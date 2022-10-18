ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

kalb.com

Winnfield woman dies in house fire

WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - Officials with the State Fire Marshal said that a woman died in a Winnfield house fire on October 19 around 11 a.m. Although official identification and cause of death are pending with the Winn Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim is believed to be a 37-year-old resident.
WINNFIELD, LA
KNOE TV8

Massive fire destroys entire block in Tallulah

TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - An overnight fire in Tallulah ravaged an entire block downtown on Oct. 19, 2022. Officials say there were no fatalities. The City of Tallulah posted pictures on their Facebook and offered condolences to business owners impacted.
TALLULAH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Sterlington Police searching for burglary suspect

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On the morning of October 21, 2022, the Sterlington area experienced car entries from an unknown suspect. Sterlington Police has released a surveillance video of the suspect arriving at a residence with a backpack and facemask. If you know any information on […]
STERLINGTON, LA
vicksburgnews.com

KNOE TV8

Body found in LaSalle Parish identified by LSU laboratory

LASALLE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A body that was found over the summer in a wooded area just south of Olla, La. has been identified, LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office says. The body was found on July 27, 2022. It has since been identified almost 3 months later by LSU Faces Laboratory as 48-year-old Kevin Howell, LPSO says.
OLLA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

KNOE TV8

New truck stop solves parking issues in south Monroe neighborhoods

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - For the last several months, residents spotted 18-wheelers parking in illegal spots in south Monroe neighborhoods. Truck drivers are now able to park at the Quickway Truck Stop store, located at 3019 Hwy. 165, S Bypass. The store added a truck stop to its location a...
RICHWOOD, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe City Schools notifies LHSAA of skirmish in stands

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe City Schools have informed the Louisiana High School Athletic Association after an altercation Thursday night in the stands between several people, including coaches, fans, and members of law enforcement. Video captured by KNOE’s Brendon Fairbairn shows several people, including coaches and sheriff’s deputies, pushing and...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Adopt-a-Pet: Toph

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Say hello to Toph!! She is one of the kittens available for adoption at the River Cities Humane Society for Cats. Kim Taraba from River Cities Humane Society for Cats said Toph is a bobtail kitten about three months old. She says Toph is available for adoption, but just not ready to go home quite yet. She says they don’t adopt black cats out during the month of October, but you can fill out an application form ahead of time.
MONROE, LA
High School Football PRO

West Monroe, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WEST MONROE, LA

