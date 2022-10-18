ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Fight for livable conditions continues in the District

By Anna-Lysa Gayle
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pJvU5_0idaUH3l00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Council members continue to speak out about the DC Housing Authority, which is accused of violating federal law, lacking oversight, proper financial management and maintaining unsafe and unhealthy conditions for residents.

On Monday, Councilmember Anita Bonds chimed in. She’s the Chair of the Committee on Housing and Executive Administration.

“I mean when I say we did not know. This is the first HUD Assessment that has been made public since I’ve been on the Housing Committee. Now, with this new information, we can work on fixing the Authority so that these mistakes do not happen again,” she said in a tweet on Oct. 17.

“The office of attorney general has brought suit against DCHA, not once but twice, first because it’s failing to keep its tenants safe,” Attorney General Karl Racine said in a YouTube video last week.

DC deputy mayor under fire resigns from position

In photos shared by residents of Potomac Gardens in the Capitol Hill area, they confirmed to DC News Now that they are unhappy and frustrated with the conditions.

DC News Now asked Mayor Muriel Bowser about the issue, which keeps coming up among council members, again on Monday.

“I’ve spoken to that already,” she said, referring to her press conference last week.

“We know that the (housing) authority has to submit a corrective action report within 60 days, and we know that before that even they have been working diligently on the agency’s transformation,” she said then.

In recent days, Councilmember Elissa Silverman and Attorney General Karl Racine have partnered to introduce emergency legislation to increase training requirements for its board of commissioners, require frequent reporting on housing conditions and more.

Councilmembers will vote on the legislation Tuesday, around 1:00 p.m.

