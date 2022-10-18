North Carolina man wins $1 million from scratch-off

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Samuel Cureton, of Huntersville, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won the $1 million top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Cureton bought his winning ticket from Shoprite Markets on Statesville Road in Cornelius.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday and had the choice of taking home $50,000 a year for 20 years or a $600,000 lump sum.

He chose the $600,000 lump sum.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $426,067.

