SNAP - Free Report) which reported yesterday and looks to open down almost another -30%). That said, keep in mind the early part of earnings season includes some of Wall Street’s biggest banks and the largest U.S.-based airlines — both of whom have benefited from current economic conditions: the big banks from higher interest rates and airlines from spiked airfare prices (and giant year-over-year comps). Beyond these segments of the overall economy, we begin to look at some of the more troubled industries, like Big Tech.

15 HOURS AGO