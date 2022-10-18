Read full article on original website
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banksVictorMiami, FL
Courtney Clenney: defense attorney says new bodycam footage proves Clenney was abuse victimLavinia ThompsonMiami, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida Mentioned in List of States Where Renters are Most Behind on Rent. One City in Florida is Among the Worst.L. CaneFlorida State
DeSantis' popularity among Latinos is boosting his chances of being the first Republican in 20 years to win Miami-Dade
MIAMI — Florida Democrats are fretting over Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ popularity among Latinos, saying they are boosting his chances of becoming the first Republican governor in 20 years to win traditionally blue Miami-Dade County and therefore propelling his chances of a successful presidential run in 2024. Miami-Dade,...
How to vote in Miami in the midterm elections
Florida voters are headed to the polls for the Nov. 8 midterm elections.Why it matters: Voter turnout is typically lower when a president is not on the ballot, but your vote can decide everything from how much you pay in local taxes to who will represent you in the U.S. Senate and House.Then there are races for Florida governor, several referendums, and a bunch of local and statewide offices up for grabs. But have no fear. We're here to make this easy. Voting in the 2022 midterm electionsEarly voting: Skip the lines and vote early from Oct. 24 to Nov....
Florida judge dismisses voter fraud case touted by Gov. DeSantis
A Miami judge dismissed a man's voter fraud charges after he and 19 other previously convicted felons were publicly accused of voting illegally in the 2020 election by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Broward Elections Supervisor Shuts Down Reporter for Asking About Illegal Voter's Arrest
Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott was visibly bothered when grassroots activist and independent reporter Chris Nelson confronted him over the recent arrest of Alford Samuels for illegally voting in Broward County. Nelson asked Supervisor Scott for comment over Samuels' recent arrest, but Scott quickly shut him down, stating...
Cuban national lands Russian plane at Florida airport
A Cuban national has been taken in for questioning after landing a Russian plane in a South Florida airport.
Broward’s 2022 November Ballot Referendums
Bottom Line: As part of this series, I’ll be breaking down the referendums on November’s ballots in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties and issuing recommendations on them. First up is Broward. Broward has two county referendums this November. The first reads:. BALLOT TITLE: AMENDS COUNTY CHARTER TO...
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banks
Nearly R183.6 million was stolen from banks by a couple who posed as Venezuelan government officials and used their empty mansions in Florida. Castañeda who and his partner moved to Miami about a decade ago.Supplied/Facebook.
Miami-Dade mayor joins advocates in call to ‘hold the line’ on development
MIAMI – Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levine Cava and the Hold the Line Coalition held a news conference Tuesday morning regarding the urban development boundary, housing supply and the future of the county and Biscayne Bay. The urban development boundary, or UDB, lines were drawn four decades ago to limit...
Florida Mentioned in List of States Where Renters are Most Behind on Rent. One City in Florida is Among the Worst.
It's no secret that the cost of rent has rapidly risen across the United States. Generally speaking, rent in the United States rose about 15% from 2021 to 2022. However, in some areas of Florida, rent rose much more aggressively.
Miami police chief promotes 40 during downtown ceremony
MIAMI – A year after the shakeup at The Miami Police Department, the police chief held a promotions ceremony in downtown Miami. Chief Manuel “Manny” Morales recognized about 40 executive staff members, lieutenants, and sergeants on Wednesday morning to the cheer of family and friends at the James L. Knight Center.
Hurricane Ian: A Lesson on Privilege
Did I buy enough water? Are classes going to be canceled? What happens if the wind knocks my dorm window out?. Late September was filled with great uncertainty as Hurricane Ian approached South Florida. Many UM students stocked up on food and water in preparation for the worst. But as I spoke to my classmates, I noticed a shared excitement among us. Students wanted the hurricane to pass over Miami. Who wouldn’t want a few days of virtual or canceled classes? There was talk of hurricane parties and endless nights of hanging out in the dorms. Suddenly, a natural disaster sounded like a retreat.
Election police arrest Jamaican ‘illegal alien’ for voting
The arrest comes as fallout continues to spin around the election police’s first arrests. The state Election Crime Unit has arrested a man who investigators say voted in Broward County but is living in the country illegally. Alfred Samuels voted in two Broward Special Elections this year, according to...
Miami Real Estate on Pace for Second-Biggest Sales Year Ever; Single-Family Home Inventory Rises for Fifth Consecutive Month
MIAMI — The Miami-Dade County real estate market is on pace to have its second biggest sales year ever as the resilient market slowly inches toward equilibrium in the wake of rising mortgage rates, according to September 2022 statistics from the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system.
A New Nuclear Era: Is Miami Prepared?
South Florida is a tropical paradise. With its sunny beaches and marshy swamplands, it is home to more than 9 million people. Additionally, this region of Florida hosts up to 25 million tourists annually. But behind these figures lies a strategic asset to the United States. South Florida is home to countless military bases which makes Miami a critical target in the case of a nuclear exchange. However, Miami lacks the critical infrastructure to protect its population.
Miami-Dade County Evictions Surpass Pre-Pandemic Levels
More than a year after the pandemic era evictions moratorium expired, Miami-Dade County is beginning to experience evictions on a scale beyond what it faced before COVID-19, when comparing the figures on a year-over-year basis. The county's Office of the Commission Auditor just released its second quarterly evictions and foreclosures...
Miami Is One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.
Fall is officially here, which means our friendly furry rodents are looking for a warm place to stay. These visitors are known to spread harmful diseases and damage important structures, including electrical wires and gas lines. It's helpful to know which places are more likely to attract rats than others.
The "Wolf of Wall Street" Stiffed Me! Miami Limo Driver Sues Jordan Belfort
Limo driver Robert Posch knew exactly what his regular client Jordan Belfort, AKA the notorious "Wolf of Wall Street," required upon climbing into Posch's shiny new Cadillac Escalade: a cold Red Bull, a phone charger, and a comb. "He pretty much used me on a daily basis" starting in the...
Brightline completes critical step towards finishing its Aventura station
AVENTURA, Fla. – Brightline has installed one of the final pieces of its Aventura station, a 131-foot-long skybridge that stretches across West Dixie Highway near Northeast 198 Street. Once completed, the station across from Aventura Mall, will connect travelers in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach....
Housing affordability in Miami continues to dive
MIAMI – Inflation, soaring mortgage rates and record high prices are making it extremely hard for so many people to buy a home. Housing affordability is down 29% from a year ago. Consistent federal rate hikes are also putting pressure on the real estate market. Nationwide, home prices soared 43% in two years. But now, in cities that had those massive spikes, prices are being slashed. The fastest cooling markets are Seattle, Las Vegas, San Jose, San Diego, Sacramento and Denver. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, in comparison to a record September 2021, Miami September 2022 sales decreased 28.1% year-over-year, from 3,031 to 2,178.Still, September 2022 total sales outperformed Miami's pre-pandemic September totals. Experts say despite the price cuts across the U.S., the average monthly mortgage payment is still higher than if you bought a home at the peak of the market.
