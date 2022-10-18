Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
Michigan Spark Grant application is open, with up to $15M available for outdoor projects
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First-round funding of the $65 million Michigan Spark Grants program will start accepting applications on Oct. 24. The program is aimed at helping local communities that want to create, renovate, or redevelop public outdoor recreation opportunities for residents and visitors. There is up to $15 million...
WILX-TV
Gov. Whitmer, Tudor Dixon answer questions in Detroit
DETROIT (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon take the stage at Motor City Sound Board to answer questions at a forum hosted by the Detroit Economic Club. The two will also state their case to lead as Michigan’s governor. The event is moderated by WDIV’s...
WILX-TV
State Police members recognized internationally for excellence in policing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two Michigan State Police (MSP) members were recognized by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) for excelling in their field. F/Lieutenant Mike Shaw received the IACP/Flock Safety Leadership in Public Information Management Award and Lt. Lance Cook received the IACP Lifetime Achievement in Highway Safety Award at an awards ceremony during the IACP’s annual conference in Dallas, TX on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
WILX-TV
What to know about the Michigan Future Educator Stipend
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Future Educator Stipend is a new program that can pay up to $9,600 per semester to be paid towards allowable student teaching expenses such as tuition, living expenses, and childcare. To be eligible, the student must meet the following requirements:. Be admitted in an...
WILX-TV
Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a shortage of coaches at K-12 schools across the state. And ironically, a law meant to help schools deal with staff shortages is making things worse. Pat Murray was a Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at East Lansing High School. After...
WILX-TV
ACT scores dropping in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It used to be to get into a good college you needed a great ACT score. Now students are getting lower scores across the country, including here in Michigan. Michigan students averaged 25.1 out of 36 in 2021, then it dropped to 24.6 this year. That’s...
WILX-TV
Settlement reached in lawsuit alleging false accusations of unemployment fraud
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A class action lawsuit alleging Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) falsely accused recipients of fraud has been settled for $20 million. The settlement was announced Tuesday, Oct. 20 by Attorney General Dana Nessel and Pitt, McGehee, Palmer, Bonanni & Rivers, the Royal Oak-based law firm representing the plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit.
WILX-TV
Michigan State University joins fight over statute of limitations
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State, the University of Michigan, and Ohio State University are on the same side trying to get judges to limit the amount of time sexual-abuse survivors have to file lawsuits. MSU and UM are siding with Ohio State in a suit filed by the...
WILX-TV
PETA saves 65 neglected animals from roadside zoo
CUMBERLAND, Md. (Gray News) – Dozens of neglected animals have been rescued from a roadside zoo in Maryland. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals workers say they conducted a five-day rescue mission last week involving 65 animals of 30 species from the Tri-State Zoological Park, including bears, exotic birds, a Bengal cat alligators and more.
WILX-TV
Upper Peninsula roadside parks closing soon
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - All roadside parks in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are closing for the season on Oct. 27. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said its crews maintain the 32 roadside parks in the U.P. from late April to late October each year. Also, the southbound I-75 rest area...
WILX-TV
Video: Dashcam captures 6-vehicle collision on M-14 at US-23
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police is reminding residents of the dangers of distracted driving following a crash Thursday. According to authorities, the crash happened on westbound M-14, near US-23 at about 3:45 p.m. Police said a silver vehicle failed to stop and rear-ended another vehicle, which was pushed into the path of a semi truck. In total, six vehicles were struck in the collision.
WILX-TV
Crash sends vehicle into Okemos High School sign
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Okemos High School welcome sign was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night. It happened just after 7 p.m. According to the Meridian Township Police Department, two vehicles collided, which caused one to swerve into the sign. The two drivers were not students and no...
WILX-TV
Holt Rams battle in second half for 14-8 win over Ann Arbor Huron
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Rams leaned on Isaiah Foster once again and took down Ann Arbor Huron 14-8 to wrap up the regular season 6-3 to cap off their CAAC-Blue clinching season. Foster ran for a 3-yard score in the first half, and the Rams took a 6-5...
WILX-TV
18-year-old stabbed in road rage incident, sheriff’s office says
FENTON, N.Y. (WBNG/Gray News) -- Police in New York say a stabbing of an 18-year-old was the result of a road rage incident. The Broome County Sheriff’s Office arrested 50-year-old Michael Seaman after a stabbing on Tuesday in Fenton. Deputies said they responded to a call regarding the stabbing...
WILX-TV
U Conn Star Says She’ll Return Next Season
STORRS, Conn. (AP) - Injured UConn star Paige Bueckers says she plans to spend this season as a student coach for the sixth-ranked Huskies. The former national player of the year will miss the entire season with a torn ACL in her left knee. Bueckers has vowed to return to college as a player next year, rather than declaring for the WNBA draft. Coach Geno Auriemma said he believes Bueckers can grow as a player this year by sitting in on practices and watching from a coach’s eyes instead of a player’s eyes,
Comments / 0