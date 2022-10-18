MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Say hello to Toph!! She is one of the kittens available for adoption at the River Cities Humane Society for Cats. Kim Taraba from River Cities Humane Society for Cats said Toph is a bobtail kitten about three months old. She says Toph is available for adoption, but just not ready to go home quite yet. She says they don’t adopt black cats out during the month of October, but you can fill out an application form ahead of time.

