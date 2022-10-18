Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Isabella Bank Corporation (ISBA) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
ISBA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.53%. A...
Zacks.com
Nucor (NUE) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
NUE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $6.50 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.45 per share. This compares to earnings of $7.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.78%. A...
Zacks.com
S&T Bancorp (STBA) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
STBA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.70 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.28%. A...
Zacks.com
Snap-on (SNA) Shares Rise as Q3 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates
SNA - Free Report) has posted better-than-expected top and bottom lines in third-quarter 2022. Moreover, sales and earnings advanced year over year. Results have gained from a continued positive business momentum and contributions from its Value Creation plan despite the ongoing pandemic-related disruptions, inflationary pressures and supply-chain challenges. Management remains...
Zacks.com
Genuine Parts (GPC) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
GPC - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.23 per share, up 18.6% year over year. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03 per share. Higher-than-expected sales and operating profits across both its segments resulted in this outperformance. The company reported net sales of...
Zacks.com
Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
MMC - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.18, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. The bottom line rose 9% year over year. Consolidated revenues of MMC amounted to $4.8 billion, which grew 4% year over year in the quarter under review but fell...
Zacks.com
Columbia Banking (COLB) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
COLB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.80 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.50%. A...
Zacks.com
Westamerica (WABC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
WABC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.82 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 26.47%. A...
Zacks.com
Huntington (HBAN) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Revenue Growth
HBAN - Free Report) has reported third-quarter 2022 earnings per share of 39 cents. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents. The company reported 22 cents in the comparable period last year. The third-quarter 2022 results have benefitted from notable increases in net interest income (NII)...
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
ALNY - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com
IBM Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates on Solid Hybrid Cloud Demand
IBM - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a GAAP basis, the net loss from continuing operations was $3,214 million or a loss of $3.55 per share against restated net income of $1,037 million or $1.14 per share in the year-ago quarter. The sharp decline was primarily attributable to a one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge of $5.9 billion ($4.4 billion net of tax) during third-quarter 2022.
Zacks.com
Iridium's (IRDM) Q3 Earnings In Line, Revenues Beat Estimates
IRDM - Free Report) reported earnings of 2 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company had incurred a loss of 2 cents in the prior-year quarter. Quarterly revenues were $184.1 million, up 14% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The upside can be...
Zacks.com
Equifax (EFX) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Trims 2022 EPS Guidance
EFX - Free Report) reported stellar third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimates. Adjusted earnings (excluding 39 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.73 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5% but decreased 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. However, revenues of $1.24 billion...
Zacks.com
Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
CBAN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.57 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -16.67%. A...
Zacks.com
Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
FCX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.89 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -23.53%. A...
Zacks.com
Analysts Estimate Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
BFH - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
Interpublic Group (IPG) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
IPG - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted earnings (excluding a penny from non-recurring items) of 63 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. The bottom line has been constant on a year-over-year basis. Net revenues of $2.3 billion beat the consensus estimate by 0.3%...
Zacks.com
CSX Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Year Over Year
CSX - Free Report) ) reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings of 52 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents and improved 20.9% year over year. Total revenues of $3,895 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus...
Zacks.com
Landstar System (LSTR) Stock Up 2.6% Since Q3 Earnings Release
LSTR - Free Report) stock has gained 2.6% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Oct 19. The uptick can be attributed to a better-than-expected top-line performance. Quarterly earnings of $2.76 per share met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line rose 7% year over year. The reported figure was within the guided range of $2.75-$2.85.
Zacks.com
Verizon (VZ) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates on Higher Revenues
VZ - Free Report) reported relatively healthy third-quarter 2022 results with the bottom line and the top line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The telecom giant is witnessing significant 5G adoption and fixed wireless broadband momentum. However, the company lost 189,000 monthly bill-paying phone subscribers in its consumer business owing to pricier plans and reiterated its earlier guidance for 2022. This dragged the shares down in pre-market trading as investors probably expected a solid subscriber momentum.
