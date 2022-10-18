WGO - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $3.02 per share in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Aug 27, 2022). The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.99 a share and rose 14% year over year. This outperformance can be attributed to higher-than-anticipated revenues and pre-tax income from the Motorhome and Marine segments. However, this recreational vehicle (RV) maker reported revenues of $1,179.1 million in the quarter under review, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,197.3 million. Nonetheless, the top line grew 14% year over year.

1 DAY AGO