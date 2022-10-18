ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina man wins $1 million from scratch-off

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Samuel Cureton, of Huntersville, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won the $1 million top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Cureton bought his winning ticket from Shoprite Markets on Statesville Road in Cornelius.

NC woman wins $100,000 after using lucky numbers

He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday and had the choice of taking home $50,000 a year for 20 years or a $600,000 lump sum.

He chose the $600,000 lump sum.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $426,067.

