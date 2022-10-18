ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

Navy veteran jailed by NC judge for not wearing mask for jury duty

RALEIGH — A Navy veteran who showed up to the Harnett County Courthouse in Lillington to do his civic duty found himself being booked and jailed not long after. Gregory Hahn was jailed for 24 hours without bond by Superior Court Judge Charles Gilchrist for refusing to wear a mask during jury duty.
LILLINGTON, NC
Stokes native crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance

Stoke County’s Heather Worth (on right) crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. (Submitted Photo) On October 2, Heather Worth, 37, competed in the NC/SC Regal Elegance pageant representing Stokes County at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. After going through four rounds, Worth was crowned Mrs. North Carolina. In addition, Worth was the first person to win the title with a hearing impairment. Worth has been hard of hearing since she was five years old. It is Worth’s goal in her reign year to talk about mental health, bullying, and disability rights. The National Regal Elegance Pageant will take place in New Orleans in August, where Worth will compete for the title.
GREENSBORO, NC
N.C. Granite has solid future, leader says

It’s quite unusual for a speaker at a meeting in Mount Airy to be introduced using French, but this occurred before an official of North Carolina Granite Corp. addressed a local Rotary Club this week. Yet regardless of the exact language used, the message conveyed by Denis Deshales was...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
OPINION: NC State’s ‘own’ Bo Hines is not for the Wolfpack

As election season looms, one of the state’s most contentious races is playing out just south of NC State’s Centennial Campus. North Carolina’s newly drawn 13th Congressional District could have dramatic implications on the balance of power in Congress come next year and is headlined by the involvement of former NC State football player Bo Hines. While Hines' single season at the University in 2014 exemplified his considerable capacities as wide receiver, his campaign for Congress has shown that these skills did not translate to politics.
RALEIGH, NC
NC attorney general aims lawsuits at companies over toxic chemicals at airport, military installations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein has filed two lawsuits against manufacturers of a fire suppressant that contains toxic chemicals, along with three companies that make components for it. The first lawsuit relates to contamination from a forever chemical in Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF), a fire suppressant, at the Piedmont Triad […]
GREENSBORO, NC
On Cheri Beasley, brother of slain state trooper gets his say

“They just said a [state] trooper was down. I knew it was my brother. He was killed by Tilmon and Kevin Golphin. Tilmon had Cheri Beasley trying to get him off. She said he was actually a good person. Here is a person that killed two law officers, and bragged about the killing, and she is standing up for the killers.”
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Colorado psychiatrist warns NC on medical marijuana

Dr. Christian Thurstone, director of behavioral health at Denver Health and professor of psychiatry at University of Colorado, held a media event in October warning North Carolinians not to repeat Colorado’s mistakes surrounding medical marijuana. He was invited to speak by the Triangle Christian Medical and Dental Associations in reaction to N.C. Senate Bill 711, the N.C. Compassionate Care Act.
COLORADO STATE
Drag event at NC art museum canceled after protest

An event billed as “a drag queen story hour” for children as young as two at the North Carolina Museum of Art and funded in part by taxpayer dollars, has reportedly been canceled amid community protest. “Artful Story Time” was brought to light nationally with posts on Twitter...
DURHAM, NC

