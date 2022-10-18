Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Plane down near McKellips and Greenfield roads in Mesa
MESA, AZ — A small plane went down in Mesa Tuesday morning, landing in a canal near a busy intersection. The incident occurred near McKellips and Greenfield roads, near Falcon Field Airport, just before 8 a.m. Video from the scene showed a small aircraft that landed in a canal...
Why is the Valley seeing a rise in pedestrian crashes?
PHOENIX — Several crashes involving pedestrians on Valley roads this week are highlighting how dangerous the roads can be for people walking in Arizona. People dying in pedestrian crashes have gone up, according to the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG). In the Valley, pedestrian fatalities have increased by 132 percent from 2012 to 2021.
Person hosptialized, another arrested after apartment fire in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and another was arrested following an apartment fire in west Phoenix Friday night. Phoenix fire crews responded to the scene of a fire in the area of 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 8:15 p.m., the department said. Crews found...
Former Mesa Mayor Keno Hawker passes away at 76
MESA, Ariz. — The City of Mesa is mourning the passing of former Mayor Keno Hawker. Hawker, who served the city for nearly two decades, passed away at 76 years old, the City announced on Friday. “I’m saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Keno Hawker,” said...
Developers want to build more water parks in Arizona. Does the state have enough water?
GLENDALE, Ariz. — A massive resort centered around a six-acre pool in the middle of the desert seems...odd to say the least. Especially when the Southwest is in the middle of a 22-year drought that isn't stopping. The VAI Resort in Glendale will be a massive 60-acre complex built...
Police: Door-knock ends in man getting shot in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — A man was injured Friday morning in Mesa after he answered a knock on his door and opened up to a gunman, police said. The man sustained a gunshot wound to his leg near Dobson Road and University Drive, according to the Mesa Police Department. Mesa...
azbex.com
Residents Fear Impacts Around BNSF W. Valley Hub
Residents in rural areas included in the City of Surprise’s planning area are expressing growing concern about a master-planned rail hub proposal from BNSF and a number of planned residential developments also proposed for the greater region. Worries range from impacts to the long-standing character of the area to...
Investigators identify man who fell from Phoenix building 18 years ago
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Cold case investigators say they've recently solved an 18-year-old mystery involving the identity of a man who fell to his death in downtown Phoenix. The DNA Doe Project, an organization that investigates unsolved cold cases throughout the...
gilaherald.com
Interstate 10 closed in both directions between U.S. 60 and State Route 143 this weekend
PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to allow extra travel time for lane and ramp closures and restrictions on west- and eastbound Interstate 10 this weekend. Closures are scheduled in conjunction with the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 will be closed between U.S. 60...
KTAR.com
Newcomer Breeze Airways adds 4 more cities to Phoenix Sky Harbor lineup
PHOENIX – Newcomer Breeze Airways is adding four destinations to its upcoming schedule out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The low-cost start-up announced Wednesday that nonstop service is coming in February from Phoenix to Hartford in Connecticut, Richmond in Virginia and Bentonville-Fayetteville in Arkansas plus one-stop flights with no plane change to New Orleans.
fox10phoenix.com
Security camera catches plane landing in Mesa canal
No one was seriously hurt when a plane went down Tuesday morning in Mesa. The small plane went down on Oct. 18 in a canal west of Greenfield and McKellips Roads. Surveillance video from the All American Waste Services building captured the impact.
Large amount of monsoon rains causing late cactus blooms at Desert Botanical Garden
PHOENIX — Spring is usually the time many cacti in Arizona show their iconic blooms, but something unusual is happening this fall in the Valley. The Desert Botanical Garden posted a video showing how one cactus isn't letting dropping temperatures stop it from showing its beauty. "It's been particularly...
AZFamily
Caught on camera: Man with hammer attacks another man on light rail in Phoenix
Father awarded after saving daughter struck by lightning in Sun City West. Military veteran and father Steven Jorgensen is being recognized by first responders for his courage and quick response to save his daughter’s life. Gilbert residents say mayor kicked them out of city council meeting. Updated: 4 hours...
Pinal County city gives developer approval needed to build new water park
A proposed surf and water park with a hotel district, retail, restaurants and entertainment options is one step closer to being developed in the city of Maricopa just south of the Phoenix metro.
police1.com
Ariz. 'guerilla journalist' jailed for police filming, accessing restricted areas
MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa judge has sentenced self-described "guerilla journalist" Christopher Ruff to at least five days in jail in connection his videotaping of four police incidents and walking into a restricted area in Mesa's City Plaza Building after being told not to. The judge two weeks ago...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Blowing dust rolls through the Maricopa area
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Parts of Pinal County were hit with blowing dust on Wednesday morning, causing a bit of a travel headache for commuters and travelers between Phoenix and Maricopa. According to the National Weather Service, the warning was issued just after 11 a.m. for areas west of...
AZFamily
Officials explain why bulk trash is accumulating in parts of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Depending on where you live in Phoenix, you might have noticed a troubling amount of trash on the streets. Bulk trash pickup usually happens four times a year in Phoenix, but a hiring shortage has caused delays for certain parts of the city. “Your whole neighborhood...
She moved into her Valley home a week ago. Then she learned there's no guarantee for water come January
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — Rio Verde Foothills is running out of time. It's been a year since the City of Scottsdale sent a letter notifying homeowners that they would lose access to the city's water. And there is still no plan in place. Yet homes are still being built...
AZFamily
Arizonans file dozens of FCC complaint over unwanted pollical messages
It's day three of Paul's Car Wash and Ian Schwartz is out there all morning long!. Arizona's Family/Highground poll on Sec of State, AG, and state superintendent races. The survey was conducted among likely voters from October 12 through 13, 2022, with a random sample of 500 people. New push...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Surprise (Surprise, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials stated that the crash happened on the U.S. 60 near Loop 303.
