ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Man arrested for burning down own car

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QA6Tx_0idaTn9600
Lee Juarez

A 21-year-old Odessa man is facing an arson charge after video surveillance caught him setting the inside of a car on fire in late September, according to an Odessa Police Department report.

Odessa Fire Rescue was dispatched to a DK convenience store on North Dixie Boulevard and 52nd Street about a car fire around 6:20 a.m. Sept. 30.

When officers arrived, they found a Ford Taurus completely burned against the south wall of the store.

The officers retrieved video surveillance footage from a nearby Smoker’s Outlet and saw a man stumbling in the parking lot and throwing unknown items onto the roof of the outlet, according to the report. They also saw the same man ignite a fire inside the Taurus before exiting the car and leaving the scene, the report stated.

Officers identified Lee Anthony Juarez as the man on the footage. According to the report, Juarez initially denied owning a white car, but then admitted he owned it after relatives told officers he owned a white Ford Taurus and he’d told them it had broken down at the DK at 52nd Street and Dixie.

Juarez also admitted he’d intentionally started the fire by igniting a towel with gasoline residue on it, the report stated.

Juarez was arrested Saturday on suspicion of arson, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. He remains in the Ector County jail on a $25,000 surety bond.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsWest 9

OPD investigates major crash at 2nd and Harless

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a major crash that occurred this morning near 2nd street and Harless. Drivers should look to avoid the area and find an alternate route this morning. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

16-year-old among 4 accused of shooting at undercover police car

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Four people were arrested earlier this month after allegedly shooting at an undercover police car that was part of a drug operation. Felix Olivas, 31, has been charged with two counts of Engaging in Criminal Activity, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Theft of a Firearm, and three counts […]
ODESSA, TX
myfoxzone.com

Odessa man sentenced to 80 years in prison

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man has been sentenced to prison for 80 years for Aggravated Robbery. 33-year-old Isaac Jackson had his sentenced enhanced due to his prior felony convictions. On March 21, 2022, Jackson severely beat and robbed the victim at a local massage parlor. The 64-year-old victim suffered serious bodily injury.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Bonham Middle Schooler arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A 6th-grade boy at Bonham Middle School was arrested on Friday after he became upset in class and threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot students. School leaders and ECISD police were notified, and he was arrested and charged with Threat or Exhibition of...
ODESSA, TX
odessapd.com

Caught on Camera - Theft Suspects

Do you recognize these two suspects? A man and a woman did not scan all the items in their cart and stole goods worth $180 from Walmart. If you have any information about this case, please contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS at reference case #22-0015147.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Teen accused of strangling babies at ORMC indicted by grand jury

ODESSA, Texas — A teen accused of strangling two babies at an Odessa hospital nursery and attempting to take a police officer's weapon has been indicted by a grand jury. Marcus McCowan, Jr., 18, was indicted on Oct. 17 for two counts of attempted capital murder, one count of assault of a public servant and one count of attempt to take a weapon from an officer.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

DPS responding to multiple crashes near Midland

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — DPS is responding to two incidents early Friday evening. One is a crash on Highway 191 between Midland and Odessa. DPS says there are no injuries at this time. The other incident is on eastbound I-20 and Loop 250 in Midland. This one is causing...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD officer returns to duty following investigation

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Xzavier Martinez, a Midland police officer, has returned to full-duty status after an investigation into his arrest for assaulting a family member in Tarrant County. Martinez was arrested by the Arlington Police Department earlier this month after a physical altercation with his brother, a police report stated. However, according to the Midland […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Burglars steal from Midland home twice in one day

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local homeowner is sounding the alarm after thieves broke into his home, not once, but twice. Both break-ins were on the same day, October 14th. The Midland homeowner is concerned about being targeted a third time. So, he is asking the public for help identifying the thieves who were caught […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Man sentenced to 15 years after robbing four stores in 2020

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fredrick Calicutt has been sentenced to 15 years for robbery, a second-degree felony. According to the Ector County District Attorney’s office, Calicutt was arrested on January 6th, 2020 at the Sahara Motel along with an accomplice and a prostitute after robbing four different stores. Typically...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Two ECISD 6th graders arrested at Wilson and Young Middle School

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday, ECISD police received a report of a shooting threat at Wilson & Young Middle School. Upon investigation, officers discovered the threat was made on Wednesday when two 6th-grade boys told others in the cafeteria that they had a gun in their backpacks. Both boys admitted...
ODESSA, TX
odessapd.com

K-9 Randy showed off his skills today!

Randy is one of our K-9’s here at the Odessa Police Department. He is a Belgian Malinois and was named after Randi Spencer, an Odessa teen, who raised nearly 35-thousand dollars to help the department. K-9 Randy trains every day to keep his crime-fighting skills in top shape!. A...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Police investigate crash at Burger King on Andrews Highway

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at Burger King on Andrews Highway on October 16. According to the City of Midland, an SUV was traveling east on Kansas St. and failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection of Kansas St. and Andrews Hwy. This led to the SUV hitting into a Dodge Truck that was also entering the intersection. The SUV then veered to the left and collided with the Burger King.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

SUV crashes into Midland Burger King

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Multiple people were taken to the hospital after police say an SUV crashed into a Midland Burger King on Sunday night. The crash happened at the Burger King on Andrews Highway. Police say the SUV was traveling east on Kansas Street and failed to yield the right of way at the Kansas […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Midland to begin manhole replacement project

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will begin a manhole replacement project on Oct. 24. Seven manholes will be replaced on Wadley Avenue between N. Garfield and I Street. While the first replacement, which will last around a week, may limit some accessibility at the intersection of Garfield and Wadley, the city says local business access will be maintained at all times during the project.
MIDLAND, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
4K+
Followers
393
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy