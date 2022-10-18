Read full article on original website
Iridium's (IRDM) Q3 Earnings In Line, Revenues Beat Estimates
IRDM - Free Report) reported earnings of 2 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company had incurred a loss of 2 cents in the prior-year quarter. Quarterly revenues were $184.1 million, up 14% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The upside can be...
Verizon (VZ) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates on Higher Revenues
VZ - Free Report) reported relatively healthy third-quarter 2022 results with the bottom line and the top line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The telecom giant is witnessing significant 5G adoption and fixed wireless broadband momentum. However, the company lost 189,000 monthly bill-paying phone subscribers in its consumer business owing to pricier plans and reiterated its earlier guidance for 2022. This dragged the shares down in pre-market trading as investors probably expected a solid subscriber momentum.
Danaher's (DHR) Q3 Earnings Beat, Up Y/Y on Higher Sales
DHR - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 46 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.56 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24. The bottom line increased 7.1% from the year-ago quarter primarily on sales growth. Danaher’s net sales of $7,663 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
RLI Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Decline Y/Y on High Cat Loss
RLI Corp. (. RLI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings of 50 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 51.5%. The bottom line, however, declined 23.1% from the prior-year quarter. The quarterly results benefited from solid performance across all its segments and favorable reserve development, and...
IBM Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates on Solid Hybrid Cloud Demand
IBM - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a GAAP basis, the net loss from continuing operations was $3,214 million or a loss of $3.55 per share against restated net income of $1,037 million or $1.14 per share in the year-ago quarter. The sharp decline was primarily attributable to a one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge of $5.9 billion ($4.4 billion net of tax) during third-quarter 2022.
AT&T (T) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates on 5G & Fiber Momentum
T - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2022 results as healthy wireless traction and customer additions was partially offset by lower contribution from divested businesses and lower demand for legacy voice and data services. The company recorded solid subscriber growth backed by a resilient business model and robust cash flow position driven by a diligent execution of operational plans. AT&T expects to continue investing in key areas of 5G and fiber and adjust its business according to the evolving market scenario to fuel long-term growth, while maintaining a healthy dividend payment and actively pruning debt.
S&T Bancorp (STBA) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
STBA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.70 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.28%. A...
PPG Industries (PPG) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
PPG Industries (. PPG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.69 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Interpublic Group (IPG) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
IPG - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted earnings (excluding a penny from non-recurring items) of 63 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. The bottom line has been constant on a year-over-year basis. Net revenues of $2.3 billion beat the consensus estimate by 0.3%...
Top Stock Reports for AstraZeneca, Caterpillar & Crown Castle
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) and Crown Castle Inc. (CCI). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Genuine Parts (GPC) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
GPC - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.23 per share, up 18.6% year over year. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03 per share. Higher-than-expected sales and operating profits across both its segments resulted in this outperformance. The company reported net sales of...
Earnings Preview: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
ALNY - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Equifax (EFX) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Trims 2022 EPS Guidance
EFX - Free Report) reported stellar third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimates. Adjusted earnings (excluding 39 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.73 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5% but decreased 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. However, revenues of $1.24 billion...
Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
CBAN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.57 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -16.67%. A...
Watsco (WSO) Shares Dip 3.2% on Q3 Earnings Miss, Sales Top
WSO - Free Report) shares slipped 3.2% on Oct 20, after it reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but sales beat the same. Nonetheless, the company achieved higher sales and profitability reflecting normalized residential HVAC equipment volumes, effective price realization, a continued shift toward higher-efficiency HVAC equipment and expansion in sales of other higher-margin HVAC products.
HCA Healthcare (HCA) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline Y/Y
HCA - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $3.93 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%. However, the bottom line dropped 14% year over year. Revenues of HCA decreased 2% year over year to $15 billion in the third quarter and missed the consensus mark...
Regions Financial (RF) Q3 Earnings Lag, Revenues Top Estimates
RF - Free Report) has reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 56 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents. Also, the results compare unfavorably with the prior-year figure of 66 cents. Results have been driven by a rise in net interest income (NII) and average loan...
BankUnited (BKU) Q3 Earnings Beat, Stock Down on Provisions
BKU - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $1.12 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01. The bottom line also grew 19.1% from the prior-year quarter. We had projected earnings per share of $1.02. Results benefited from higher net interest income, a decent rise in loan balance and...
Blackstone (BX) Stock Down Despite Q3 Earnings Beat, AUM Up
BX - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 distributable earnings of $1.06 per share handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents. The figure, however, reflects a decline of 17% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $1.02 per share. Results primarily benefited a rise in assets under...
Landstar System (LSTR) Stock Up 2.6% Since Q3 Earnings Release
LSTR - Free Report) stock has gained 2.6% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Oct 19. The uptick can be attributed to a better-than-expected top-line performance. Quarterly earnings of $2.76 per share met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line rose 7% year over year. The reported figure was within the guided range of $2.75-$2.85.
