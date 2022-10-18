ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios Miami

How to vote in Miami in the midterm elections

Florida voters are headed to the polls for the Nov. 8 midterm elections.Why it matters: Voter turnout is typically lower when a president is not on the ballot, but your vote can decide everything from how much you pay in local taxes to who will represent you in the U.S. Senate and House.Then there are races for Florida governor, several referendums, and a bunch of local and statewide offices up for grabs. But have no fear. We're here to make this easy. Voting in the 2022 midterm electionsEarly voting: Skip the lines and vote early from Oct. 24 to Nov....
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

Broward’s 2022 November Ballot Referendums

Bottom Line: As part of this series, I’ll be breaking down the referendums on November’s ballots in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties and issuing recommendations on them. First up is Broward. Broward has two county referendums this November. The first reads:. BALLOT TITLE: AMENDS COUNTY CHARTER TO...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Miami police chief promotes 40 during downtown ceremony

MIAMI – A year after the shakeup at The Miami Police Department, the police chief held a promotions ceremony in downtown Miami. Chief Manuel “Manny” Morales recognized about 40 executive staff members, lieutenants, and sergeants on Wednesday morning to the cheer of family and friends at the James L. Knight Center.
MIAMI, FL
themiamihurricane.com

Hurricane Ian: A Lesson on Privilege

Did I buy enough water? Are classes going to be canceled? What happens if the wind knocks my dorm window out?. Late September was filled with great uncertainty as Hurricane Ian approached South Florida. Many UM students stocked up on food and water in preparation for the worst. But as I spoke to my classmates, I noticed a shared excitement among us. Students wanted the hurricane to pass over Miami. Who wouldn’t want a few days of virtual or canceled classes? There was talk of hurricane parties and endless nights of hanging out in the dorms. Suddenly, a natural disaster sounded like a retreat.
MIAMI, FL
floridapolitics.com

Election police arrest Jamaican ‘illegal alien’ for voting

The arrest comes as fallout continues to spin around the election police’s first arrests. The state Election Crime Unit has arrested a man who investigators say voted in Broward County but is living in the country illegally. Alfred Samuels voted in two Broward Special Elections this year, according to...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
miamirealtors.com

Miami Real Estate on Pace for Second-Biggest Sales Year Ever; Single-Family Home Inventory Rises for Fifth Consecutive Month

MIAMI — The Miami-Dade County real estate market is on pace to have its second biggest sales year ever as the resilient market slowly inches toward equilibrium in the wake of rising mortgage rates, according to September 2022 statistics from the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
theraidervoice.com

A New Nuclear Era: Is Miami Prepared?

South Florida is a tropical paradise. With its sunny beaches and marshy swamplands, it is home to more than 9 million people. Additionally, this region of Florida hosts up to 25 million tourists annually. But behind these figures lies a strategic asset to the United States. South Florida is home to countless military bases which makes Miami a critical target in the case of a nuclear exchange. However, Miami lacks the critical infrastructure to protect its population.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Miami-Dade County Evictions Surpass Pre-Pandemic Levels

More than a year after the pandemic era evictions moratorium expired, Miami-Dade County is beginning to experience evictions on a scale beyond what it faced before COVID-19, when comparing the figures on a year-over-year basis. The county's Office of the Commission Auditor just released its second quarterly evictions and foreclosures...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Miami Is One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.

Fall is officially here, which means our friendly furry rodents are looking for a warm place to stay. These visitors are known to spread harmful diseases and damage important structures, including electrical wires and gas lines. It's helpful to know which places are more likely to attract rats than others.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Brightline completes critical step towards finishing its Aventura station

AVENTURA, Fla. – Brightline has installed one of the final pieces of its Aventura station, a 131-foot-long skybridge that stretches across West Dixie Highway near Northeast 198 Street. Once completed, the station across from Aventura Mall, will connect travelers in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach....
AVENTURA, FL
CBS Miami

Housing affordability in Miami continues to dive

MIAMI – Inflation, soaring mortgage rates and record high prices are making it extremely hard for so many people to buy a home. Housing affordability is down 29% from a year ago.  Consistent federal rate hikes are also putting pressure on the real estate market. Nationwide, home prices soared 43% in two years. But now, in cities that had those massive spikes, prices are being slashed. The fastest cooling markets are Seattle, Las Vegas, San Jose, San Diego, Sacramento and Denver. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, in comparison to a record September 2021, Miami September 2022 sales decreased 28.1% year-over-year, from 3,031 to 2,178.Still, September 2022 total sales outperformed Miami's pre-pandemic September totals. Experts say despite the price cuts across the U.S., the average monthly mortgage payment is still higher than if you bought a home at the peak of the market.
MIAMI, FL

