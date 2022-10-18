Read full article on original website
WATCH: Identification kits to help sheriff’s offices find missing Louisiana children
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Parents of elementary-aged children in Louisiana can put together an identification kit that would be used by investigators in the event that their children go missing or run away from home. The attorney general’s office said the initiative focuses on protecting students in kindergarten...
Accused drug dealer’s arrest made after tips from St. Helena Parish community
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Tips led to the early October arrest of an accused drug dealer in St. Helena Parish. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the accused drug dealer as 45-year-old Ivy Lee Watson. Investigators learned that Watson was allegedly selling drugs from his Horseshoe Road home.
Unidentified: how the community comes together to solve cold cases
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Every year, bodies are found in Louisiana so deteriorated their identity remains a mystery to this day. Last month, experts at the LSU FACE’s Lab explained their role in tracking down missing people. This time they bring us into the world of cold cases and the unidentified.
Ascension Parish man killed in fiery crash while returning from Hurricane Ian cleanup
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (BRPROUD) – Frank Culler, 58, of Saint Amant, was killed in a crash late Tuesday night. Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Harrison County Fire Rescue responded to a call about a crash involving a 1997 Freightliner Semi-truck and an 18-wheeler around 11:10 p.m. on October 18.
Another record broken — Louisiana unemployment rate lowest in history
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Yet another record is broken in the state’s unemployment rate. The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) reports a 3.4% unemployment rate for September — the lowest in state history. The unemployment rate declined 0.1 percentage points from August and declined 1.4 percentage points...
One dead after train collides with SUV in Amite
AMITE, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is on the scene of a crash involving an Amtrak train and and an SUV Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office reported that the incident happened just south of Amite on Hwy 51 at Ponders Quarters. Chief Jimmy Travis says the two people in the SUV were injured and are being treated by Airmed.
Governor John Bel Edwards encourages Louisiana to apply for student loan forgiveness
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Applications for federal government student loan forgiveness is officially open, and hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents can apply. According to Forbes, Under Biden’s plan, 40 million student loan borrowers may be able to receive $10,000 or more in student loan forgiveness on federal loans by the U.S. Department of Education.
Louisianans with student debt should apply for loan forgiveness, Gov. Edwards says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Ewards is encouraging those with student debt in Louisiana to apply for the federal government’s loan forgiveness program. “As President Biden announced this week, applications for the federal government’s student loan debt relief program are now open. I strongly encourage every Louisianan with student debt to apply by going to the website www.StudentAid.gov. The White House estimates that more than 600,000 Louisianans are eligible for relief, including more than 400,000 who are eligible for $20,000 in loan forgiveness. The application takes less than 5 minutes, is available on desktop and mobile devices, and you don’t need to upload any documents to apply. Once again, the website to apply is www.StudentAid.gov.”
Fetterman’s doctor says he’s recovering well from May stroke
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania, released a doctor’s note Wednesday saying he is recovering well from a May stroke as he vies for an open seat in a bare-knuckle campaign against Republican rival Dr. Mehmet Oz, who has questioned Fetterman’s fitness to serve.
Traffic Update: All lanes on I-110 North at Government reopened
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident on I-110 North has been cleared Wednesday (October 19) afternoon. As of noon, DOTD says the right lane on I-110 North at Government is now open. It was temporarily closed due...
DEMCO customers to see savings after new 2024 contracts approved, CEO says
GREENWELL SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — DEMCO‘s CEO Randy Pierce tells customers in a letter Thursday that they could see “significant” savings after new wholesale power contracts were approved. Pierce said new 2024 contracts with NextEra Energy Marketing and Amite Solar were approved unanimously by the Louisiana...
