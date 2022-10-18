Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Oils and Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
Zacks.com
What Lies Ahead for Big Tech ETFs in Q3 Earnings?
AAPL - Free Report) , Amazon (. MSFT - Free Report) — are set to report. These five companies currently account for about 23% of the total market capitalization of the S&P 500 Index. Most of these are expected to report slowing profit and revenue growth, or even year-over-year declines, for the three months ending in September, according to the analyst estimates.
Zacks.com
IBM Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates on Solid Hybrid Cloud Demand
IBM - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a GAAP basis, the net loss from continuing operations was $3,214 million or a loss of $3.55 per share against restated net income of $1,037 million or $1.14 per share in the year-ago quarter. The sharp decline was primarily attributable to a one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge of $5.9 billion ($4.4 billion net of tax) during third-quarter 2022.
Zacks.com
Financial ETFs Up on Upbeat Earnings
KBE - Free Report) gained about 3% past week. Let’s take a look at the big banks’ earnings which released lately. Higher loan balance, rising rates and solid markets performance drive JPMorgan’s (. JPM - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings of $3.12 per share, which surpassed the...
Zacks.com
Tractor Supply (TSCO) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 19th
ARRY - Free Report) : This company which manufactures ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days. Array Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus. Array Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Array Technologies, Inc. Quote. Capital...
Zacks.com
Q3 Earnings Decent So Far; Big Tech Next: AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, etc.
SNAP - Free Report) which reported yesterday and looks to open down almost another -30%). That said, keep in mind the early part of earnings season includes some of Wall Street’s biggest banks and the largest U.S.-based airlines — both of whom have benefited from current economic conditions: the big banks from higher interest rates and airlines from spiked airfare prices (and giant year-over-year comps). Beyond these segments of the overall economy, we begin to look at some of the more troubled industries, like Big Tech.
Zacks.com
Play New Small-Cap ETF (QQQS) to Bet on High-Quality Patents
A patent gives a company the right to stop others from copying, manufacturing, selling or importing its invention without permission. Per Morningstar, sometimes patents are a source of prolonged competitive advantage for a company, although not all patents result in narrow or wide economic moat. If patents protect a company's main products, and there are no other options, then the company may have pricing power for a sustained period while other industry players legally face barriers to entry.
Zacks.com
Buy These 3 Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Solid Gains
Investors looking for exposure to both value and growth stocks, while seeking returns at a lower level of risk, may consider large-cap blend mutual funds. Large-cap funds offer more stability than mid or small caps and are thus safer. Generally, companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion...
Zacks.com
SNAP Q3 Earnings Decline Y/Y, Low Ad Demand Dulls Prospects
SNAP - Free Report) reported earnings of 8 cents per share for third-quarter 2022. Earnings declined 52.9% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at breakeven earnings. Revenues increased 5.7% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $1.12 billion but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.55%. Snap’s...
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
ALNY - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com
Blackstone (BX) Stock Down Despite Q3 Earnings Beat, AUM Up
BX - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 distributable earnings of $1.06 per share handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents. The figure, however, reflects a decline of 17% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $1.02 per share. Results primarily benefited a rise in assets under...
Zacks.com
Analysts Estimate Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
BFH - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
Do Options Traders Know Something About Coty (COTY) Stock We Don't?
COTY - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Oct 21, 2022 $1 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
Time for a 40/60 ETF Portfolio Instead of 60/40?
Crafting a balanced portfolio is a common desire of investors. In this pursuit, 60/40 has proved to be one of the winning and time-tested strategies. It refers to a portfolio comprising 60% equities and 40% bonds. From the 1980s until recently, a portfolio of 60% stocks and 40% bonds has experienced solid returns, per Morgan Stanley.
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (STKS) Now
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock International Seaways Inc. (INSW) a Buy Now?
INSW - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned +10.4%, compared to the...
Zacks.com
Inflation ETF (RINF) Hits New 52-Week High
RINF - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 21% from its 52-week low price of $28.84/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
Comments / 0