247Sports

Five keys to the game: No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 9 UCLA

It's the day before the day, so it means it's time to identify some keys for No. 10 Oregon's home matchup with No. 9 UCLA (6-0, 3-0). Both the Ducks (5-1, 3-0) and the Bruins are coming off of bye weeks. This has allowed both teams to rest up after playing six games and also provided extended time to gameplan for this contest.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Four-Star LB Leviticus Su’a talks talks favorite schools and future visits

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei linebacker Leviticus Su'a is one of the region’s top defensive players and there is some new buzz about his recruitment moving forward. Sua is a four-year varsity player and three year starter for the Monarchs. He has been a captain since his sophomore year and is the heart and soul of the Monarchs defense.
SANTA ANA, CA
247Sports

DuckTerritory's staff picks for No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon

Saturday will mark one of the biggest games of the past decade at Autzen Stadium when No. 9 and undefeated UCLA comes to Eugene to take on the 5-1 and the No. 10 ranked Oregon Ducks. ESPN's College GameDay is also in town to showcase the game and host their...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

USC QB Caleb Williams on performance in Utah loss, bye week goals

Caleb Williams seemed to play his heart out during USC’s 43-42 loss at Utah Saturday evening. The Trojans’ second-year sophomore quarterback had arguably the best game of his career. He threw for the second-most passing yards (381) and touchdowns (five) across his two collegiate seasons at Oklahoma and with the Trojans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

With College Gameday headed to Eugene, Ducks hone their focus

With ESPN’s College Football Gameday headed to Eugene for No. 10 Oregon’s matchup against No. 9 UCLA, many Ducks have emphasized the importance of remaining focused with another national audience on the horizon. “College Gameday — all of that happens because of what we did, what we put...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon QB Bo Nix recalls Ducks offense's 'great success' under UCLA's Chip Kelly growing up

Two of the best offenses in the nation face off this Saturday when No. 9 UCLA makes the trip to Eugene for a Pac-12 clash with No. 10 Oregon. The Bruins are led by coach Chip Kelly, a former Oregon coach who was considered one of the most innovative offensive minds in college football during his time with the Ducks. Oregon can pin its success on Auburn transfer quarterback Bo Nix, who is undergoing a career resurgence under first-year coach Dan Lanning. During a media appearance ahead of this weekend’s game, Nix revealed that he remembers watching Kelly’s offenses growing up.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

