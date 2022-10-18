ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will the next-generation Subaru Crosstrek come with a 6-speed manual transmission? See why it may be a thing of the past. Subaru Corporation announced the world premiere of the next-generation 2024 Subaru Crosstrek subcompact SUV, and it gets a complete remodel with new upgrades. Will the third-generation Subaru Crosstrek come with a 6-speed manual transmission? Subaru could drop the manual gearbox in the new subcompact SUV.
