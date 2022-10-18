ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Down Territory: Who's best between Bills/Chiefs/Eagles, trades, Zappe Days in Foxboro?

By Doug Farrar, Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Every week in “4-Down Territory,” Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Luke Easterling of Bucs Wire and Draft Wire go over the things you need to know about, and the things you need to watch, in the NFL right now. With Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season in the books, there was a lot to cover!

This week, Doug and Luke discuss:

  1. Whether the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, or Philadelphia Eagles are the NFL’s best team;
  2. If the Dallas Cowboys are right there at the top with a healthy Dak Prescott;
  3. Which trades we would most like to see before the November 1 deadline; and
  4. Whether rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has earned starting consideration over Mac Jones.

You can watch this week’s 4-Down Territory right here.

Who's the NFL's best team six weeks in?

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

The Game of the Year didn’t disappoint, as the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 24-20, in a game where the lead changed hands several times, and Buffalo cornerback Taron Johnson’s late interception prevented Patrick Mahomes from making another comeback against the Bills, as happened in the divisional round last season. After that game, the question is: WIth the Bills at 5-1, and the Chiefs at 4-2, are either or both of these teams better right now than the Eagles, the NFL’s last undefeated team after their 26-17 Sunday night win over the Cowboys?

Doug: Sadly, the schedule gods did not favor us with regular-season games between the Eagles and the Bills or the Chiefs, so we may have to wait until Super Bowl LVII to find out. The Eagles are just as good as the Bills and Chiefs; they just win differently. With the Bills and Chiefs, it’s about shot plays and quarterbacks who make no sense, along with underrated defenses. With the Eagles, it’s body blows, the occasional explosive, and a defense that throws all kinds of fundamentally sound stuff at you. The Eagles may drain the gas out of your car as opposed to blowing it up, but that doesn’t make them any less impressive. Especially when you look at how much Jalen Hurts has progressed as a quarterback this season..

Luke: I think the Eagles answered this question with how they responded Sunday night when the Cowboys started to claw back into the game. They lost Lane Johnson to injury, and were still able to reset themselves against the momentum that Dallas had built up, and did what they needed to on both sides of the ball to slam the door and pull away again. Like you said, they beat opponents with a frustrating recipe, and while they may have their shortcomings, they’ve still figured out how to win every game, something neither of those other teams have done. They’re all in the same conversation right now, but until they lose, the Eagles are in a class of their own.

Are the Cowboys right there with a healthy Dak Prescott?

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

Speaking of the Cowboys, it’s estimated that Dak Prescott will return to the field for Dallas’ game next Sunday against the Detroit Lions. If that’s the case, Dak gets two get-well games against the Lions and the Bears before the bye. Adding a healthy Dak to that defense – does that put the Cowboys on that same elite tier as the Bills, Chiefs, and Eagles?

Doug: Yes, I do. The Cowboys ran into the worst possible scenario for their defensive fronts in Philly’s offensive line, but when right tackle Lane Johnson left with a concussion, all of a sudden, Micah Parsons was eating as he does. And the offense came back from a 20-0 first-half deficit to make the game 20-17 close before the Eagles went on that 13-play, 93-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter that sealed the game away. The Cowboys were able to do that with Rush throwing up helium balls and giving the Eagles three interceptions. You add Prescott’s physical ability, and predilection for carving up defenses, and I don’t think there’s a lot of separation there.

Luke: I think it’s possible, but it all comes down to the offensive line. They’ve got to protect Dak and keep him healthy, and they’ve got to keep opening holes for the running game. Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott are a great tandem, and Dak has plenty of playmakers in the passing game. The defense is obviously one of the most talented in the league. On paper, this team has everything necessary to challenge those other teams, as long as they can hold up in the trenches.

Which trade would you like to see before the deadline?

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

After Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was fired on October 10, rumors started hot and heavy about every talented player on the roster – from edge-rusher Brian Burns to defensive tackle Derrick Brown to running back Christian McCaffrey – being on the market before the November 1 trade deadline. Opening the spectrum to any available player, which one trade would you love to see before the deadline?

Doug: I know that McCaffrey’s injury history and contract present an unfavorable duo, but man… I can’t stop thinking about how ridiculous the Bills’ offense would be with him on that roster. McCaffrey as a runner is stuck in stacked box purgatory with Carolina’s horrible passing game, and he’s not able to do everything he can as a receiver. I would love for Bills general manager Brandon Beane to decide that McCaffrey was worth the remainder of the four-year, $64 million contract extension, whatever mid-round picks he’d have to give up to take on that deal, and then see what kind of heck could be unleashed with McCaffrey in an offense that already ranks first overall in Football Outsiders’ DVOA metrics. The Bills with a top-tier running back and overall weapon – imagine what that looks like?

Luke: That’s the obvious choice, and I’d love to see it happen. But speaking of running backs, can someone please save D’Ernest Johnson from the basement of the Browns’ depth chart? Buried behind Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, Johnson hasn’t gotten much of a chance to prove what he can do, and when he did last season, he showed he can be a featured back and an every-down playmaker. Obviously as a USF alum, I’m a little biased here, but it’s long past time for Johnson to be getting a bigger role in an NFL offense.

Has Patriots QB Bailey Zappe earned starting consideration in New England?

(Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports)

Let’s move to Foxboro, where the Patriots are sitting pretty at 3-3 after a 1-3 start, with consecutive wins over the Lions and the Browns. In those two wins, the Pats started fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe out of Western Kentucky, as Mac Jones recovers from an ankle injury. Against the Browns in a 38-15 win, Zappe completed 24 of 34 passes for 309 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 118.4, Moreover, he had several deep shots, including deep shots against the blitz. Do the Patriots have a quarterback controversy with Mac Jones if Zappe keeps playing like this?

Doug: We knew from Zappe’s college tape that he was a smart quarterback who got the ball out quickly in favorable offensive looks. But there was one throw against the Browns – one of his five of 20 or more air yards – that caught my attention. Tyquan Thornton ran a deep crosser against Cleveland’s Cover-3, and Zappe had to wait for it to come open. In doing so, he had to evade pressure, move up and to his left in the pocket, and hit Thornton n a cross-body throw past linebacker Jacob Phillips, who dropped in coverage to match the route. Zappe hit the throw with timing, velocity, and location – it reminded me of some of the cross-body throws Geno Smith has made this season.

I don’t know what’s in Bill Belichick’s head after Zappe’s two starts, but my thought after that throw was, “I don’t know if Mac Jones makes that happen.” Maybe the Patriots can open more of their playbook with Zappe than they can with Jones, and if that continues, there is that story a couple of decades ago about the low-drafted quarterback who took over for the injured starter…

Luke: I mean, you have to consider it, right? The best teams are the ones who don’t get hung up on sunk cost, and whether it’s Kirk Cousins/RG3 or Russell Wilson/Matt Flynn, if you’ve got a QB that’s making plays and winning games, you can’t willingly put that guy back on the bench. If the locker room starts to rally around Zappe as he continues to push their offense to new heights, Ol’ Mackorkle might be looking at backup duty, despite being a first-round pick just a year ago.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

