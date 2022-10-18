ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Midlander accused of fleeing from police

By Odessa American
 3 days ago

A 19-year-old Midland man who was facing a traffic ticket for running a red light is now facing felony charges for fleeing from police, according to the Odessa Police Department.

On Saturday, an officer saw a Dodge Charger go through a red light at East 8th Street and continue onto East Highway 80 around 10 p.m. According to an OPD report, the officer tried to pull the driver of the car over, but he sped up, moved to the shoulder of the highway and then threw a yellow box out the passenger window.

The driver sped back up, but then made a “hard brake” and pulled over .8 of a mile from where the officer originally tried to pull him over, the report stated.

Other officers retrieved a 12-pack of Twisted Tea, an alcoholic beverage, from the side of the road and according to the report, the Charger’s driver, Nikolas Moreno, told officers he thought having beer with him was a felony because he’s under age and got “scared.”

Moreno was arrested on suspicion of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and tampering with physical evidence. Both are third-degree felonies punishable by two to 10 years in prison.

Moreno remains in the Ector County jail on surety bonds totaling $30,000.

