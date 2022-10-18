Green Valley Window Tint Owner Joshua Miller Wins Gold Medal at the 21st Annual International Window Film Conference and Tint-Off Held in San Antonio, Texas

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022--

Green Valley Window Tint ( www.greenvalleytint.com ) , a recognized leader in the window tint industry in Henderson, Nevada and in the greater Las Vegas area beyond, saw its co-owner, Josh Miller, secure a Gold Medal award at the 21st Annual International Window Film Conference and Tint-Off (WFCT) held in San Antonio, TX. Miller secure the first-place win in the competition’s Architectural Window Film Installation Contest, drawing on his years of flat glass window film installation during the event.

Joshua Miller of Green Valley Window Tinting accepting his 1st Place Trophy and $10,000 for winning the Architectural Window Film division. (Photo: Business Wire)

While a first Gold Medal win for Josh Miller, it was not the first such honor for Green Valley Window Tint or for the Miller family, as his own brother, Green Valley co-owner Ricky Miller, has won the coveted award at the WFCT before. The 2022 Gold Medal in the Architectural Window Film Installation category came with a $10,000 cash prize – part of some $100k in total prizes at the event – along with a trophy and certificate cementing the win for Miller and Green Valley Window Tint. Other competitions at WFCT included the Paint Protection film Division, the Decorative Film Competition, and the Automotive Tint-Off Division.

Interviewed following his win, described himself as feeling “confident in [his] work” during the competition but he was still thrilled by the victory, praising the many skilled and respected installers against whom he competed. He also noted the skill of his brother Ricky Miller, quipping that had Ricky been present, he may well have taken the gold. The second-place prize in the Architectural competition was awarded to Bruce Slavich of ASC Tint based in Ventura, CA, while the third-place spot went to Les Helton of Performance Window Tinting in Carrollton, GA.

Josh Miller was sponsored during the WFCT competition by Interwest Distribution and by and Tint Wiz – the latter was also a Diamond Sponsor of the entire International Window Film Conference and Tint-Off event.

Tint Wiz ( https://tintwiz.com ) is an all-in-one business management app developed for window tinters that allows its users to book appointments, create proposals, send invoices, schedule jobs, manage product inventory, request reviews, add notes, tasks and reminders, and attach before/after pictures and video all in one central location.

