ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New York Sun

London Issues Threat Alert as China’s Army Recruits Former Military Pilots: Report

By ANTHONY GRANT
The New York Sun
The New York Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JVqpa_0idaWzWn00

Add this to the pile  of problems bearing down on the embattled British prime minister this week: a new report that numerous former British military pilots are in China, where they are training Chinese pilots for duty in the People’s Liberation Army. Chinese recruitment of the British pilots, who are reportedly teaching the Chinese how to take down Western fighter jets and helicopters, has apparently taken British officials by surprise. Britain’s defense ministry on Tuesday issued a threat alert to warn its own military against any further approaches from the Chinese.

It is chiefly the lucrative character of those approaches, made through proxy head-hunters in countries as distant as South Africa, that have lured ex-Royal Air Force pilots to Beijing. Sky News’s security editor, Deborah Haynes, first reported that according to one British official some 30 former pilots, mostly of fighter jets and “also some helicopter pilots,” were lured by annual salaries of about $270,000 to decamp to Communist China and train pilots for the PLA. That prompted a retired RAF officer to say of the British pilots, “Wow … that is appalling. What were they thinking?”andamp;nbsp;

While that question can only be answered on an individual basis, the unidentified British official said that by accepting employment to train Chinese fighter pilots, former British military personnel “are almost certainly enhancing China’s military knowledge and capability.” Because the pilots in question were not in active military service at the time of their engagement with Beijing, they are likely not in breach of Britain’s Official Secrets Act. Once these British citizens have left for China, London has little or no recourse to woo them back.andamp;nbsp;

A Western official who spoke to Ms. Haynes explained why the matter, which reportedly started with a trickle at the beginning of Britain’s Covid lockdown in late 2019, is only now coming to the fore: “We are taking measures to dissuade current and former pilots from being recruited, and we want to avoid any perception by China that our previous silence on this matter is misinterpreted as our acceptance or approval of this activity.”

While British officials say they unable to put a number on just how many pilots — retired and current — that China is targeting, one did tell Sky that Beijing is “seeking pilots with long-experience of flying British and other NATO warplanes, including the Typhoon and Tornado fighter jets and the Harrier jump jet — which used to operate off British aircraft carriers, to teach its pilots how best to counter their capabilities.”

The disclosures to British media, even if done under the cover of anonymity, point to a growing recognition in the British security establishment of the multipronged threats posed by China. Earlier this month the head of Britain’s cyber intelligence agency, the GCHQ,andamp;nbsp; Jeremy Fleming, accused China of attempting to “rewrite the rules of international security.” While acknowledging the challenges posed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Mr. Fleming said it is Beijing’s growing power that is “the national security issue that will define our future.”

As the Sun has reported , Chinese infiltration of the West’s military sector seems to know few bounds, and is “all part of a deliberate effort to supercharge its military modernization.” Chinese military scientists, among others, are routinely targeting the United States and other members of the “Five Eyes,” the intelligence-sharing bloc comprising America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Britain.

As Beijing’s wide-ranging threat posture comes into sharper focus, it may put more pressure on the British leadership to take a more proactive stance of its own to keep predatory Chinese security practices in check. There is mounting criticism of Prime Minister Truss for, among other things, neglecting pressing international matters as Britain’s economic turmoil takes center stage.andamp;nbsp;

News of Beijing’s slow poach of British air force flight talent comes on the heels of Secretary Blinken’s statement on Monday that China has made a decision to quicken the pace on its plan to seize Taiwan. Speaking at Stanford University, Mr. Blinken said that “instead of sticking with the status quo that was established in a positive way, [Beijing has made] a fundamental decision that the status quo is no longer acceptable, and Beijing is determined to pursue reunification on a much faster timeline.”

Comments / 2

Related
TheDailyBeast

American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia

A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics: US Marines storm South China Sea beach on China’s doorstep

U.S. Marines and the Philippine Marine Corps stormed a beach facing the South China Sea in a joint military drill on Friday about 150 miles east of Scarborough Shoal, a disputed chain of reefs and islands currently occupied by China. The Daily Mail reported around 300 troops participated in the...
Newsweek

Russia May Pay a Stiff Price for Bringing Iran Into the War | Opinion

On Monday, the Ukraine-Russia war took a new turn when deadly Iranian-supplied "kamikaze" drones hit the streets of Kiev. The Shahed 136's may be less sophisticated than Ukraine's Turkish-made Bayraktar drones, but they are cheap, can travel long distances, and are hard to detect, giving Russia the power to change the equilibrium in this enduring war.
Daily Mail

New York man is sentenced to three years in prison for manufacturing and selling $20 MILLION in counterfeit uniforms to the U.S. military that 'lacked crucial safety features' and were distributed to Air Force bases 'around the world'

A Brooklyn, New York, man has been sentenced for his involvement in a scheme to make and sell counterfeit military uniforms that failed to meet safety protocols. Ramin Kohanbash, 52, received a sentence of 40 months in prison after pleading guilty in June 2019 to charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and trafficking of counterfeit goods.
BROOKLYN, NY
Business Insider

Russia's attack on Ukraine shows that the US and Europe have to relearn how to fight an industrial war

As the USSR entered into its final spiral of terminal decline, Europeans were introduced to what seemed to be a radically new form of warfare broadcast live on CNN. In the spring of 1991, the US, fighting alongside its allies in the first Gulf War, revealed what many analysts declared was a revolution in modern warfare with its targeted strikes by precision-guided munitions that forced a devastated Iraqi military to retreat from Kuwait.
WASHINGTON STATE
dronedj.com

Norway detains 7 Russian drone pilots, including Putin associate’s son

Norway has detained at least seven Russian citizens over the last few days for flying drones and taking unauthorized photos in sensitive locations. In the latest arrest, the drone pilot is reported to be the son of Vladimir Yakunin ― a former KGB general, close associate of Vladimir Putin, and ex-chief of Russian Railways.
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Marine and his wife accused of stealing Afghan orphan, three, by luring her to the US with her cousins when the Taliban took over then 'snatching her from refugee camp'

The US Marine accused of kidnapping an Afghan orphan from her relatives by luring them to the US last year is the Mennonite son of a pro-golfer who is married with two sons, DailyMail.com can reveal. Joshua Mast, 39, and his wife Stephanie, 38, have been sued by the child's...
VIRGINIA STATE
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

The Most Dangerous Aircraft to Ever Take to the Skies

Since the First World War, aircraft have been key to winning major skirmishes. Not only do they provide fire support from the air, they can also serve in reconnaissance rolls. As the past century has shown, not all fighters, biplanes and jets are created equal, and the forces with the most advanced technology typically come out of battles victorious. The following list features eight of the most dangerous aircraft to ever take to the skies.
Newsweek

Russians in Ukraine Preparing To Help Overthrow Putin—Opposition Leader

Volunteer Russian fighters battling their compatriots in Ukraine can be a vanguard in a future revolution to topple Vladimir Putin, a prominent opposition leader has said. Ilya Ponomarev—a member of the Russian parliament from 2007 to 2016 and the only one to vote against the annexation of Crimea in 2014—told Newsweek Putin has set the stage for a "new Russian revolution" with a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Newsweek

Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW

Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
Newsweek

Russia Abandons Kherson as Putin's Army Flees Back Across Dnieper

Pro-Russian officials are leaving the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Wednesday ahead of an advance on the city by Kyiv's forces. The region's Moscow-installed head, Vladimir Saldo, told Russian state television that the administration was moving to the east bank of the Dnieper river, Agence France-Presse reported. There were...
The New York Sun

The New York Sun

662
Followers
1K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

The New York Sun covers America and the world from a base at New York. Its report comprises straightforward, unblinkered news dispatches and an editorial page that puts a premium on principles over politics and people over party.

 https://www.nysun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy