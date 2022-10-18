Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Ja Morant scores 49 points in Grizzlies' win over Rockets
Ja Morant scored 49 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night.
Lillard has 41 points, Trail Blazers beat Suns 113-111 in OT
Damian Lillard scored 41 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Phoenix Suns 113-111 in overtime Friday night for their second straight victory to open the season. Anfernee Simons made a
Mississippi State freshman football player Sam Westmoreland dies suddenly
Mississippi State freshman football player Sam Westmoreland died suddenly Wednesday morning, the school announced. Westmoreland, who would have turned 19 on Friday, was an offensive lineman from Tupelo. He had not appeared in a game this season. “The Mississippi State Athletics Family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam...
Tennessee vs. UT Martin schedule, game time, how to watch, TV, streaming
Tennessee vs. UT Martin schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 22 Time: 12 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. CT TV: SEC Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College ...
Walker Kessler has record-setting NBA debut for Jazz
Former Auburn standout Walker Kessler started his NBA career on Wednesday night by doing something no other Utah Jazz rookie had ever done. In Utah’s 123-102 victory over the Denver Nuggets, Kessler became the first first-year player to reach double figures in points and rebounds in the Jazz’s season-opening game.
College football picks: ESPN computer predictions for Week 8 games
Week 7 of the college football schedule is here and it's time to make our picks and predictions for what should be an exciting and impactful slate of games on Saturday. Let's get up to date on how the Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the top games. Football Power Index (FPI) ...
Joseph Goodman: Jermaine Burton messed up and now it’s on Alabama coach Nick Saban
The mistakes kept coming for Alabama even after the loss to Tennessee. And so now Alabama coach Nick Saban has an important decision to make. How should he handle this unacceptable situation involving one of his players? What a mess. A video surfaced this week of Alabama receiver Jermaine Burton reaching out and striking a female Tennessee fan amid the on-field chaos of Tennessee’s dramatic victory against Alabama at Neyland Stadium.
‘Larger than life:’ Foley set to name field for former coaches Lester Smith, Bud Pigott
They never cursed unless “shoot,” “dang,” “dadgummit” or “sapsucker” are considered vulgarities. “I might throw a headset every now and then,” former Foley High School head football coach Lester Smith mused. Smith — who quarterbacked the Lions’ 1961 undefeated state championship...
Tristan Nash, son of WWE hall of famer Kevin Nash, dead at 26
Tristan Nash, the son of WWE hall of famer Kevin Nash, has died, according to multiple reports. Tristan Nash was 26. The cause of death is currently unknown. Wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp first broke the news on Twitter Monday afternoon. Kevin and Tristan have had problems in the past,...
Ellery Hill elected 2022 University of Alabama homecoming queen, to be crowned at UA-Mississippi State game
Ellery Hill, a senior finance major from Michigan, was elected 2022 University of Alabama homecoming queen Friday at the UA Quad during the annual pep rally and bonfire, the university announced. Nearly 10,000 votes were cast in the homecoming queen election as Hill bested four other candidates: Megan Abrams; Olivia...
