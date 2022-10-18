Read full article on original website
Five keys to the game: No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 9 UCLA
It's the day before the day, so it means it's time to identify some keys for No. 10 Oregon's home matchup with No. 9 UCLA (6-0, 3-0). Both the Ducks (5-1, 3-0) and the Bruins are coming off of bye weeks. This has allowed both teams to rest up after playing six games and also provided extended time to gameplan for this contest.
247Sports
Four-Star LB Leviticus Su’a talks talks favorite schools and future visits
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei linebacker Leviticus Su'a is one of the region’s top defensive players and there is some new buzz about his recruitment moving forward. Sua is a four-year varsity player and three year starter for the Monarchs. He has been a captain since his sophomore year and is the heart and soul of the Monarchs defense.
247Sports
DuckTerritory's staff picks for No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon
Saturday will mark one of the biggest games of the past decade at Autzen Stadium when No. 9 and undefeated UCLA comes to Eugene to take on the 5-1 and the No. 10 ranked Oregon Ducks. ESPN's College GameDay is also in town to showcase the game and host their...
247Sports
USC QB Caleb Williams on performance in Utah loss, bye week goals
Caleb Williams seemed to play his heart out during USC’s 43-42 loss at Utah Saturday evening. The Trojans’ second-year sophomore quarterback had arguably the best game of his career. He threw for the second-most passing yards (381) and touchdowns (five) across his two collegiate seasons at Oklahoma and with the Trojans.
247Sports
With College Gameday headed to Eugene, Ducks hone their focus
With ESPN’s College Football Gameday headed to Eugene for No. 10 Oregon’s matchup against No. 9 UCLA, many Ducks have emphasized the importance of remaining focused with another national audience on the horizon. “College Gameday — all of that happens because of what we did, what we put...
247Sports
UCLA Prospects In Games This Weekend -- Week Nine
Check out where UCLA prospects will be playing this weekend throughout the West as the fall season continues around the country...
247Sports
Oregon QB Bo Nix recalls Ducks offense's 'great success' under UCLA's Chip Kelly growing up
Two of the best offenses in the nation face off this Saturday when No. 9 UCLA makes the trip to Eugene for a Pac-12 clash with No. 10 Oregon. The Bruins are led by coach Chip Kelly, a former Oregon coach who was considered one of the most innovative offensive minds in college football during his time with the Ducks. Oregon can pin its success on Auburn transfer quarterback Bo Nix, who is undergoing a career resurgence under first-year coach Dan Lanning. During a media appearance ahead of this weekend’s game, Nix revealed that he remembers watching Kelly’s offenses growing up.
What Would an Oregon Win Mean? A Lot. It'd Actually be Historic
There is clearly so much on the line when UCLA plays Oregon this Saturday in Eugene. So, here it all is, and we’re really piling it on. If you are squeamish about looking ahead, read no further. UCLA is ranked 9th in the AP Poll and 10th in the...
247Sports
Pac-12 basketball: Arizona, UCLA earn top spots in KenPom 2022-23 preseason rankings
College basketball statistician Ken Pomeroy unveiled his rating for every single team and each of the conferences. The Pac-12 has the sixth-best rating. The other five major conferences (Big 12, Big East, ACC, Big Ten and SEC) have passed the Pac-12, according to KenPom. But Pac-12 coaches would push back on the assumption the league is down.
Excerpt: Chip Kelly Talks About ESPN College Gameday, Oregon's Offense
In this excerpt, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talked about the importance of ESPN College Gameday, national exposure, and what he sees from Oregon's offense. For the full video interview, GO HERE.
WATCH: Chase Cota breaks down what it's like to go against his former team
Oregon WR Chase Cota met with the media after Wednesday's practice and broke down what it was like to go against his former team, No. 9 UCLA. Cota also touches on topics such as College GameDay, the improvement of Bo Nix, and what UCLA's secondary is capable of. Sign up...
247Sports
