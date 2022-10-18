Read full article on original website
Ja Morant scores 49 points in Grizzlies' win over Rockets
Ja Morant scored 49 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night.
MLB Playoffs: Cole, Yanks 0-2 vs Astros, Phils lead Pads 2-1
Once again, Gerrit Cole will try to save the season for the New York Yankees. New York's $324 million man will start at Yankee Stadium on Saturday with his team trailing Houston 2-0 in the AL Championship Series. Cristian Javier pitches for the Astros. In the NL Championship Series, Kyle...
At One NYC Barbershop, Shave and a Haircut’s 0.0034 Bitcoin
There are a growing number of services that allow and assist merchants in accepting cryptocurrency payments, but all you really need is a digital wallet. That’s what Ruben Borukhov, owner of East Village Barbershop in New York found when he decided to start accepting bitcoin as he reopened his business as the 2020 spring COVID-19 lockdown ended.
