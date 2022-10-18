Read full article on original website
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Tube poet encourages writers to ‘bring who they are to the field’
A writer who was wowed when he saw his poem featured on London tube carriages has encouraged budding poets to “not try and fit in with everyone else”, but to bring “who you are” to the field.For Black History Month, which falls in October in the UK, TfL has teamed up with Arts Council England and The British Council to highlight the work of Black poets through its popular Poems on the Underground series, which includes Nobel Prize winners, poet laureates and performance artists.All poems are featured in a leaflet and can be downloaded from the TfL website, and one...
