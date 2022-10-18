BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Ewards is encouraging those with student debt in Louisiana to apply for the federal government’s loan forgiveness program. “As President Biden announced this week, applications for the federal government’s student loan debt relief program are now open. I strongly encourage every Louisianan with student debt to apply by going to the website www.StudentAid.gov. The White House estimates that more than 600,000 Louisianans are eligible for relief, including more than 400,000 who are eligible for $20,000 in loan forgiveness. The application takes less than 5 minutes, is available on desktop and mobile devices, and you don’t need to upload any documents to apply. Once again, the website to apply is www.StudentAid.gov.”

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO