ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Walker Kessler has record-setting NBA debut for Jazz

Former Auburn standout Walker Kessler started his NBA career on Wednesday night by doing something no other Utah Jazz rookie had ever done. In Utah’s 123-102 victory over the Denver Nuggets, Kessler became the first first-year player to reach double figures in points and rebounds in the Jazz’s season-opening game.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Jermaine Burton messed up and now it’s on Alabama coach Nick Saban

The mistakes kept coming for Alabama even after the loss to Tennessee. And so now Alabama coach Nick Saban has an important decision to make. How should he handle this unacceptable situation involving one of his players? What a mess. A video surfaced this week of Alabama receiver Jermaine Burton reaching out and striking a female Tennessee fan amid the on-field chaos of Tennessee’s dramatic victory against Alabama at Neyland Stadium.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
201K+
Followers
60K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy