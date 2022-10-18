Halloween is just around the corner here in Hudson County, which means it’s officially the spookiest, most haunted time of the year. And there’s nothing more fitting for this season than telling ghost stories — especially those with some historical validity. Ghost stories were not always told around a crackling fire in the dead of an October night. Sometimes, they were printed in newspapers alongside the stories and politics of the day. In the late 1800s, Hoboken and Jersey City seemed rife with ghosts, ghouls, and other creepy spirits in the night. In honor of October, we’ve rounded up four real ghost stories which all made news headlines at the turn of the century over 100 years ago. From an inexplicable looting of a local Jersey City saloon, to the return of a murdered wife, to a spirit terrorizing a local Hoboken park, these stories are sure to creep you out. Read on for some historically-documented local Hoboken + Jersey City ghost stories.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO