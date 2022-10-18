Read full article on original website
BBC
BBC Cymru Wales with Wales at the World Cup
There is a month to go before the World Cup and Wales' much-anticipated return to the biggest football tournament of all. Wales will be appearing at the finals for only the second time and the first time in 64 years. BBC Cymru Wales will be there every step of the...
BBC
Jofra Archer to travel with England Lions to UAE as part of injury comeback
Jofra Archer will travel with the England Lions squad for training in the United Arab Emirates next month as he continues to recover from injury. Bowler Archer, 27, has not played for England since March 2021 because of back and elbow injuries. Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence and 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan...
BBC
PDRL World Cup: England, Australia, Wales, New Zealand compete in first event
Venues: Victoria Park & Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington Dates: 23-30 October. Coverage: Watch first round of round-robin matches, third-place play-off and final live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and online. The first Physical Disability Rugby League World Cup begins on Sunday, with the opening two group games being shown...
BBC
Courtney Lawes: Northampton forward will not join up with England in Jersey
Courtney Lawes will not join up with the England squad in Jersey next week as he continues to recover from concussion. The Northampton forward, who captained England to their series win in Australia last summer, has only played for his club once this season. He suffered a head injury in...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Kasey Badger to referee Wales v Tonga
Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens Date: Monday, 24 October. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Kasey Badger hopes becoming the first woman to referee a men's Rugby League...
EXCLUSIVE: Herbie Farnworth trained with Manchester United as a youngster... now the England star has his sights set on Old Trafford and Rugby League World Cup glory
Not for the first time, Herbie Farnworth has Old Trafford in his sights. The England centre is eyeing a visit there on November 19 for the final of the Rugby League World Cup. But there was once a time when Farnworth imagined playing with a different shaped ball at the Theatre of Dreams. ‘When I was really young, I trained with Manchester United,’ the 22-year-old tells Sportsmail.
BBC
Rugby World Cup: New Zealand 57-0 Scotland - Bryan Easson's side knocked out
Tries: Holmes 2, Leti-l'iga, Hirini, Mikaele-Tu'u, Fitzpatrick, Wickliffe 2, Roos; Cons: Holmes 6. Scotland are out of the Rugby World Cup after a heavy defeat by hosts New Zealand in Whangarei. Renee Holmes, Ayesha Leti-l'iga, Sarah Hirini, Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Renee Wickliffe, and Maia Roos all crossed for the...
BBC
Wales to face Finland in friendly as Euro 2025 preparations begin
Wales are to face Finland in a friendly in Spain on Saturday, 12 November (18:30 GMT). It will be the first action for Gemma Grainger's side since their agonising World Cup play-off final defeat by Switzerland earlier this month. The game will take place at the Pinatar Arena, where Wales...
BBC
South Wales derby: 'Courage' is key as Swansea City chase hat-trick - Russell Martin
Russell Martin says courage will be key to Swansea City's hopes of claiming an unprecedented third straight league win over Cardiff City. Swansea last season celebrated the first league double in the history of the south Wales derby. Martin says his youthful team must be brave if they are to...
BBC
Watford v Luton Town: Graham Taylor statue to be boarded up
The statue of former Watford manager Graham Taylor outside the club's ground is being boarded up ahead of the Hornets derby game against Luton Town. Sunday's match, which kicks off at Vicarage Road at midday, is the first time the Championship sides have met in front of fans for 16 years.
BBC
Michael Beale: Wolves formally approach QPR about Molineux manager's job
Wolves have made a formal approach to QPR to speak to boss Michael Beale about becoming their new manager. The Premier League club have made Beale their first choice to replace Bruno Lage, who was sacked on 2 October. They have conducted an extensive search for his successor, with Julen...
BBC
Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa sack manager after heavy defeat at Fulham
Aston Villa have sacked manager Steven Gerrard following Thursday's 3-0 Premier League defeat at Fulham. Villa have won just twice in the league this season and only sit above the relegation zone on goals scored. First-team coach Aaron Danks will take charge of the team for Sunday's home game against...
