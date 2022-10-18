ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Plata County, CO

Trailer Runner Goes Missing in San Juan National Forest, Search and Rescue Investigating

By Joe Rutland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mkd1g_0idaUihG00

Trail runner David Lunde has gone missing in the San Juan National Forest and a search and rescue team is asking for help. This call for action comes from La Plata County Search and Rescue. The department is asking for those who are in the area of La Plata Canyon to look out for signs of Lunde.

The trail runner was seen more than two weeks ago, back on October 1. Lunde happens to be on a long run about 15 miles northwest of Durango in the San Juan National Forest when he disappeared. His most recent location was at Snowslide Campground.

Lunde was traveling a route that would have put him in a wide area. This includes Keenebec Trailhead, Eagle Pass, and Burwell Peak, also near Kroeger Campground. While using AllTrails mapping, it appears that the route also would have crossed over other areas, too. For instance, areas like Star Peak, Gibbs Peak, Deadwood Mountain, Silver Mountain, and Lewis Mountain. These are very treacherous areas for him to cross over at this time.

Trail Runner Was Taking In Points Of Interest In San Juan National Forest

Toss in a few more points of interest on Lunde’s trail run, too, in the San Juan National Forest. The mileage would have been in the double digits, with significant elevation gain at a high elevation, Out There Colorado reports. Search and rescue crews indicate that Lunde may be wearing red shoes and a brown hat, with two water bottles and a cell phone. If anyone has information regarding Lunde’s whereabouts, then please contact La Plata County Search and Rescue at 970-385-2900 or [email protected]

In other trail runner action, one of them in Washington suffered serious injuries after an encounter with a black bear. This runner happened to be transported to a hospital and was released the same day. This is according to a release from the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife. “We are extremely thankful that the victim is recovering and receiving medical care from this unfortunate encounter,” WDFW Police North South Captain Jennifer Maurstad said in an official statement.

The release also indicated that WDFW officers located an adult black bear near where the incident occurred and “lethally removed” the bear. The state of Washington has only had one fatal black bear attack on a human. The attack occurred nearly 50 years ago in 1974, according to state officials. Making sure that you are safe on the trails while going on a run is very important. These stories are worth taking note of as you might be hitting the trails yourself. Take care of yourself out there. Make sure that you have all safety precautions taken care of for you.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Michael Landon’s Daughter Reveals Son Was ‘Left to Die’ After Being Struck by Bus

The daughter of Michael Landon revealed Tuesday that her adult son was left to die on the side of the road after being hit by a bus. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Shawna Landon said the driver of a Los Angeles Metro bus didn’t even realize he’d hit her son. Records show that Dylan Lupia was pronounced dead at the scene after an accident early in the evening of Aug. 17, in Ranchos Palos Verdes. Lupia, who was 24, had been walking in a bike lane. Landon told the Daily Mail:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Yellowstone Guide Catches Extremely Rare Moment Pack of Wolverines Chase Grizzly Bear: PHOTOS

Wolverine in Yellowstone National Park is rare enough, but a pack of these elusive hunters chasing down a grizzly bear? Now that’s next-level. This is exactly what the Yellowstone Insight guide team saw on August 8, 2022. Finally revealing this marvel (with photographs) is Naturalist Guide Doug MacCartney, who recounts the once-in-a-lifetime sighting from his recent backpacking adventure.
CBS Sacramento

Sunken boats prompt massive removal on Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE — Sunken boats in Lake Tahoe have prompted a massive removal plan.Sue Daniels showed CBS13 drone operator exactly where to fly above one of several sunken boats in Lake Tahoe."This is somebody's personal property. It's sad that they lost it, but they are responsible for it. I believe you know if you bring a boat into the water, you should be required to take it out," said Daniels.She knows of at least three boats that sank during windy weather recently. But, unfortunately, they're right where she swims with friends. "You know there are so many different pieces of...
Outsider.com

Montana Hunter Escapes Death Using Two Guns Against Charging Grizzly Bear

A Montana bird hunter managed to escape death by using two guns against a grizzly bear that was charging at them. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the hunter, who is originally from Washington, was hunting for upland game birds on Tuesday (October 11th) with his wife and dogs in a creek bottom east of Choteau when the encounter with the grizzly bear occurred.
CHOTEAU, MT
Outsider.com

West Virginia Authorities Investigating People Accused of Illegally Killing 8 Deer

West Virginia authorities are reportedly conducting an investigation after two people were accused of illegally killing eight deer. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police announced late last week that its latest investigation resulted in multiple charges for two people that illegally killed eight deer in southern Wood County. The duo allegedly shot three bucks and five does from a vehicle at night. They are now facing more than 20 charges.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Outsider.com

WATCH: Colossal 30-Foot Shark Swimming Near Shore Spotted by Drone

The average size of fully-grown sharks varies greatly depending on the animal’s exact species. That said, most are intermediate in size and around the same length as humans at 5-7 feet. Despite their familiar size, however, a shark encounter is typically considered an uncomfortable experience, to say the least....
Outsider.com

Missing Horse Returns Home After Running With Wild Horses for Eight Years

Eight years ago, a horse named Mongo went missing from a Utah campsite. Now, the equine has returned with some stories to share. Initially, Shane Adams lost Mongo while camping in Utah’s West Desert, and understandably, he and his family were heartbroken over the loss. They assumed that the horse had opted for a wilder lifestyle and was gone forever. At the time, there was still snow on the ground when Mongo made a break for it. Adams had made sure to tie his steed to his tent, but not tight enough to resist the urge to run with a herd of wild mustangs. Sure enough, Mongo decided to go on his own adventure, leaving his owner half-dressed and in utter shock.
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

Buffalo Gores, Kills Hunter Moments After Being Shot

In a savage moment caught on video, a buffalo brutally avenges itself as it charges and gores the hunter who shot it. The violence caught on tape and shared by The Sun has left the internet shocked. It shows the injured animal charging at the hunter who just shot it.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

573K+
Followers
64K+
Post
226M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy