night, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb. Cobb said he received several complaints about Carroll coaches using profanity in the...
2 students taken into custody for weapon discovered at El Dorado High School
UPDATE (10/21/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, officials confirmed that two students were taken into custody for a weapon being on the campus of El Dorado High School. The identities of the students will not be released due to their juvenile status. Some EHS parents express to KTVE/KARD that they feel comforted knowing […]
New truck stop solves parking issues in south Monroe neighborhoods
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - For the last several months, residents spotted 18-wheelers parking in illegal spots in south Monroe neighborhoods. Truck drivers are now able to park at the Quickway Truck Stop store, located at 3019 Hwy. 165, S Bypass. The store added a truck stop to its location a...
Monroe City Schools notifies LHSAA of skirmish in stands
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe City Schools have informed the Louisiana High School Athletic Association after an altercation Thursday night in the stands between several people, including coaches, fans, and members of law enforcement. Video captured by KNOE’s Brendon Fairbairn shows several people, including coaches and sheriff’s deputies, pushing and...
Adopt-a-Pet: Toph
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Say hello to Toph!! She is one of the kittens available for adoption at the River Cities Humane Society for Cats. Kim Taraba from River Cities Humane Society for Cats said Toph is a bobtail kitten about three months old. She says Toph is available for adoption, but just not ready to go home quite yet. She says they don’t adopt black cats out during the month of October, but you can fill out an application form ahead of time.
West Monroe, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Farmerville traffic stop results in driver being shot, one man arrested
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Sheriff’s Task Force is investigating a traffic stop that ended in one man being arrested and one man having a gunshot wound. On Oct. 15, 2022, a Union Parish Sheriff’s deputy says they tried to pull over a 1999 Mercury Marquis on...
