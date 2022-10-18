Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nsjonline.com
Navy veteran jailed by NC judge for not wearing mask for jury duty
RALEIGH — A Navy veteran who showed up to the Harnett County Courthouse in Lillington to do his civic duty found himself being booked and jailed not long after. Gregory Hahn was jailed for 24 hours without bond by Superior Court Judge Charles Gilchrist for refusing to wear a mask during jury duty.
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
thestokesnews.com
Stokes native crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance
Stoke County’s Heather Worth (on right) crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. (Submitted Photo) On October 2, Heather Worth, 37, competed in the NC/SC Regal Elegance pageant representing Stokes County at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. After going through four rounds, Worth was crowned Mrs. North Carolina. In addition, Worth was the first person to win the title with a hearing impairment. Worth has been hard of hearing since she was five years old. It is Worth’s goal in her reign year to talk about mental health, bullying, and disability rights. The National Regal Elegance Pageant will take place in New Orleans in August, where Worth will compete for the title.
13newsnow.com
Republican Sandy Smith, Democrat Don Davis compete for House seat in North Carolina's 1st District
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — There are just 19 days to go until the midterm elections, which will determine which party controls Congress. One key local race involves an open seat in North Carolina's 1st Congressional District. Since 2004, Democrat G.K. Butterfield has represented NC-01, which includes 19 counties in...
nsjonline.com
Democrat-tied group’s network of hyper-partisan local news sites includes three in NC
RALEIGH — A recent report by Axios has identified a network of 51 websites masquerading as local news sites that trace back to a Democrat-tied group. Three of the 51 are operating in North Carolina. These types of outlets are similar to the hyper-partisan sites masquerading as journalism housed...
South Carolina food processor to build North Carolina facility, create jobs
LAURINBURG, N.C. (AP) — A South Carolina-based food processor known for supplying U.S. military combat rations will build a facility in North Carolina, creating 440 jobs in a county with one of the state’s highest jobless rates. SO-PAK-CO Inc. and Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday the company’s $85 million investment in a new processing […]
Mount Airy News
N.C. Granite has solid future, leader says
It’s quite unusual for a speaker at a meeting in Mount Airy to be introduced using French, but this occurred before an official of North Carolina Granite Corp. addressed a local Rotary Club this week. Yet regardless of the exact language used, the message conveyed by Denis Deshales was...
jocoreport.com
NC Conference Of United Methodists May Lose 1/3 Of Churches To New Denomination
A split in the United Methodist Church, North Carolina’s second largest religious denomination, has seemed increasingly likely the last few years, and now at least 260 churches in the state’s 779-church eastern conference, known as the N.C. Conference, have voted to disaffiliate or plan to next year. This...
Love for mowing lawns creates relationships in North Carolina
It's not always easy making that first introduction. While someone may be just one house away, those first words, "Hi, my name is…" can be hard to spit out.
Technician Online
OPINION: NC State’s ‘own’ Bo Hines is not for the Wolfpack
As election season looms, one of the state’s most contentious races is playing out just south of NC State’s Centennial Campus. North Carolina’s newly drawn 13th Congressional District could have dramatic implications on the balance of power in Congress come next year and is headlined by the involvement of former NC State football player Bo Hines. While Hines' single season at the University in 2014 exemplified his considerable capacities as wide receiver, his campaign for Congress has shown that these skills did not translate to politics.
2 North Carolina cities among top 15 in nation for fastest-growing homicide rates
Two North Carolina cities have some of the fastest-growing homicide rates in the nation, according to WalletHub.
NC attorney general aims lawsuits at companies over toxic chemicals at airport, military installations
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein has filed two lawsuits against manufacturers of a fire suppressant that contains toxic chemicals, along with three companies that make components for it. The first lawsuit relates to contamination from a forever chemical in Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF), a fire suppressant, at the Piedmont Triad […]
WXII 12
Yes, there really is a barbecue war in North Carolina and it has everything to do with Eastern vs. Western
LEXINGTON, NC — Yes, there is a long-standing feud in North Carolina, and it has everything to do with barbecue. Let’s just say that this feud splits the state into eastern or western. That’s right, just imagine a bunch of pigs all lined up across the state, dividing it in half into either eastern or western.
carolinajournal.com
On Cheri Beasley, brother of slain state trooper gets his say
“They just said a [state] trooper was down. I knew it was my brother. He was killed by Tilmon and Kevin Golphin. Tilmon had Cheri Beasley trying to get him off. She said he was actually a good person. Here is a person that killed two law officers, and bragged about the killing, and she is standing up for the killers.”
carolinajournal.com
Colorado psychiatrist warns NC on medical marijuana
Dr. Christian Thurstone, director of behavioral health at Denver Health and professor of psychiatry at University of Colorado, held a media event in October warning North Carolinians not to repeat Colorado’s mistakes surrounding medical marijuana. He was invited to speak by the Triangle Christian Medical and Dental Associations in reaction to N.C. Senate Bill 711, the N.C. Compassionate Care Act.
Bobcat population in North Carolina increasing, wildlife officials say
N.C. (WGHP) — Officials with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said the state’s bobcat population continues to increase. Over the last 50 years, the bobcat population has rebounded due to habitat restoration work and the NCWRC’s authorization of bobcat hunting and trapping season in all regions of North Carolina. Bobcats are about twice the […]
kiss951.com
This Wine Train Ride Through The North Carolina Mountains Is Perfect For Fall
The perfect weekend getaway doesn’t exist in North Carolina? Or does it? How about a wine tasting train ride through the mountains of North Carolina? That’s what awaits you on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad “Uncorked” experience. This adults-only train ride is VIP all the way....
carolinajournal.com
Drag event at NC art museum canceled after protest
An event billed as “a drag queen story hour” for children as young as two at the North Carolina Museum of Art and funded in part by taxpayer dollars, has reportedly been canceled amid community protest. “Artful Story Time” was brought to light nationally with posts on Twitter...
North Carolina Senate candidates reveal stances on medical marijuana, sports betting, Medicaid expansion, abortion
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The problem is one of simple math: Republicans in the North Carolina Senate want to have a super majority, which means they would hold three-fifths of the seats and have sufficient votes to do their part in overriding vetoes. They had such power in much of the previous decade before court-ordered […]
Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit North Carolina residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus update North Carolina residents could get more than $2,900 per month.Karolina Grabowska/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Comments / 0