Mesa, AZ

ABC 15 News

Plane down near McKellips and Greenfield roads in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A small plane went down in Mesa Tuesday morning, landing in a canal near a busy intersection. The incident occurred near McKellips and Greenfield roads, near Falcon Field Airport, just before 8 a.m. Video from the scene showed a small aircraft that landed in a canal...
MESA, AZ
12 News

Why is the Valley seeing a rise in pedestrian crashes?

PHOENIX — Several crashes involving pedestrians on Valley roads this week are highlighting how dangerous the roads can be for people walking in Arizona. People dying in pedestrian crashes have gone up, according to the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG). In the Valley, pedestrian fatalities have increased by 132 percent from 2012 to 2021.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Former Mesa Mayor Keno Hawker passes away at 76

MESA, Ariz. — The City of Mesa is mourning the passing of former Mayor Keno Hawker. Hawker, who served the city for nearly two decades, passed away at 76 years old, the City announced on Friday. “I’m saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Keno Hawker,” said...
MESA, AZ
12 News

Police: Door-knock ends in man getting shot in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — A man was injured Friday morning in Mesa after he answered a knock on his door and opened up to a gunman, police said. The man sustained a gunshot wound to his leg near Dobson Road and University Drive, according to the Mesa Police Department. Mesa...
MESA, AZ
azbex.com

Residents Fear Impacts Around BNSF W. Valley Hub

Residents in rural areas included in the City of Surprise’s planning area are expressing growing concern about a master-planned rail hub proposal from BNSF and a number of planned residential developments also proposed for the greater region. Worries range from impacts to the long-standing character of the area to...
SURPRISE, AZ
KTAR.com

Newcomer Breeze Airways adds 4 more cities to Phoenix Sky Harbor lineup

PHOENIX – Newcomer Breeze Airways is adding four destinations to its upcoming schedule out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The low-cost start-up announced Wednesday that nonstop service is coming in February from Phoenix to Hartford in Connecticut, Richmond in Virginia and Bentonville-Fayetteville in Arkansas plus one-stop flights with no plane change to New Orleans.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Security camera catches plane landing in Mesa canal

No one was seriously hurt when a plane went down Tuesday morning in Mesa. The small plane went down on Oct. 18 in a canal west of Greenfield and McKellips Roads. Surveillance video from the All American Waste Services building captured the impact.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Blowing dust rolls through the Maricopa area

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Parts of Pinal County were hit with blowing dust on Wednesday morning, causing a bit of a travel headache for commuters and travelers between Phoenix and Maricopa. According to the National Weather Service, the warning was issued just after 11 a.m. for areas west of...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Officials explain why bulk trash is accumulating in parts of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Depending on where you live in Phoenix, you might have noticed a troubling amount of trash on the streets. Bulk trash pickup usually happens four times a year in Phoenix, but a hiring shortage has caused delays for certain parts of the city. “Your whole neighborhood...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

12 News

